The Oil Market Is Quickly Rebalancing

Once a month, OPEC releases a report detailing their view of the global oil markets with a special emphasis on their own estimated output over time. On August 10th, oil prices took a turn lower despite news that was, generally speaking, quite favorable for the oil market in what I believe is and has been, for some time now, a vast overreaction to an improving outlook for long-term investors in this space. In what follows, I will go over the data the group provided and give my thoughts on why, despite some bad news, the market isn’t fully appreciating what OPEC has to say.

Disclosure

My analysis in this piece assumes that OPEC’s data is accurate. Some people, myself included, have been skeptical of the legitimacy of their estimates over time, but, in general, I currently trust their overall conclusions because their broader market views, while disputed by the EIA (Energy Information Administration), are supported by another independent organization called the IEA (International Energy Agency). Of course, it’s impossible to know exactly how accurate any one party is, but relying on multiple organizations is the best way to get a glimpse at what the macro picture should, more or less, look like.

Let’s focus a bit on the bad news

What dominated headlines following OPEC’s report was the fact that the organization stated that its own oil production in the month of July had risen. If their estimates are correct, which can be seen in the image below, output for the month came in at 32.869 million barrels per day. This represents an uptick of nearly 0.173 million barrels per day compared to a month earlier and is actually larger when you consider that June’s numbers as provided today were revised up by 0.085 million barrels per day compared to what was estimated a month earlier.

*Taken from OPEC

While some countries, like Venezuela and Iraq, which reported output drops of 0.016 million barrels per day and 0.033 million barrels per day, respectively, as well as Angola, which saw production fall 0.019 million barrels per day, reported decreases in production, output increases more than offset this. Take, for instance, a look at Libya, which saw production surge 0.154 million barrels per day, and Nigeria, which reported an increase of 0.034 million barrels per day. Iran, while producing lower than it’s probably capable of, is also now pumping out more oil than it had pledged last year (though by a small amount), while Saudi Arabia’s production grew by 0.032 million barrels per day.

This is, without any doubt, a negative for oil markets. If Saudi Arabia is any indicator (I do not know how representative they are of other OPEC nations), then increases may have to do with seasonal factors related to higher energy demand because of the hot weather in those parts. Either way, though, that still means that output is higher than it should be. The fear here is that increased production, largely from Libya, could stymie the group’s efforts to bring the global oil market to balance.

The market’s overlooking the positive news

I understand the market’s reaction regarding oil production increases from OPEC, but I’m perplexed by the general view of the market. While higher output from the aforementioned nations is a bad thing, we need to keep in mind the fact that some really positive developments came about in this month’s report. For starters, if OPEC is correct in its assumptions, non-OPEC oil production growth this year should average 0.78 million barrels per day, down from 0.80 million barrels per day that was previously estimated. Next year’s non-OPEC production growth should average 1.10 million barrels per day, down from 1.14 million barrels per day estimated last month. Over the relevant two-year period, this all represents 43.8 million fewer barrels of production from non-OPEC sources.

Global supply isn’t the only category showing some nice revisions. Global oil demand growth this year should now average, if OPEC is right, 1.37 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 0.10 million barrels per day compared to prior forecasts and echoes what I’ve stated for months: that oil demand will likely be stronger this year than many think. Next year, demand growth should be, according to OPEC, 1.28 million barrels per day, up modestly from July’s estimate of 1.26 million barrels per day. Over a two-year period, these revisions represent an extra increase in demand of 0.12 million barrels per day, which equates to 87.6 million barrels per day in excess demand.

*Taken from OPEC

*Taken from OPEC

In the two images above, you can see that, right now, it still appears as though there is excess production compared to what is needed and it appears as though, in 2018, the balance between supply and demand will imply, at OPEC’s current production levels, a scenario where we would see a continued growth in the glut. At first glance, this appears to be quite scary, but if you look at the image below, you’ll see something exciting from the perspective of oil bulls.

*Taken from OPEC

In the aforementioned image, you can see that from January of this year through June, OPEC believes that OECD oil stocks have fallen such that the glut is greater than the five-year average to the tune of 252 million barrels. This represents a drop of 87 million barrels in just six months. In part, I’m sure some of this is due to some oil going to non-OECD nations and it’s also due, probably, to a rolling average calculation for the relevant time frame. However, I believe that another chunk of it may be attributable to the fact that oil and natural gas liquids aren’t a perfect substitute for one another and that OPEC’s inclusion of OPEC NGLs into their balance data may be distorting the balance estimates.

I think that the biggest takeaway from this is that, even in a situation where we are seeing “excess production”, the actual inventory picture, which is what really matters, is moving in a wonderful direction for bulls. This should be magnified by the market (but hasn’t been) by the fact that, if OPEC’s production stays flat from July’s estimates for the rest of this year, then we should see a deficit (which, due to the prior adjustments I mentioned, could be even larger on an effective basis) of 0.581 million barrels per day in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, as demand is expected to scale back a bit, this number should narrow to 0.161 million barrels per day. Even if you don’t factor in potential adjustments, this all implies an extra 68.26 million barrels coming offline in the course of the second half of this year. If you do, however, factor in the implied adjustments from the first half of the year and say that they will apply evenly in the second half, the amount of oil that could come offline could be 156.71 million barrels, which would bring, using current estimates, the glut down to just 95.29 million barrels by year-end.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I’m amazed that the oil market hasn’t reacted accordingly. While OPEC’s growing output is a negative, keeping all else the same, the fact of the matter is that it appears as though inventories are falling at a nice clip. This trend should pick up in the second half of this year and it’s not unreasonable to expect the glut vanishing entirely (or very close to entirely) by the end of the first quarter of 2018. I suspect that, even if this does prove to be accurate, OPEC and non-OPEC nations will continue to keep production flat so as to avoid growing inventories again (at least through next year), but we’ll have to wait and see if that prediction ends up being correct.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.