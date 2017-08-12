US Geothermal's (HTM) CEO Douglas Glaspey on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

US Geothermal Inc (NYSEMKT:HTM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Anderson - Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Douglas Glaspey - Interim CEO, President, COO and Director

Kerry Hawkley - Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Analysts

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Gerard Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners

Bhakti Pavani - Euro Pacific Capital Inc.

James McIlree - Chardan Capital Markets, LLC

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen and Company, LLC

Scott Anderson

Thank you, Manny. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. This is Scott Anderson, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Today, I’m joined by Doug Glaspey, our Interim Chief Executive Officer and President and Chief Operating Officer; and by Kerry Hawkley, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release was issued yesterday and can be found on our website at www.usgeothermal.com under the tab News, and a slide presentation is accompanying today’s call, and that can be accessed on our company website on our homepage, under Upcoming Events.

We would like to remind you that information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements related to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the company’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based on management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

During the call, we will present non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and management’s reasons for presenting such information are set forth in the press release that was issued yesterday. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation from our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. After our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

At this time, I’d like to introduce Doug Glaspey, Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer, to provide an overview of the highlights of the second quarter of 2017. Doug?

Douglas Glaspey

Thank you, Scott. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of our second quarter 2017 results. I’d like to call your attention to Slide 4. We are pleased to have produced our 19th straight quarter of positive EBITDA and cash flow from operations.

Our operating revenue for the first-half of the year achieved a solid increase compared to 2016, most of which is attributable to the increased output at Raft River with the addition of a new production well, but San Emidio also contributed with higher generation.

We completed the deepening of three wells at the San Emidio II project with strong results, which increased the proven reserved estimate for that project and the technical aspects of both San Emidio II and Geysers continue to advance as we prepare these projects for construction. Additional work was also advanced under our $1.5 million grant from the Department of Energy to test innovative resource exploration technologies. That interpretation from Crescent Valley and San Emidio II is providing new information, which can be used to select drill targets.

Right now, I’ll turn the meeting over to our CFO, Kerry Hawkley, for an update on our financials. Kerry?

Kerry Hawkley

Thank you, Doug, and good morning to our listeners on this call. I’ll now discuss financial statements of U.S. Geothermal for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Our financial statements and MD&A were prepared in a condensed format.

On Slide 6, U.S. Geothermal’s balance sheet remained strong. Total assets were $239.9 million, total liabilities were $109.2 million, net stockholders’ equity was $105.7 million, and total non-controlling interest was $25 million. Issued an outstanding shares of common stock at June 30, totaled 19,123,018 shares.

On Slide 7, our results of operations for the first six months were down slightly from our expectations. Revenues for the six months were $14.7 million, up 4.1% from the same period in 2016. Plant expenses were $9.1 million, an increase of 16.6% from 2016.

Gross profits or income from operations were $5.7 million, a reduction of 11.2% from 2016. The loss revenue and additional costs associated with the loss and repair of the vaporizer tubes at Unit 1 at Neal Hot Springs Unit 1 plus the completion of our three-year State of Oregon property tax abatement contributed to the decline.

The one-time impact for loss revenue is $0.83 million, and the property taxes, which will continue was $0.7 million for the first six months, and it will be $1.06 million per year going forward. Professional and management fees are 76% lower than the same period in 2016, primarily because in Q1 of 2016, we had a one-time charge of $753,000 for the review of strategic alternatives.

Interest expense was up $420,000 when comparing 2017 to the prior year, due primarily to the $20 million prudential loan that was initiated in May of 2016. Income tax expense for 2017 increased $243,000, primarily due to an increase in revenues at Raft River and San Emidio. Net income attributable to U.S. Geothermal was a loss of $0.18 million in 2017, compared to a loss of $0.34 million in 2016.

On Slide 8, statement of cash flows. We began the year with cash and cash equivalents of $15.3 million and ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $13.5 million. Cash generated by operations was $5 million, issue of common stock generated $0.4 million, and release of restricted cash reserves was $0.1 million.

