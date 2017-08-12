Week 33 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

This breakout report marks the 8th of a 10-week phase of ad hoc testing. Daily and weekly results are posted on links below and in the comment section.

A significant shift in S&P 500 momentum appears to have begun and will likely work adversely to the long selections in this coming week. The testing will go on.

Last week, two significant volatility streaks for the S&P 500 were ended, but the streak of at least one portfolio stock gaining more than 10% continues past 7 straight weeks.

Intro

If you are just joining us near the end of this series, this article is the eighth of ten tests scheduled in a second period of ad hoc weekly tests that began Week 25. The previous weekly series of testing focused primarily on the two segments of my research that show the most potential for highly volatile positive breakouts and negative breakdowns.

A summary of the prior 15 weeks of testing since the first trading week of 2017 is provided in the article linked here. Details on the nature of this ongoing study of weekly breakout stock picks based on algorithms from my doctoral dissertation that identify price momentum anomalies and reversals can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.

Enhancements in the variable selection parameters over the prior test phase from Week 2 through Week 17 already appear to be generating better results in this second phase. A third test phase is planned using a much more robust database to further improve upon the MDA variable selection of momentum breakout conditions.

Performance Summary



As in prior weeks, a new tracking report will be posted daily in the comment section below for Week 33. The weekly and daily performances of the prior Week 32 stock selections are in the comment section linked here for tracking purposes.

This approach by no means removes idiosyncratic risks (e.g., bankruptcy, SEC investigation, lawsuits, broad market changes, institutional fund changes, unexpected earnings announcements, loss of corporate officers, and other corporate catastrophes), but some significant probability of accurately classifying a stock into a particular momentum category for current and future momentum returns appears to exist in the short term. The ongoing out-of-sample testing provided here using unscientific sample sizes of 8 and 4 (from among thousands of stocks) is only intended to provide short-term breakout (breakdown) forecasts that may give you some trading benefit.

Benchmark Indexes End of Week 32

** Special update: A significant market momentum shift appears to have started last week. These rapid S&P 500 volatility increases can be leveraged using ETFs that trade the VIX at 2x the volatility. As mentioned briefly last week, the two S&P 500 low volatility streaks: (1) 75 days without a 1% move and (2) the longest streak without a 0.30% move since 1927 both ended last week. A long position on Aug. 8 using the same stock selection momentum variables as breakout stock selections has returned 42% since Tuesday with the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX):

Another illustration of this significant market momentum shift can be observed in the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) shown from October 2015 to today. The testing will go on; however, I view this strong momentum reversal as headwinds for the majority of long positions going into week 33. Trade with care.



Selections for Week 33 are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

These stocks have strong characteristics of positive momentum into acceleration for short-term gains. The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks. Based on past analysis, it is not uncommon for stocks to sustain the momentum criteria for longer periods. Some stocks from prior week selections remain strong on the parameters screened for high momentum. The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include: Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), Cemtrex (CETX), Enerplus Corp. (ERF), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), and Vericel Corporation (VCEL):





Negative Acceleration Momentum Stocks

These stocks have strong characteristics of momentum decline into acceleration for shorting opportunities. The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks. Based on past analysis, it is not uncommon for stocks to sustain the momentum criteria for longer periods. The new selections for negative momentum stocks for this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Kroger Co. (KR), Mobile Mini (MINI), and Performance Food Group (PFGC):

As always, your comments on this ongoing study and the resumption of this second testing period are appreciated. A list of prior week selections and performance articles can be viewed here.

My personal preference is to invest in long positions and not to identify companies for shorting. However, in the interest of documenting both positive/negative momentum breakouts using my algorithms, a small sample of negative accelerators is included. As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial of these breakout (breakdown) candidates and have a profitable week of trading!

