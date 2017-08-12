Cardiome Pharma's (CRME) CEO Bill Hunter on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cardiome Pharma Corporation. (NASDAQ:CRME)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Bill Hunter - President and Chief Executive Officer

Justin Renz - Chief Financial Officer

David Dean - Chief Business Development Officer

Sheila Grant - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

David Novak - Cormark Securities

Bill Hunter

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. Another eventful quarter for the business. So let me start with the summary of Cardiome’s highlights from the past quarter. For the past two years our efforts have been primarily focussed on building the pipeline and growing the business. We are continuing to build as the results of our efforts are starting to come to fruition.

We’ve expanded geographically, significant so in Canada. In the second quarter, we received an expanded label from Health Canada for the high dose bolus regimen of AGGRASTAT and also initiated our commercial launch of BRINAVESS in Ontario with additional provincial formularies planned for the second half of this year and through the first half of 2018 and an anticipated launch in Quebec in the first quarter of 2018.

Turning to the efforts in the rest of the world, we are expanding our distribution territories for the XYDALBA. We recently laid the ground work for commercialization Israel through distribution agreement with Tzamal, and preparations are underway for planned launch in the Nordics during the third quarter of 2017.

Efforts to begin distribution for TREVYENT are also underway. Our partner for this product SteadyMed recently submitted a new drug application to the U.S. FDA and we will be base our EU in Canadian filings on this application. We expect to file the European MAA and also meet with Health Canada later this year.

Free commercial activities are well underway for ESMOCARD LYO, a new formulation of the ESMOCARD that we are about to launch. With the launch of this product we expect to indulge in France and Italy by the end of 2017.

So as you can we are continuing to build our hospital products business through the addition of new territories for our existing commercial products. The final turnout of our growth strategy involves the pursuit of business development activities and opportunities in both Canada and Europe, and we are presently involved in late stage discussions to add additional products in both territories in the near future.

Now turning to slide four, here’s a quick numerical snapshot of Cardiome. Right now as of today, we sell acute care products pretty much everywhere in the world except the United States. We have our own direct sales force in Europe and a growing sales force in Canada where we market directly to our hospital customers.

We rely on a solid distributor of network of 10 distribution partners in dozens of additional countries giving the footprint of more than 60 countries now. We recently completed a deal with Tzamal as I mentioned to enter the Israeli market with XYDALBA.

Cardiome’s strategy is to launch patent protected medicines into new markets. We are conducting our own drug development and the licensed drugs are close to watch with first/and or best in class potential. Most of the opportunities we pursue have atleast Phase III data in hand or have already been approved by regulatory authorities but have not yet been launched.

Today, we have four marketed products and one product that is awaiting approval, TREVYENT. Eight new country launches anticipated in the next 12-months and 3 planned near term regulatory filings for products that are already under our umbrella on the horizon, all of which I will cover in greater detail this afternoon.

Our revenues for 2016 were $25 million, overtime we recruited over $300 million in net operating losses which provide us with a favourable tax structure for the foreseeable future. To that end, let me remind you that our corporations Canadian company was Swiss-based commercial operations.

A lot has happened. So with that, let me turn things over to David Dean for an update on the business loans. David?

David Dean

Thanks, Bill. Looking at slide five, we have a very solid strategy of growing the company and efforts that remain ongoing; we continue to see steady momentum and balance sheet is expected to be decision to pursue these opportunities without issuing additional equity.

Cardiome expects to complete atleast one transaction before year end above that is subject to a product passing our diligence process and Cardiome agreeing to financial terms with the potential partner. Notably, active negotiations have advanced in Europe for acute care hospital product and we are looking to further expand our footprint in Canada through the additional product currently available in other major world markets.

As slide six shows the ideal product that we are actively negotiating for include those with the potential to be first and/or best in class. We are considering candidates that have cleared Phase III, a positive phase, positive pivotal results. Those that have already been approved and are ready for launch and those that are already commercialized. Our focus remains on in-hospital acute care which is our area of expertise and where we can utilize our existing sales force and infrastructure in Europe and Canada while reaching Rest of World territories through our extensive distributor network.