Principal payments on notes reduced our total debt by $2.4 million, payments to our partners were $2.3 million and capitalized development cost at Raft River, the WGP Geysers and El Ceibillo net of grant reimbursements totaled $2.6 million.

Thank you for your continued interest in U.S. Geothermal, and I’ll turn the call back over to Doug.

Douglas Glaspey

Thank you, Kerry. Refer you all now to Slide 10. Data from our operating plants with total generation for the second quarter was 76,101 megawatt hours, a 10.5% increase over the same period in 2016, which had a total generation of 68,879 megawatt hours.

On Slide 11, Neal Hot Springs. Generation for the second quarter averaged 20.4 net megawatts per hour of operation, and you will note that the overall generation for Neal is still down compared to 2016, as a result of the extended outage on Unit 1 early this spring.

Neal operated at 91.6% availability for the quarter, excluding the scheduled maintenance, and all three units did finish their annual scheduled maintenance outages during the quarter. Unit 1 had an extended outage, so that the vaporizer tubes damaged in January could be replaced.

We’ve received two payments, totaling $1,570,000 from our insurer for property damage coverage on that incident and a final payment is expected during the third quarter. This final payment will include the balance of property damage costs and the portion of business interruption insurance that was covered by our policy.

San Emidio on Slide 12, generation for the second quarter averaged 9.1 net megawatts per hour of operation. And I would note that, San Emidio’s generation for the first-half of the year is 25% higher than the comparable period in 2016. San Emidio operated at 97.9% availability for the quarter and took its annual maintenance outage in April.

Subsequent to the quarter, a small refrigerant leak was identified in the vaporizers on July 21. The plant was shutdown for repairs and several pinhole leaks were found. A number of vaporizer tubes have been plugged, and we expect the unit to restart within the next few days.

On Slide 13, for Raft River. Generation for the second quarter averaged 10.2 net megawatts per hour and Raft operated at 98.5% availability for the quarter. Raft River produced 32% more energy during the first-half of the year compared to the same period in 2016, primarily due to the addition of production well RRG-5 in late March, and Raft did take its annual maintenance outage in May.

Moving on to Slide 15, we will now talk about our growth plans for our advanced stage development projects. At WGP Geysers, we are continuing with the final design engineering for the plant, principally working on the hybrid cooling system. In addition, the interconnection design work by PG&E is ongoing.

We still have a final decision to make regarding how we ultimately connect into the transmission grid. The original plan to build a short 1.7-mile interconnection line to a substation is dependent upon acquiring it right of way from a private land owner. Those discussions are still in progress.

As an alternative, we have the ability to build a specially designed substation right on the property, taken advantage of the transmission line that runs across the property. The interconnection line scenario generally has a lower cost – capital cost requirement, and is included as part of our LGIA, that’s our large generator interconnection agreement. The substation scenario has higher costs, which we have covered in our current capital model and does not require third-party right of way.

The substation scenario could require additional study time as part of the interconnection process. In any event, we are working along both paths to see which one ultimately provides us with the best economics and schedule. We have submitted the Geyser’s project to a current RFP and we’ll be submitting it to a second during the third quarter. I will discuss those in detail in a few minutes.

At San Emidio Phase II during June, we deepened the three remaining temperature gradient wells and two of the three had significant permeability and temperature. The third well intersected sub-commercial permeability, but did flow, which indicates it may define one of the possible boundaries of this new resource.

On the basis of short-term flow test and pressure data, our consulting reservoir engineer has increased the resource size to 25.9 net megawatts with a 90% probability. That would be considered proven resource. The 50% probability level at 47 megawatts remains unchanged, because none of these wells fell outside the originally defined resource area.

