Dextera Surgical's (DXTR) CEO Julian Nikolchev on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dextera Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:DXTR)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 4:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Bob Newell - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Julian Nikolchev - President and Chief Executive Officer

Liam Burns - Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing

Analysts

Tao Levy - Wedbush

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Charles Haff - Craig-Hallum

Peter Wade - Institutional Investors

Bob Newell

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Julian Nikolchev, Dextera Surgical's President and CEO, for our corporate update.

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you, Bob. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in our call. Beginning with the most pressing area of interest, I’d like to provide an update on our shipping status for the MicroCutter 5/80, the world’s smallest profile articulating surgical stapling device. You will remember that on July 6, we announced a shipping hold on both the MicroCutter 5/80 surgical stapler and the MicroCutter reload due to relatively infrequent event of the lockout safety feature engaging prematurely, preventing the device from stapling.

As we discussed in July, we identified the root cause in the stapler and the second root cause in the reload. Today, I'm pleased to report that we successfully implemented an effective solution for the stapler, tested it extensively internally and resumed shipping to customers last week. The stapler has been used in few cases and is performing well. We will continue to monitor all cases through our quality management system as we have in the past.

We are confident that the change implemented will be a solid solution. For the reloads, we have identified, verified and implemented minor production changes. We shipped these reloads over the last few days, and together with the staplers, have cleared approximately half of our back order. We will still have a slight back order of approximately 70,000 for reloads and staplers until we return to full production capacity.

We have initiated production for the reloads and anticipate returning to our previous production capacity of 100 staplers per week, for both the staplers and 500 reloads per week by the end of the quarter. To date, we have achieved the ability to produce between 90 and 100 staplers per week consistently. Prior to the shipping hold, we had run at a rate of approximately 90 staplers per week.

In our continued effort to optimize our supply chain, we are working to bring additional suppliers on board and believe we will meet our goal of 120 staplers per week by the end of calendar 2017. In parallel with our efforts to bring our new suppliers, we're also exploring additional opportunities to reduce our cash burn, as well as improve our gross margin for the MicroCutter, while improving our yield. We will keep you informed of our progress in this front.

Turning to business development. We remain in an active dialogue with B. Braun regarding a strategic partnership for both the MicroCutter and the cardiac products. Last month, we were invited to present both the MicroCutter and the cardiac products at the annual B. Braun strategy meeting, which included worldwide senior managers, sales and marketing staff. Dextera Surgical was the first outside company invited to present at this meeting.

We believe both the MicroCutter and the cardiac product lines fit well with B. Braun's product line, areas of expertise and worldwide distribution capabilities. We look forward to a continued productive relationship. Also, we continued to work with Intuitive Surgical and are supplying them with reloads to test with their robotic devices.

Moving to our post-market MicroCutter-assisted thoracic surgery hemostasis or MATCH registry. We now have eight centers enrolling patients with Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, a world-renowned institute in Germany, and Golden Jubilee Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland as the newest centers. Of the eight hospitals enrolling patients, three have completed patient enrollment with 92 patients enrolled as of August 7.

As a reminder, the MATCH registry is designed to evaluate the hemostasis and ease-of-use for the MicroCutter stapler and reloads in a real-world clinical setting in up to 120 patients. We anticipate the enrollment will be complete this quarter. We're targeting presentation of this data at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons in January 2018. We expect to publish full results in a respected peer review journal.

In June, we submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the indications for use of the MicroCutter device to include liver, pancreas, kidney and spleen surgeries as we currently have in Europe. We have had productive interactions with the FDA and continue to believe we will receive timely market clearance for these indications.

In addition to the MicroCutter, we’re seeing an increased interest in our cardiac products. We have several new cardiothoracic surgeons evaluating our PAS-Port and C-Port anastomosis product for bypass procedures. As a reminder, our cardiac products, PAS-Port and C-Port, are the only FDA-cleared fully automatic proximal and distal anastomosis devices for minimally invasive coronary artery bypass surgery.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Bob to discuss our financial results for the quarter, and then I'll review our milestones. Bob?

Bob Newell

Thank you, Julian. MicroCutter product sales totaled $359,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to product sales of $516,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. MicroCutter sales for the fourth quarter were impacted by the back order of the blue reloads during the quarter and a shipping hold at the end of the quarter. Total product sales for fiscal 2017 fourth quarter were $1 million compared with approximately $700,000 for the same period in fiscal 2016.