As Bill pointed out earlier we have a network of over 10 distribution partners with the specialized expertise to allow us to access markets all over the world. The therapeutic carriers of interest include cardiovascular treatments and in fact as we wear [ph] we have established expertise, but also we are interested in pain and antipsychotics, antiepileptic treatments as well and as they are all commonly used in the acute care hospitals setting. And these are all areas that complement our existing product portfolio without cannibalizing [ph] market shares of any of our existing drugs.

Our partnering approach is geared towards large pharma companies with a single ex-U.S. hospital product looking for a partner to commercialise domestic world and smaller biotech companies looking to launch new products in the U.S. while seeking a commercialization partnered to reach ex-U.S. territory.

Given our expertise in this regard to our sales force, salesforce in Europe and Canada and our unmatched network of distributors around the world, we believe we are the partner of choice for in this scenario.

Let me add though that, while we are negotiating for multiple compelling products the timing and probability of success around any of these negotiations and efforts it is very difficult to predict although we remain excited about the growth opportunity these were seeing, this is all part of the process to build our organisation and revenues. We are executing on these strategies now and with the goal of seeing solid results overtime.

Now turning it back to Bill now to provide specific program updates. Bill?

Bill Hunter

Thanks, David. And turning first to XYDALBA, our most recently launched product in the portfolio. As you know this drug is marketed by Allergan in the U.S. and will be selling in nine European countries by next year.

XYDALBA for infusion is a second generation, semisynthetic lipoglycoprotein, which consists of a lipophilic side chain, added to an enhanced glycopeptide backbone. XYDALBA is the first and only one dose push antibiotic treatment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. This is a highly differentiated drug and that is administered in the hospital setting to reduce compliance risk, delivers a full course of IV therapy and can be administered as either a single 1500 mm dose or as a two dose regimen administered one week part. Each dose takes about 30 minutes to administer making it a popular option among providers.

We found that the dosing regimen also provides better health economics particularly with respect to early discharge and reduces the risk of re-infection, particularly because of the fact that a full course of therapy is given with a single dose.

We’ve been encouraged by the strong support XYDALBA has received from physicians and possible pharmacies alike. As I mentioned, we licensed XYDALBA from Allergan and launched a product earlier this year.

Turning to slide eight, XYDALBA is tracking for a strong growth following formulary listings. We are currently marketing a drug in multiple European countries and are waiting pricing approval for multiple additional European countries as you can see from the slide.

We are planning to move into the Nordics, Canada and Israel over the next 6 to 18 months. This quarter as mentioned previously we announced that we entered into new license agreement and distribution agreement with Tzamal medical to advance XYDALBA towards commercialization in Israel. Tzamal will be responsible for obtaining regulatory and pricing approvals for XYDALBA from Israel’s ministry of health.

Based on the existing registration filed, Tzamal anticipates registration launch could be completed in the next 12 to 18 months.

Let me provide some further insight in to how our launch preparations are going. Our sales process begins by presenting XYDALBA to KOLs and other infectious disease physicians to gain support through products. Once we’ve established these physician advocates we then present the product to the hospital for inclusion in the formulary.

As you can see on this slide, we made inroads in the U.K., France, Germany and the Netherlands thus far. We are currently in 26 hospitals across these territories. We expect meaningful revenues to begin in 2018. 2017 will be primarily about getting onto the formularies and initiating the sales process. Meaningful revenue generation will begin in late 2017 and carry forward into 2018. We are targeting approximately 290 and 100 hospitals respectively in the U.K., France and Germany. We are awaiting pricing approvals in Finland, Sweden and Belgium and we expect to file for regulatory approval in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2017.

As we’ve described before the hospital process particularly in Europe is time intensive. But to reiterate our focus is in 2017 is to get on hospital formulary and initiate the sales process, meaning while revenue will be heavily back end weighted towards the end of 2017 and will continue into 2018.