The Bureau of Land Management permitting process for the San Emidio II facility is moving along at its normal pace. This is an environmental assessment level NEPA study, and our expectation is that this permit will take until next spring at the earliest to get to completion. This could be modified depending upon the transmission route that is determined by NV Energy. The large generator interconnection application that we submitted to NV Energy on June 26, has been accepted as complete and an initial meeting is scheduled for mid-August with the NVE Transmission Group to discuss our transmission proposal.

Our view is that the SE II development will fall into the 25 to 35 net megawatt annual average size range, which closely matches the design basis for the three power plant equipment packages that we purchased in 2016. The majority of this equipment is already in storage at the San Emidio site.

At El Ceibillo, we’ve advanced to the second round of projects in the German development fund drilling grant process. Our second phase application was submitted on July 24. This grant will provide a 40% cost share for the drilling of up to three production size wells at El Ceibillo. If GDF funding is used on the project and the power plant is constructed, the grant would be converted into a loan. And in fact, the German Development Bank would like to finance the entire project if that goes forward.

We’ve also submitted a grant application in July to the U.S. Trade Development Agency for a feasibility study for El Ceibillo. It’s currently been reviewed by the USTDA and we expect to know if it will be offered to us during the next several months.

Expenditures for El Ceibillo are being carefully controlled until we can see the energy market advancing in Guatemala. While the Guatemalan Government announced earlier this year that an RFP for 420 megawatts is going to be issued, there is still no indication of when that might be.

Moving on to Slide 16. Our greatest challenge right now lies in the area of power purchase agreements. As we have discussed in the past, the power purchase universe is changing in the west and particularly in California. We now have a multitude of community choice aggregators and industrial customers in addition to the more traditional utilities that we must pursue.

On Slide 17, I want to give you an update on where we stand today in regard to current and near-term request for proposals for our projects. For San Emidio, we submitted a proposal to NV Energy for a 25-megawatt PPA on July 6. And just yesterday, we are notified that we did not make the shortlist. We are preparing another submittal that would go to the Southern California Public Power Authority, SCPPA. And SCPPA is an organization of 12 municipalities in Southern California and has a renewable RFP open this year.

A number of Nevada geothermal projects sell power to SCPPA or to some of the member city. So with new transmission in place, it ties Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada, a pathway is now open to sell power into Southern California, which we are pursuing.

For our WPG Geysers project, we have a 30-megawatt proposal into the City of San Francisco, which has formed its own community choice aggregator. The proposal was submitted on July 26 and the current schedule is indicated that their shortlist will be announced later this month. We will also submit a new proposal to SCPPA for the WGP Geysers project.

Moving to Slide 18. As we move the advanced development projects forward, we are also working in parallel to increase the generation at our existing operations. At Raft River, we converted an idle injection well to a production well by installing a pump and associated infrastructure. Well RRG-5 commenced production on March 21, and we picked up approximately 0.71 net megawatts per hour.

The second step in this upgrade is to increase the capacity of our injection pumps, so we can push more fluids through the plant. The upgraded injection pump has been manufactured and was delivered to the site last week. We expect to have it installed and online within the next week. All of the increased generation that comes from these changes is captured under our PPA with Idaho Power, which has approximately three megawatts of additional capacity available.

These changes at Raft River have to be done in steps, so we can evaluate the response from the Geothermal reservoir and how the overall well field is affected. The reservoir has remained stable over the past few months since we added production well RRG-5. And once upgraded, the injection pump goes online, the well field will be rebalanced and we’ll evaluate additional changes that we may make to increase generation further.

At Neal Hot Springs on our hybrid cooling project. Like Raft River, the PPA for Neal Hot Springs has approximately three megawatts of capacity available to increase plant generation. To take advantage of the extra capacity, we have been working towards the installation of a hybrid cooling system. That is, we would add a water-cooled system to work in conjunction with the existing air-cooled system. This system will operate during the summer months when the plants output falls due to the high ambient temperature.

