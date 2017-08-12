The Rumor Was True

This week, we learned that the "rumor" was no rumor.

There was a rumor floating around that suggested stocks could go down as well as up.

People like me have been spreading a pernicious rumor this year.

That rumor postulated that stocks (and risk assets more generally) can go down as well as up.

Generally speaking, that rumor was summarily dismissed as "fake news."

This week, we learned that "rumor" was in fact not a rumor - it was true!

Hordes of retail investors the world over were aghast over the past several days as the colorful lines on their E*Trade screens did the unthinkable: they sloped downward and to the right.

Meanwhile, the VIX did something it isn't supposed to do either: it went up.

That's the kind of heresy that has the potential to start a popular revolt complete with pitchforks and torches.

The proximate cause for the sudden reversal of fortunes was undoubtedly the escalating rhetoric between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un. I'm frankly not interested in any alternative explanations because there is exactly zero doubt as to whether that's what triggered the global risk-off mood.

In short, geopolitics came calling.

I want to excerpt a few passages from something I posted over at HR on Friday. To wit:

In case you haven’t noticed, we are living in uncertain times. Thanks to the fact that global central banks have printed more money than human beings are capable of comprehending (I mean, we can show the total on a chart, but that’s about the limit in terms of our ability to conceive of it), financial assets have been inoculated. When stripped down to its simplest possible form, the transmission mechanism to financial markets is remarkably straightforward: policymakers engineer a shortage of purchasable securities and that effort starts with driving yields on the safest of assets to punitive levels. So this works on both the supply and the demand side. You reduce supply by buying up assets, and in the process, you create demand by engineering a hunt for yield. In some cases, the net supply of securities becomes negative. The great question of our time (or at least for market participants) is whether that powerful technical can withstand epochal political shifts. So far, political earthquakes “the likes of which the world has never seen” (to use a Trumpism) have been overwhelmed by central bank liquidity. This week, we might have seen the first sign that central banks have reached a limit in terms of their ability to offset geopolitical/policy uncertainty.

The "tragedy" here is that this comes as central banks were finally preparing to normalize. And that underscores the problem with keeping extraordinary policies in place for inordinate periods of time - if you persist in what Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic has called "the state of exception" for too long, you will invariably find another excuse to extend it.

That goes double once you've explicitly acknowledged the reflexive relationship between central bank policy and the behavior of risk assets.

You could see this in action in the pre-market on Friday. When CPI missed (again), can you guess what futures did? Why they rallied, of course. Here's what Nasdaq futs did when the number hit (8:30 being the timestamp):

Not coincidentally, the odds of a Fed hike by the end of the year fell back below 40%, as January 2018 fed fund futs showed ~34% odds of a rate hike by year-end after the July CPI miss compared to a ~40% probability before the release.

Let me give you a guarantee: I guarantee you that if what we saw in risk assets this week continues through Jackson Hole and into September, the Fed and the ECB will postpone further announcements regarding balance sheet normalization until things calm down.

As usual, I strongly encourage you to look beyond the S&P (SPY), the Nasdaq (QQQ), and the Dow (DIA) when you think about what happened over the past four sessions.

Obviously, headline VIX spiked, starting the very second the words "fire and furry" came from the President's mouth. But you already know that - it was the story of the week.

Again, look beyond what you see plastered all over the CNBC home page. For instance, vol. of vol. spiked to its highest level since the yuan devaluation of August, 2015:

The Nasdaq "VIX" hit a 19-handle:

High yield credit (HYG) was hilarious, as yields went from three-year lows to five-week highs in the space of days:

And that's just stateside.

In Korea, the Kospi had an abysmal ride, extending losses incurred during the July 28 tech selloff:

That chart should serve as a valuable lesson for what can happen when people ignore obvious risks.

I cannot count the number of investors who told me that South Korean assets would not be affected by the North Korea situation because it was "nothing new." Indeed, just have a look at foreign inflows into South Korean shares prior to this month's geopolitical tremors:

(BofAML)

If you were a Johnny-come-lately to that trade, you just got burned - and badly.

Meanwhile, Taiwan had to send in the plunge protection team on Wednesday - literally. According to Taipei-based Economic Daily News, no fewer than eight government-run banks stepped in on Wednesday to buy some NT$1.96 billion in shares as the Taiex plunged. And it wasn't enough, as you can clearly see in the following chart:

Mom and pop's favorite emerging market vehicle was crushed, as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) had its worst session since the December Fed hike on Thursday:

Look at implied volatility on that:

In percentage terms (which obviously isn't the best way to think about it, but I just can't help myself), that Thursday spike was the biggest since the yuan devaluation and was the third-biggest in years and years and years:

And I could go on.

The point is, this is quite clearly setting up to be a battle between escalating geopolitical tensions and central banks who want desperately to start normalizing their balance sheets.

These two forces are going to collide head-on later this month and in September unless we see a deescalation in the North Korea situation next week. And don't forget the debt ceiling debate is coming up as well.

Chances are, cooler heads will prevail and the Fed and ECB will be free to start talking more seriously about their balance sheets in the weeks and months ahead.

On the off chance the geopolitical situation worsens materially, I think we're almost certain to see the ECB and the Fed come out dovish to soften the blow.

The worst case scenario here is that the spat with Pyongyang worsens, the debt ceiling debate turns more contentious than it already is, and both the Fed and the ECB stick to their guns in terms of readying the market for a rundown of their balance sheets.

Oh, and one last chart for you.

You might not be able to rely on the dip-buyers anymore. Because the latest AAII survey shows that individual investors are now the most fully invested since the eve of the dot-com bust:

[All charts are Heisenberg's unless otherwise noted]

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.