Moving onto slide 9, as far as the ongoing XYDALBA launch, we’ve been rolling out a comprehensive marketing campaign in the U.K. targeting healthcare professionals, specialists and nurses. These are just a sampling of the articles that have been written about this exciting launch and the campaign that has been getting great traction and generating a lot of interest in XYDALBA.

Next, I’ll turn to development of TREVYENT on slide 10. . TREVYENT is a drug device combination product based on our partner SteadyMed's PatchPump technology. We believe that TREVYENT has a certain improved method for delivering Remodulin or treprostinil, the world’s leading treatment for pulmonary hypertension. Treprostinil is a prostacyclin analog that we deliver to a small discrete single use two day PatchPump.

The PatchPump is pre filled with treprostinil and pre programmed to correct to get the correct delivery rate. The device which is disposable is equipped with sensors that provide patients both audible and visual feedback on successful delivery and the end of dosing. We believe that this is a better way to deliver treprostinil given its extreme ease of use.

Through our [Indiscernible] with SteadyMed and we have the exclusive rights, commercialized travelling in New York, Canada and the Middle East. We expect to file a European Marketing application with the EMA by the end of this year with a target launch date in early 2019. We’ll be meeting with Health Canada in the fourth quarter and will provide an update on the timing of this submission later in the year.

This follows SteadyMed’s U.S. new drug application which was filed with the FDA on June 30, 2017. I will note that in 2016 Remodulin achieved worldwide sales of $602 million, so we see a great opportunity here and we are looking forward to bringing TREVYENT to the ex-U.S. markets utilizing our own sales force.

Now let me turn to BRINAVESS on slide 11. Launched in 2014, this was an IV antiarrhythmic currently available for sale in 33 countries, all ex-U.S. for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation or AF, to normal sinus rhythm in adults.

We handled the sales of BRINAVESS in Europe ourselves and work with our distribution partners to make BRINAVESS available in other countries internationally. As we mentioned earlier, this quarter we announced the launch of BRINAVESS in Canada and we are pleased to make this available first on the Ontario formulary with a broader launch cost multiple provincial formularies expected in the third quarter of this year.

Our sales force in Canada continues to grow and supported this launch and with the expected further growth of our Canadian product portfolio. BRINAVESS is currently in clinical development also in China and our partner, Eddingpharm aims to initiate a Phase 3 trial before the end of this year.

Finally, we have solid protection, family [ph] protection of BRINAVESS which [Indiscernible] to 2024 in the EU. So now let me give you a quick update on the regulatory status of BRINAVESS in the U.S.

The FDA recently requested that we file all BRINAVESS clinical data that we had accumulated since our launch in Europe. We’ve requested a Type A meeting with written feedback and the FDA has agreed to this process.

We provided the FDA with our preferred path forward and anticipate feedback from the agency by the end of September. We look forward to providing you with an update on this process in the very near future.

So with that update on all of our proprietary products, let me turn the call back to David.

David Dean

Thanks, Bill. As we’ve mentioned today, we’ve made tremendous progress in building out our business with additional drugs that fit our rest of world acute care needs. Slide 13 summarizes our product portfolio as it stands today, and we see the opportunity for continued growth.

We are pursuing the same business development strategy of bringing acute care in hospital products with first and best in class potential that address areas of high unmet medical needs, again we are seeking at negotiating for products that come with positive pivotal Phase 3 data and are launch ready where we can utilize our growing sales force.

I’ll now turn the call over to Justin Renz to cover this quarters financial results. Justin?

Justin Renz

Thanks David, and good afternoon everyone. I’ll provide some highlights from our 2017 second quarter financial results shown on slide 14. Amounts unless specified otherwise are expressed in U.S. dollars and in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles used in the United States of America.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $5.8 million compared to revenue of $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 was $11 million and $13 million respectively.