We are in the process of testing the last water well we drilled earlier this year. And our hope is that, we will confirm that we have enough water to build a hybrid-cooled system on one unit. To do this, we need 250 gallons per minute of water. We have an engineering firm contracted and working on the detailed design of the hybrid facility, so we can obtain accurate capital and operating costs for our economic model.

To complete the needed volume water for all three units, we are currently discussing the possibility of acquiring service water rights through a lease or purchase from private owners and investigating how that water may be used within Oregon Water law. Our Neal project is located in an arid region, where neither groundwater nor surface water is abundant, especially in the summer. But the positive economic impact from water cooling must be examined.

Additionally, we continue to operate a pilot scale water treatment system that has demonstrated it can upgrade our geothermal injection fluid to a high enough quality that can be used in the water cooled portion of the system. While this source of water is 100% dependable, it would add extra capital on operating costs.

If we aren’t able to source enough water to allow all three units to be modified for hybrid cooling, as I said previously, we would still like to have, at least, one unit modified and ready to operate for the summer of 2018. Capital expenditures for this project will have to be approved by our partner Enbridge, and the Department of Energy is the lender before construction can begin.

Moving to Slide 19. Our revenues for the second quarter are above the same period last year at $6.31 million, compared to $5.66 million. Gross profit fell slightly as did our net income attributable to U.S. Geothermal, and Kerry has mentioned the costs that are involved in that.

Our EBITDA on a consolidated basis for this quarter was $2.15 million, compared to $1.94 million for the same quarter last year. And our U.S. Geothermal only portion of the EBITDA for the quarter was $1.32 million, compared to $0.91 million for the same quarter last year. The second quarter is traditionally one of our lowest quarters for generation due to contract structure and it is the time we take our annual maintenance outages.

On Slide 20, this slide, of course, shows our historical performance over the past three years, as well as our guidance provided for 2017. We are reaffirming our consolidated guidance for 2017 based on our current operations, we expect operating revenue of $30 million to $34 million, adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $19 million, EBITDA of $14 million to $18 million and net income as adjusted of $4 million to $8 million.

We would also like to reaffirm our guidance for U.S. Geothermal only less our minority interest based on the same criteria. We expect operating revenue of $18 million to $22 million, adjusted EBITDA of $9 million to $12 million, EBITDA of $8 million to $10 million and net income as adjusted of $1 million to $4 million.

In summary, on Slide 21, we are diligently working on our development and expansion projects to increase generation and grow the company. Despite having suffered a large mechanical issue in the first quarter at Neal Hot Springs, our operations team came back with a strong second quarter.

The operating plants continue to improve and the development projects are being moved forward in anticipation of acquiring a PPA. While the power market in the Western United States continues to undergo significant changes, the demand for renewable energy is still growing in every state and indeed around the world. We remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for U.S. Geothermal.

Operator, we are ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jeff Grampp of Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys.

Douglas Glaspey

God morning, Jeff.

Kerry Hawkley

God morning, Jeff.

Jeff Grampp

Started first at SE II here, I’ve got a couple of questions. First, just kind of digging through last night’s 10-Q versus first quarter one. It look like you guys altered the size of – the expected size of the plant and then pushback the commercial start date. Can you maybe walk us through kind of the changes there? And then maybe on this recent RFP, if you guys kind of have any sense, I know, you probably 24 hours into given this update. But do you have any sense of kind where that rank, maybe where the shortfall was on, and why you guys didn’t make the shortlist, would be helpful?

Douglas Glaspey

Sure. On the NV Energy RFP, and that was a specific RFP for a 25-megawatt PURPA project. They – unfortunately, they don’t tell us where we fall short. We also don’t know who made the shortlist. Our general feeling is just by the way the RFP was written and some of the documents in the RFP, it could have been slanted towards solar. But it was an open RFP and they were asking for all resources.

So I can tell you that the price we offered this time compared to a price we offered in an NV Energy RFP a year ago was substantially lower, and that’s about all I can tell you on that front.

