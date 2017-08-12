Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

Fairfax Financial’s largest five 13F stakes are BlackBerry, Kennedy Wilson, Resolute Forest Products, International Business Machines, and USG. They together account for ~87% of the US long assets.

This quarter, Watsa's US long portfolio decreased ~9% from $1.24B to $1.13B.

This quarter, Watsa’s US long portfolio decreased ~9% from $1.24B to $1.13B. There are 29 13F securities in the portfolio, but it is concentrated among a few large stakes. The focus of this article is on the larger (greater than 0.5% of the portfolio each) holdings. The top five positions represent 86.74% of the US long assets. The top three holdings are BlackBerry, Kennedy-Wilson, and Resolute Forest Products, and together they account for ~74% of the entire 13F portfolio.

Note: Fairfax Financial’s (OTCPK:FRFHF) 13F holdings only represent a small portion of their overall investment portfolio. The total size as of Q2 2017 was $27.93B of which 40% is in cash and short-term positions. The cash allocation is up a lot compared to 19.3% as of Q3 2016. They have a huge position in CPI linked derivative contracts (~$114B notional amount, $58M fair value, >5 years average maturity) designed to protect against global deflation. FRFHF currently trades at ~$475 compared to a book value of ~$378. The equity portfolio was over 100% hedged as of Q3 2016, but those were removed after the US election results.

Stake Increases:

EXCO Resources (XCO): XCO is a 0.82% of the US long portfolio stake first purchased in Q1 2012. The position was built up at much higher prices compared to the current price. The stock currently trades at $1.26. The 13F position was substantially increased this quarter as EXCO paid interest to Fairfax in stock in lieu of cash.

Note: XCO had a 1-for-15 reverse stock-split in June. Including warrants held and the implied dilutions, Fairfax’s ownership stake in the business is ~46% of the business.

Stake Decreases:

International Business Machines (IBM): IBM is a large (top five) ~9% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2014 at prices between $181 and $196. The stake was increased by ~28% in Q4 2014 at prices between $151 and $190. This quarter saw the position reduced by half at prices between $150 and $175. The stock currently trades at $142.

Kept Steady:

BlackBerry Inc. (BBRY): BBRY is Watsa’s largest position at ~41% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was first purchased in 2010 at around $50 for 2M shares. Since then, the position was aggressively built up to 46.7M shares (~9% of the business). His cost-basis is ~$17 and the stock currently trades at $8.78. There has only been very minor activity in the last 3+ years.

Note: In Q4 2013, Fairfax co-sponsored a cash-infusion of $1B through convertible debentures ($10 conversion price earning 6% interest) - they financed $500M of that transaction and the remaining was funded by a consortium of other investment funds - the implied dilution took their ownership up to ~16.5% of the business. In Q3 2016, those shares were redeemed and new ones issued ($605M in 3.75% debentures convertible at $10 due 11/13/2020) to the same entities in a private placement.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW): KW stake is the second-largest position at ~21% of the US long portfolio. Watsa’s ownership stake in the business is ~11%. Q4 2016 saw a ~40% increase at prices between $20 and $23. KW currently trades at $19.70.

Note: The original 2010 stake was from a private placement for Kennedy Wilson convertible preferred stock. The total investment from that point through Q3 2016 was $645M. Over the years, they received distributions of $625M and so the net investment was only $20M. In Q4 2016, they invested another ~$70M. That is compared to a current market value of ~$240M.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP): RFP is the third-largest holding at ~12% of the US long portfolio. The stake was first established in Q4 2010 when it was named Abitibi Bowater and the position has since been more than doubled. In Q2 2013, the original stake was increased by ~17% at prices between $12.50 and $16.50. Q2 2016 saw another ~5% increase at prices between $4.75 and $6.75. Watsa’s cost-basis on RFP is much higher than the current quote of around $4.65. The stock lost ~55% in 2015 and has since lost another ~40%.

USG Corp. (USG): The ~4% USG position was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $24 and $32. There was a huge 335% stake increase last quarter at prices between $28.50 and $34.50. The stock currently trades at $26.67. For investors attempting to follow Watsa, USG is a good option to consider for further research.

Intrepid Potash (IPI): IPI is a 3.32% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $1.40 and $2.45 and the stock currently trades well above that range at $3.40.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): The bulk of the ~1.9% USB stake was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $42.50 and $52.50 and the stock is now at $52.05.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): JNJ is a long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2007. The original stake was 5.9M shares purchased at a cost-basis of $62.29. In Q3 2013, roughly half the position was sold at prices between $85.50 and $94.50, and in the following quarter, the remaining stake was almost eliminated at prices between $85.50 and $96. Q4 2016 saw an about turn: ~80% increase at prices between $111 and $120. The stock currently trades at $133 and the position is at 1.77%.

Helmerich & Payne (HP): HP was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2015. The following quarter saw the position built up to the current 1.68% of the portfolio stake at prices between $46.50 and $61. The stock is currently at $46.18.

POSCO ADR (PKX): PKX is a very small ~1% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q3 2015 at prices between $34.50 and $51. The stock currently trades at $70.50.

Leucadia National (LUK) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE): These two very small stakes (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) were kept steady this quarter.

The 13F portfolio also has numerous very small equity positions (less than ~0.5% of the US long portfolio each) that add up to a total allocation of ~1.4%. The stakes are Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Colfax Corp. (CFX), CSX Corp. (CSX), Destination Maternity Corp. (DEST) previously Mothers Work, General Dynamics (GD), K12 Inc. (LRN), Monsanto Company (MON), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), NetEase Inc. (NTES), New Oriental Education (EDU), Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM), Sherwin Williams (SHW), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