The 15% year-over-year decrease in revenues was due to the timing of distributor sales. During the six months ended June 30, 2016 we recorded revenue of $1.7 million from the annual order to a distributor. The annual order for 2017 from that distributor will now be split into two orders and we expect atleast one shipment will be made and recorded in the third quarter of this year while as of today, the timing of the second shipment remains unknown.

Gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was 70.1% and 69.4% respectively compared to 71.5% and 76.1% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. The fluctuation gross margin is primarily due a change in customer mix. A significant portion of our sales during the first half of the year was through a distributor with lower margins.

SG&A, sales general and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $9.6 million compared to $8.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to expansion of our direct sales force in Europe related to the launch of XYDALBA and the initiation of a Canadian sales force.

On a year-to-date basis, SG&A expense for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $17.8 million compared to $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. In addition, there was an increase of a non-cash charge of $1.6 million related to our stock based compensation expense as a result of market fluctuation in our share price.

In the second quarter of 2017, we amended the terms of the CRG term loan, thus we encourage investment banking, we own other expenses of $1.4 million during the three and six months ended related to this renegotiation. Today, we drew the next tranche [ph] under our CRG agreement providing us with an additional $10 million of capital. These funds are earmarked for near term business development opportunity.

We recorded a net loss of $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to a net loss of $7.5 million for the same period in 2016. On a year-to-date basis we recorded net loss of $14.8 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2017 versus $8.8 million for the same period in 2016.

As we mentioned earlier, the increase in net loss on a year-to-date basis was due primarily to the decrease in gross margin as well as the increase in selling, general administrative expenses related to the launch cost of XYDALBA and the initiation of the Canadian sales force.

As of June 30, 2017 we had $28.4 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $26.8 million at December 31, 2016. The $1.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period ended June 30, 2017 was comprised with a net proceed from the amended CRG term loan are at the market stock facility and from inside a stock option purchases.

This was offset by a $1.1 million payment in our deferred consideration as well as the $14.1 million used in operating activity. Our current cash balance together with our expected future cash inflows and the sale of our product proceeds from the amended CRG term loan and other financing vehicles available to us will be sufficient to finance our operational plans for at least the next 12 months.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Bill.

Bill Hunter

Thanks, Justin. In summary, we continue to make great progress in building our acute care hospital business and advancing our products into new geographies. As highlighted earlier, we've advanced in Canada, having accomplished label expansion for AGGRASTAT with the high-dose bolus regimen and initiating the launch of BRINAVESS in Ontario, with other provincial formularies coming online this quarter.

We've also laid the foundation for the commercialization of XYDALBA in Israel. On the development front, SteadyMed, our partner for TREVYENT, submitted their NDA to the FDA in the second quarter and we expect to file an MAA in Europe this year and Canada to the fall. And finally, we expect to launch ESMOCARD LYO in Belgium, France and Italy by year-end.

I want to thank you all for your time this afternoon. And with that, we'll open up the line for your questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Swayampakula from H.C. Wainwright.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. This is RK [ph] from HCW. The first question is a little bit of a housekeeping question. Then, we'll talk a little bit about strategy. In the PR, you stated something about a distribution partner who's buying -- has kind of pushed into the second half 2017 for completion compared to last year. Are there any such anomalies that we should be expecting in the second half 2017 when we compare them on a year-to-year basis?

Bill Hunter

Well, that's probably the big one from the distributor point of view. I mean, one of the things that's difficult in our business to forecast are the two things that are most difficult to forecast in our business; are when we'll actually get approval to start selling a product in any given country or when we'll be on formulary and actually start to realize sales, particularly with new product launches. We make our best guesses and through the course of the year, we find out how close we were in any given territory.