Jeff Grampp

Okay. And then shifting over to Raft here and you guys got – it sounds like a new pump coming up here shortly that kind of figure out where things kind of trend from here. But just generally, can you guys maybe talk a little bit about how performance of the new well has been relative to expectations? And to the extent even kind of handicapped where potential production goes from here within the kind of new range – within the ranges that you guys talked about?

Douglas Glaspey

Sure. The pump is actually run very well. We’ve been running at it about 1,100 GPM, with essentially no impact to the water levels in the adjoining wells. So that’s balancing the well field issue that we talked about. It has been coming up still slowly in temperature, probably be not as fast as we’d like it to, but we’ll just have to see of what it’ll do as we go forward.

I would like to circle back though, Jeff, on your San Emidio II question. We haven’t defined the extent of the resource yet. We are now at a point where we can’t drill any further from an exploration basis until we get our environmental assessment approved by the BLM. So we will probably hold at this point until we get that approval, and we can drill more wells.

Essentially, what we’ve looked at as far as size and we kind of had 25 to 45-megawatt range, I’ll call it. If we build that plant with all three units air-cooled, it would produce 45-megawatts in the cold of winter. You might recall that these air-cooled plants do have a bit of a swing on generation though. So we are trying to parse everything now on annual average numbers rather than possibly maximum output. And that goes back to even to our interconnection agreement. We have a 45-megawatt interconnection agreement.

So if we were operating that facility with all three units, so that’s a 35 net megawatt annual average facility, it can still produce 45 megawatts in the winter time. So we have to have 45 megawatts of transmission capacity available to us. So that – hopefully, that explains a little bit where these numbers are. If it turns out that the reservoir will only support, say, 25 megawatts or two units, that would be a two-unit facility, that would explain why would go to that level of size.

But it really all depends now on the ultimate size of the reservoir. We did, as I said, respond to the NV Energy RFP for 25 megawatts, because that was the size. They wouldn’t consider anything larger or smaller, it had to be 25 megawatts. We don’t want to pass up that kind of opportunities. So we did bid into it.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, perfect. I appreciate all the details. You guys preempted most of my other ones in the prepared remarks. So I’ll now hop in.

Douglas Glaspey

Okay, good.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Gerry Sweeney of ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Gerard Sweeney

Hey, good morning, guys, how are you?

Douglas Glaspey

Good morning, Gerry.

Gerard Sweeney

I want to talk a little bit about the Geysers. Obviously, on the first quarter call, your – there was certainly a level of excitement in terms of that moving along, and as we can see here in the presentation. You had some detailed plan engineering continuing and you are looking at big contractors, but you are also submitting some proposals for PPAs at the facility.

My question has to do with pricing. I know there has been some PPAs priced that was sub $80 megawatt level. But historically, you’ve always targeted the Geysers at well, say, a number above $80 per megawatt. What’s your sort of calculus on the market today where pricing is for geothermal megawatts? And where you are going to submit your proposals? Have you changed your pricing to match the market a little bit more?

Douglas Glaspey

Well, good question, Gerry. First I’ll say, it is still – the challenge in the market out there is still competing with solar. Although, what we are finding is that a number of offtakers are basically full. They fill their portfolio with as much solar that they can take, which of course, as an intermittent doesn’t provide round the clock power. We can’t get into the $70 level generally speaking for a new grassroots project – geothermal project in the Western U.S., especially in California.

So I don’t think our pricing has changed an awful lot. We do at this point still have the 30% ITC from the Federal Government, that has not been renewed yet. If it’s not renewed this year, that could have a negative impact on our pricing. So as far as competing with other geothermal projects, I think, we are going to be at the lowest number of any new greenfield geothermal project in the State of California.

I know there has been some prices in the 70s that are coming out of combined projects generally in Nevada. But those contract prices are typically and in this particular case, if we are looking at the Ormat 150-megawatt contract includes a number of existing facilities that are going to be coming off contract and they can clearly be put out there for a much lower price.