And the second are distributor orders. So there's probably two or three distributors we have that are big enough to move the needle on an annual basis, and so whenever they order quarter-wise, can have an impact on the timing of events. As I look forward to our -- the business at the halfway point in the year, you have a better idea where you are at the beginning. There may be some timing issues from a quarter-to-quarter perspective or even around year-end, but nothing really that we think is going to materially impact the business going forward. Most of the stuff has to do with timing, as opposed to actual material changes in the business. For example, this year, we lost the Middle East on AGGRASTAT, but we'll pick that up again next year. So we have this kind of ebbs and flows around stuff like that. But as I look over the longer period, I don't see anything that's going to change the overall trajectory of where we're going.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, on the strategy front, a couple of questions. XYDALBA, you said approximately 16 hospitals have started using XYDALBA from you folks. Is that a number that is in line with your expectations? And also, what sorts of learnings have you gotten from these 16 hospitals? Are the sales -- do these 16 hospitals that kind of -- can it help to speed up the next 16, next 32, next 50? Just trying to understand. Is this one of those things where you learn and actually a little bit of learning speeds up the process?

Bill Hunter

Yes. So we're actually -- we're in 26 hospitals.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. I got the wrong number.

Bill Hunter

No, it's all right. And probably more in U.K. than anywhere; France was a little bit delayed getting going for reasons beyond our control and Germany, as well. If you look at what we're targeting, we're looking ultimately to be in, let's say, around 200 hospitals in the U.K., 90 in France, 100 in Germany. And so 26 is not a high percentage of that, let's call it, just a little under 400 hospitals that we're looking at. But the vast majority of those, 99% of those, we will be in front of the formulary committee by Q3 or Q4 at the latest. So the decision from all those remaining hospitals will all be done this year.

So, we'll get a fairly back-end loaded number of folks coming onboard.

So, we're still kind of in that position of talking about soft metrics, because the vast majority of hospitals are -- we're not able to sell to yet. But it is increasing. The head rate is reasonably high. I can say that we're not getting any pushback on price, and I can say that, if we look at the 26 hospitals that are ordering now, they, for the most part, are reordering as well. So we're seeing that we're part of the treatment regimen of the hospital, and we're seeing, particularly in the U.K., which, as you all know, is historically not the easiest market to penetrate, a decent level of enthusiasm. We showed the one article from the newspaper yesterday and we had a number of articles in the trades.

And particularly there, where they have the OPAT system, patients being able to be discharged and patients who have transportation problems and stuff like that, not having to go back or not having to be transported to and from OPAT is actually a pretty good selling feature. They look at their hospital beds being anywhere between £500 to £1,000 a night, so it doesn't take more than a couple of days' hospitalization to make the drug really cost-effective. And, yes, there's other aspects of that.

So that certainly has been a big part of it, and we found that, that story is resonating well in what I would call overtaxed hospital systems. There seems to be a high level of interest and a high level of care engagement and a high level of professional interest. So everything is pointing well. What we're going through right now is just the slogging of going from one hospital to 26 hospitals, to 100 hospitals, to 200 hospitals, and we think that most of that will be done by the end of the year, which is why I say, really, this year is not so much about XYDALBA revenue per se, but it's about teeing it up, because we should have all those hospitals onboard at or around the end of the year, and we should enter 2018 with a lot of momentum for revenue. And 2018 is really going to be more when we find out more about the revenue than we are right now.

David Dean

RK, it's David, just for more clarity. The biggest bottleneck in opening up a hospital is their own calendar or when the pharmacy committee meeting to approve the pricing and the contract. So we're waiting for -- I don't know what the percentage is. There's probably around 90% of those are -- have not happened yet, and so -- if there's health...

Unidentified Analyst

So, just on fine-tuning that question, again.

David Dean

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So once you get on the formulary, once you get the P&T meeting done and once you get the formulary done, is it instantaneous opening the path? Or is it like the next fiscal period, whatever that next fiscal period is...?