Gerard Sweeney

On that note, are there – speaking of – I know getting a new PPA on an existing power plant is certainly a competitive advantage. As you are looking at the market, are there any other plants that are coming off of contract in the next couple of years that would be competitive or provide maybe a – well, coming off contract that you know about that could be a competition to you?

Douglas Glaspey

Our belief right now is that, most of the contracts that we’re terminating in the near-term have been recontracted, both in Northern and Southern California and now in Nevada. So we don’t see – we did have that competition, there is no doubt. Two years ago or year ago, they were highly competitive and in most of these bid processes. We just don’t see that today. And in some cases, these RFPs are specifically asking for new construction, because they are also trying to stimulate more jobs, reduction in carbon. Recontracting an old power plant doesn’t reduce your carbon footprint, all right?

So we have some optimism based on how some of these RFPs are written. San Francisco, for instance, wants their power to come from within a 100-mile radius of the Bay Area. There is not a lot of geothermal projects that meet that criteria. So anyway, we think w are competitive, as competitive with any other geothermal project as we can be. We are always looking for a way to bring our price down, and our number one goal is to get a PPA and get that project under construction.

Gerard Sweeney

Got it. That’s helpful, especially with competitive landscape with other producers. So I appreciate it. Thank you.

Douglas Glaspey

You bet. Thanks, Gerry.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Bhakti Pavani of Euro Pacific Capital. Please go ahead.

Douglas Glaspey

Good morning, Bhakti.

Kerry Hawkley

Hi, Bhakti.

Douglas Glaspey

Your phone on mute?

Bhakti Pavani

Oh, can you hear me now?

Douglas Glaspey

Yes, we can.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay, sorry about that. My question is on San Emidio II. So I know in the prepared remarks, you mentioned that you guys are still waiting for the environmental assessment, so that you can drill further wells. Do you kind of have a timeline on when do you expect to receive that? And what are your plans on drilling additional wells to test the resource capacity?

Douglas Glaspey

Based on when we submitted that document to the BLM, it’s typically a – we’ll say, it’s a 9 to 12-month time period. So in 12 months, would put us, I think, in next April, that could be extended. The BLM goes through its process. What we’ve always seen at BLM these days is, they have a fair amount of turnover in their employees that can’t slow these things down. But thus far, they haven’t brought up any significant issues with us. We remain in contact with them. All of the additional studies – environmental studies have been done. So we believe that this process is moving as quickly as it can move.

Bhakti Pavani

Perfect. That’s great color.

Douglas Glaspey

As far as, yes, as far as additional drilling, I’m certain that our geologists would be happy to give me a new drilling plant to drill more wells. The advantage we have now of course is with four out of our five wells currently drilled, which are slim holes, identifying the high commercial permeability of those locations. All we have to drill for production wells – all we have to do for production well drilling is to twin those existing slim holes and we have four production wells that could support our 25-megawatt size facility.

Bhakti Pavani

Perfect. And with regards to SCPPA, right, do you a have timeline on when do you plan to submit the bid? And when can you hear from them?

Douglas Glaspey

Well, we’re going to submit two different bids to SCPPA, and that would be both from San Emidio II and from Geysers. That is an open solicitation. So you can submit the bids anytime during the year. We will submit both of those, my expectation is within the next three weeks – three to four weeks, I guess, we’d get them both in. And then I think the SCPPA members meet on a monthly or bimonthly basis and review their contracts.

So once we get those submitted, we could hear something from them within a month afterwards. But we will be following up especially with individual member cities that have already expressed interest in Geothermal.

Bhakti Pavani

Perfect. With regards to the Neal Hot Springs, I know, in the past you have discussed about using recycling water for the hybrid cooling system. Are you guys still thinking about doing that? If you can provide some more color?

Douglas Glaspey

Well, quite frankly, I think, we are thinking more about treating our injection water to produce cooling water. Our pilot plant, thus far has been operating very well that produces high-quality water.