Bill Hunter

They're in there and they're free to order. I would say a decent percentage of hospitals may only do that exercise once a year and a significant number only do it twice a year. So, when you launch in the first quarter, it's not unusual that you may be waiting six months or so to actually get on to the docket. And so that's just kind of natural timing lag. But as I said when -- what we have seen so far is that the hospitals we're in order it, and for the most part, they're reordering it already as well. So, all quite encouraging. There's -- there really is nothing negative happening with XYDALBA right now. There's been lots of good press coverage, lots of good interest, lots of KOL interest and the formulary process is going as expected. It's just what we have to do to get there by the end of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Going from that market to the recent market, I think you just opened up Canada, and you said that you got Ontario opened up. So from there, to open up other provinces, how much of a work is it? Or is it pretty much waiting for paperwork to move through different provincial governments?

Bill Hunter

Yes, Canada is almost like a mini Europe. Ontario is like Germany where you get on a formulary really quite fast. The other provinces are ones where you have to apply for pricing and reimbursement, and Québec is historically the last. I -- nothing is a rubber stamp in this world, of course, but I think there's a pretty high level of confidence that the other provinces will come on board in kind of the Q3 time frame to Q4, and that Québec would be kind of a first quarter of 2018. And there's always a possibility of getting a negative response, but I think we feel pretty good about that. As you probably know, really, Ontario is by far and away the biggest market in the country. Québec and British Columbia make up a significant portion of it. So if you have those in Alberta, you probably have 90% of the country covered.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Good progress. Talk to you guys soon.

Bill Hunter

Thanks, RK.

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Novak from Cormark Securities. David, please go ahead.

David Novak

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I jumped on a little bit late, so I do apologize if these might be redundant, but I want to ask them just in case they haven't been asked. But on the last call, so you did mention XYDALBA's successfully gained formulary coverage at 21 hospitals, 11 in the U.K., five in Germany, fiv in France, and I just heard you mentioned in a response to the question from the last caller that you're up to 26 now. And that delta, sorry, was it largely if the U.K., that extra sort of five hospitals?

David Dean

Yes. And a couple in France. As I said, we just -- we had some logistical issues that delayed France a little bit, but they're starting to come on as well. But the vast majority of where we got a foothold so far has been the U.K.

David Novak

Got you. And the pharmacy committee meetings, are these scheduled for fixed days? You mentioned they can happen one or two times a year. So are they static like they are scheduled every Q4, for example? I'm just trying to get a sense of why you guys seem to have a high degree of conviction that many of these hospitals will come online by year-end.

Bill Hunter

Yes, in many cases, yes, they are static. They may not be -- not to imply that, that may be for the entire hospital for the entire year. It may be department by department or -- but it's not something that you go in and you give your pitch and they say, Hey, well, why don't you come back next Thursday? These things are on the calendar and they're set when they're set, and you have to work with them in that time frame. I guess, the only things you can say this early in the game, if you will, is that for the most part, we don't see hospitals saying, No, we don't want to have a new antibiotic.

Drug has a couple things that people like. It's narrowly-focused, it is not broad-spectrum and that is what hospitals want now. They want drugs that are tightly focused and they don't want something that covers multiple bugs, because those tend to be drugs to be held in reserve and things that they use quite cautiously. The single-dose piece, I think, is really impactful, particularly in a resource system. We're working on what I think is a pretty compelling argument, which is the concept that this drug is, in every case, I guess, given perfectly. And by that, I mean, there's only one dose. So the patient gets the entire course of therapy. There's no way to mess it up.

And other studies out there, which suggest that somewhere around 40% to 50% of patients with ABSSSI don't complete the course of their antibiotic therapy, even if they go home on oral state, they tend not to take them and that tends to result in recurrence. I mean, drugs you don't take don't tend to work. And so you see kind of a 40% to 50% drop-off in terms of compliance, and you see sometimes a 40% to 50% increase in complications in patients coming back. And so that whole aspect of what I would call real world -- how antibiotics get used in the real world and the fact that our drug, just by the nature of it, is used in full compliance are interesting things. And those are starting to be relayed and the message is starting to be well-received. So we're getting the message out. And I think we also know how to put that forward to the formulary.