So personally, I’ll say this personally, because it is so hard to find water out in that very dry country, that is our best and most dependable source of water. We just have to add that additional step, now that’s going to add capital and operating costs, so we have to scale up our pilot plant. We are doing the same kind of water treatment actually on our cooling water down at Raft River.

So it’s not alien to us. It’s a process we already are operating. And I think there’s good reason that we may very well go that way if we want to get all three units on to hybrid cooling. Now from a cautionary standpoint, I guess, I would say, it’s attractive to me that we build one unit first and we operate that unit and kind of make sure everything works as designed, work the bugs out of it, and then move on to building the next two units.

So it doesn’t bother me that we might build one unit first and then transition to the next two units, the following year.

Bhakti Pavani

And what kind of capital and operating expenses increase are we talking about?

Douglas Glaspey

Well, our initial capital estimate for all three units to add hybrid cooling was in the – on the order of $10 million. Now that would probably increase. And I won’t venture a number right now, if we go to water treatment on the injectate. And I will mention by the way, that using geothermal brine in the cooling process is allowed under the State of Oregon water laws.

So that’s one of those hurdles you always have to look into. Sometimes, it is allowed. Sometimes, it isn’t allowed, because it does become a consumptive use of water. So we don’t have the final numbers yet on capital and operating costs, especially, if we are going to use the injectate and have to treat that injectate, Bhakti.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay, fair enough. That’s it from my side. Thank you very much.

Douglas Glaspey

Sure. And I will note, of course, that we do have the detailed design engineering going on right now for the basic hybrid cooling system. And all we’d have to do to increase or refine that number is add the water treatment portion. So we will be very close here, I think, in the next couple months to have the final numbers.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Douglas Glaspey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from Jim McIlree of Chardan Capital. Please go ahead.

James McIlree

Thank you. Good morning. Doug, you talk…

Douglas Glaspey

Good morning, Jim.

James McIlree

Hey, you talk about an insurance payment in Q3, can you size that? And does that fill through the income statement?

Kerry Hawkley

The insurance payment is somewhere in the range of $700,000 to $900,000, and a portion of that will be going through the income statement. But it’s to the tune of between $200,000 to $400,000 dependent upon how we work out in our negotiations going forward.

James McIlree

And that’s just the reduction of expenses, or that go through revenue [Multiple Speakers]

Kerry Hawkley

Well, a lot of is going to be business interruption, which should be revenue.

James McIlree

Okay.

Douglas Glaspey

Majority of this last payment will be the business interruption portion.

James McIlree

Got it, thanks. And then on Slide 18, you had – just here again. So on Slide 18, you had revenue increase projections for both Raft and Neal. And I just wanted to verify that both of those revenue projections assume the full project is completed, is that correct?

Douglas Glaspey

Yes. The increased revenue noted would assume that we get the three megawatts at Raft and the three megawatts at Neal.

James McIlree

Okay, great. Thanks.

Douglas Glaspey

Now for Neal, by the way, we only do one unit for 2018. Of course, that would only be one megawatt.

James McIlree

Understood. Understood, thank you. And there are no plant outages for the rest of the year, is that right?

Douglas Glaspey

We typically take short, say, a two-day plant outages in the fall generally in October, I think, is when they are usually scheduled before we go into winter. But that’s the limit for all three facilities.

James McIlree

Right, okay. And then my last one. So in the 10-K, or excuse me, in the 10-Q, the expected commercial date for San Emidio II increased from Q4 of 2019 to Q4 of 2020, and that’s the function of the – of not making the shortlist on the PPA for NV Energy, is that right? So now you just have to find another PPA and that’s adding time to the commercial date, is that a fair assumption?

Douglas Glaspey

That’s not the reason actually, Jim. Remember, we had asked for an enlarged SGIA or small generator interconnection agreement, which we are on the verge of signing and would have taken us to a total of 19.9 megawatts just before we made our expanded discovery. Once that expanded was – discovery was made, we had to reapply, in this case, for a large generator interconnection agreement and that’s really the schedule for that LGIA now that is pacing item on when we could get online at San Emidio. It’s really not drilling our construction, it’s the schedule for the interconnection system.