So I think getting on formulary is something that we'll probably be fairly good at. There will be some percentage of hospitals that will say, look, we're not just taking new drugs or new antibiotics. We're happy with what we have. That's probably not a XYDALBA issue; that's probably just a local issue. It's never going to be 100%. But I do think it will be pretty good. The bigger question will be, how do they use the drug? And so, probably the most encouraging thing has been, once it gets on formulary, people seem to keep using it. So it's not like we're going to have a couple of vials and put it on the shelf, just in case we need it. It looks like they're actually using it and it's part of how they manage particular types of patients. So it sounds funny, but I think it's a really good drug and I think it's a really interesting option to have this one-dose treatment. And again, it could be quite compelling.

David Novak

For sure. That's helpful. And look, we agree with you on the benefits of Dalbavancin, so. absolutely, just moving on to the Canadian business. Just wanted to recalibrate on NDA timing for XYDALBA and TREVYENT. Are we still kind of looking at around Q3 for Dalbavancin submission and Q4 for TREVYENT?

Bill Hunter

I believe, XYDALBA is probably going to be Q4.

David Dean

Yes.

David Novak

Okay.

Bill Hunter

Q4. We can't give you a time line yet on TREVYENT. We're meeting with Health Canada about that topic in November, and that's when they'll tell us. So it could very well be before the end of the year, it could be early next year, but that gives you a general idea of the timing.

David Novak

Absolutely. That's helpful. And just, lastly, you probably did touch up on this. But on the last call, we talked a little bit about your recent dialogue with the FDA on vernakalant. I believe, the last we heard, the agency encouraged you to submit a bunch of human data from the EU, at which point, the agency indicated it may meet with you again in 60 days following that submission. Has that meeting occurred? Or is there any more information surrounding that?

Bill Hunter

That meeting was converted into a Type A meeting with written response. And they have committed to getting back to us with their response before the end of September.

David Novak

Perfect. Thank you very much, guys. That’s it from me.

Bill Hunter

Thank you.

Bill Hunter

Thank you. Thank you very much for being part of the call. I think we're quite pleased that this company has been mostly about BRINAVESS and AGGRASTAT for a while. The addition of XYDALBA starting to come online, I think, is really important for us; and now with TREVYENT, filing is coming up. That really becomes a second arm to the story that I think is really meaningful.

Very difficult for us to drive a lot in a way of growth at the business from AGGRASTAT and BRINAVESS and where we are. So as XYDALBA comes online in 2018, I really feel like that would be a nice jumping off point. And then TREVYENT coming onboard in 2019 gives us a lot to look forward to. As you can probably guess from our deck and from our comments, we feel quite optimistic about the business development pipeline in terms of adding additional products, both near term and out one year or two going forward. So we hope to have some news on that front before the end of the year. And we're starting to feel like the business will be quite robust with respect to having an in-hospital product offering.

To me, the best example of that is really the Canadian story. If you look at our revenue right now in Canada, we're probably doing $10,000 or $20,000 a month. It's really not an important business. But we just got the label expansion for AGGRASTAT, which is certainly going to help, and we just launched BRINAVESS, which is certainly going to help, and then you have TREVYENT and XYDALBA filings coming up this year. So as we look out two or three years, it's not hard to believe that, that could become a very meaningful business for us with four hospital products for sale in Canada going forward. So, it doesn't make much of an impact, not even a ripple in the business today, but these are real important events and not exactly far off in the future. And we should start to see the benefit of those quite soon, and the same in Europe, with respect to getting more momentum behind XYDALBA and then adding TREVYENT to that as well.

So everything is progressing along in the pathway. Nothing happens fast than drug development, as you all know, but it does feel like we're starting to turn the corner and get to where we're going. And with that, I will close off the call. And Justin, David, myself in the room, we're all available for calls and follow-up for any of you who have additional questions. So thank you very much.

Justin Renz

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call today. We thank you for participating, and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