James McIlree

I see, okay. Is there a possibility that you’ll have to go through that kind of cycle again, or we – or you are fairly confident about the size of the reservoir now and what the interconnect…?

Douglas Glaspey

No, we wouldn’t have to go through the cycle again. And as I said, we’ve got a meeting scheduled for next week. You always have a sit down meeting with NV energy transmission. Once they’ve accepted your application and you go through the issues, schedules and what everybody’s likes, dislikes and plans are. So that’s scheduled for next week.

James McIlree

Okay, very good. That’s it for me. Thanks a lot, guys.

Kerry Hawkley

Thank you.

Douglas Glaspey

Thanks, Jim.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Jeff Osborne of Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Osborne

Hey, good morning, guys. Most of the questions have been answered. But just a couple of quick ones on the San Francisco RFP. When would electricity be expected on that?

Douglas Glaspey

I think we’re – what do we got, Scott?

Scott Anderson

I don’t have the Q in front of me. To sell electricity?

Jeffrey Osborne

Right. From the Geysers as part of the San Francisco RFP, and I had the same question with SCPPA, just curious when that would be considered?

Scott Anderson

Right. And again, in both of those cases, to some degree, that’s the pacing item is the interconnection agreement and interconnection infrastructure rather than when the utility would like to have that power. So we’ve moved that – we’re currently at the third quarter of 2019 for the Geysers.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it. And then when would you expect clarity on the right of way versus building your own substation? And then what is the actual physical cost of the substation itself?

Douglas Glaspey

Well, we’re moving both of those in parallel. I’d like to get the right of way cleared up here and get an answer from those landowners within the next couple of weeks. We are proceeding with PG&E to study the substation on the property. It’s interesting that it does have a higher capital cost, but we believe that that is capital cost that would be recovered from the utility as a system upgrade.

So it’s got about a $5 million higher capital cost to go that route. But we believe those dollars would be recovered over the first five years of operations. So it’s financial impact as not as large as the capital would indicate.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it. And then just two other quick ones. Can you just talk about any clarity on the M&A side to hedge your five-year plan recognizing that there is a management transition, but just what are you seeing in the overall market for M&A and kind of rough pricing per megawatt?

Douglas Glaspey

I would say that some of the M&A activity has slowed down. There are still some opportunities out there for growth. I think in part, because if it’s an existing facility and it’s near the end of its PPA, then you have to look at how it can be recontracted and what your expectations are. In some cases, we would have the ability to bring to bear that test equipment. For instance, let’s say, we use two units at San Emidio II. We’d still have another unit we could deploy to a project that may be has an older facility that needs upgrading.

So it’s hard to put a number on those megawatts, if they are operating megawatts close to the end of the PPA life. That’s usually what the situation you are looking at. So rather than take resource risk, you’re taking PPA risk, which as we’ve talked about earlier as it appears at this point to be a lower risk, because you can offer a lower price for that product.

The well field is developed, the interconnections are done and you are really looking at the possibility of a plant upgrade similar to what we did at San Emidio I. So I don’t have a number for you.

Jeffrey Osborne

Make sense. Last question I might have missed this at the start, but did you give an update on the CEO search and how that’s progressing, or any rough timing, a clarity there?

Douglas Glaspey

No, we didn’t. And of course, we do have a – a search committee is formed. And when we make some progress or we make a decision, we’ll make a public announcement.

Jeffrey Osborne

Very good. Good luck. Thanks.

Douglas Glaspey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions in queue at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing comments.

Scott Anderson

Thanks, Manny, and thank you to everyone for participating in our call today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to call us at area code 208-424-1027. Thanks again for your interest in U.S. Geothermal. Goodbye.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.