In addition, we had approximately $100,000 in development and contract and royalty revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. While we have cleared a large portion of the back order to date, we have a current back order of approximately $70,000 until our full production capabilities are back online.

During the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, we shipped 1,076 PAS-Port systems, bringing cumulative worldwide shipments of our PAS-Port systems to over 47,600 units. We shipped 80 C-Port systems during the quarter with cumulative worldwide shipments now over 15,300 units.

Cost of product sales was approximately $1 million for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, including approximately $110,000 for scrap and obsolete inventory cost compared with approximately $1.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2016.

R&D expenses were approximately $1.4 million for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter compared with approximately $1.5 million for the fiscal 2016 fourth quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter were approximately $1.5 million. This compares with approximately $2.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2016.

Total operating costs and expenses for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter were approximately $4 million compared with approximately $4.8 million for the same period of fiscal 2016 and including a reversal of previously accrued incentive compensation of approximately $500,000, which will not be paid.

The net loss for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter before the deemed preferred dividend was approximately $3.1 million. Additionally, net loss applicable to common stockholders including a deemed noncash preferred stock dividend of $4 million, representing a value of beneficial conversion rights embedded in the preferred stock shares issued in the company's recently completed convertible preferred stock public offering.

This amount was determined as the difference between fair value of common stock and of which the preferred shares are convertible and the proceeds of the financing allocated to the preferred shares. The total net loss attributable to common stockholders for fiscal 2017 fourth quarter was $7 million or $0.40 per share.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fiscal 2016 fourth quarter was approximately $4.2 million or $0.47 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments at June 30, 2017, were approximately $6 million compared with approximately $2.5 million at March 31, 2017, with cash utilization of about $3.2 million during the quarter.

I'll now turn the call back to Julian.

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you, Bob. Our key objectives for the next three quarters are to execute a strategic partnership with B. Braun by the end of the third quarter of calendar year 2017; continue optimizing supply chain and establish production capacity of 120 MicroCutters per week by the end of calendar year 2017; complete enrollment of patients in the MATCH registry trial by September 30, 2017; expand MicroCutter indications for use in the U.S. to include liver, pancreas, kidney and spleen surgery by the end of calendar year of 2017; demonstrate success in Spain with the B. Braun collaboration throughout calendar year 2017; continue advancement of our co-development project with Intuitive Surgical to develop a new robotic stapler based on our proprietary MicroCutter technology; and evaluate and execute initiatives to reduce cost structure and improve long-term gross margins.

We look forward to keeping you appraised of our progress. Liam Burns, our VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, will join us for the Q&A portion of the call.

Operator, we're ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Tao Levy

Great thanks, good afternoon.

Julian Nikolchev

Hi Tao.

Bob Newell

Hi Tao.

Tao Levy

Hi. Maybe we could start with, just in terms of a recap of where you stand in terms of how much you can manufacture, how much you can ship. Maybe you can provide us with some guidance as to how much you expect to generate in MicroCutter revenues this quarter.

Julian Nikolchev

So Bob, do you want to...

Bob Newell

Yes. Tao, we're currently able to make about 90 to 100 MicroCutter staplers per week, and we also can make approximately 500 reloads per week. We are implementing some additional production capacity for reloads and we'll be in - we expect to be in full production in September and to clear all of our back orders by September. Based on the hold and based on the relatively - the summer vacation in Europe, we don't expect a strong MicroCutter sales this quarter. And we're not going to give product guidance. However, we do certainly expect to have sequential growth in our MicroCutter sales.

Tao Levy

Got you. Okay, that's perfect. And then in this press release, unlike last quarter's earnings call, you do spell out B. Braun being your strategic partner that you expect to sign an agreement with. I don't think it has much difference between the two, but maybe if you could comment, is there anything that's different between the prior press release and this one?

Julian Nikolchev

Sure. Well, we continue to have productive discussions with B. Braun. As you know, B. Braun is a large organization, so a lot of discussions take time. But we can - B. Braun is doing - performing diligence on how our products fit with their distribution chain. And given that they're - I think they have presence in about 65 countries worldwide, so it takes time. But we were - that's part of the reason why we were asked to be part of the strategy week, which we presented our products and we - it's to demonstrate the products and how they fit with their production line - I'm sorry, with their distribution line to the international country managers. So, we're continuing to have very positive discussions. And I expect, as I - as we've said before, that within the next couple of months, we'll complete the transaction.

Tao Levy

Great. Thanks. And then just lastly, you mentioned you supplied Intuitive with some reloads to test with their robotic system. Is that new or different than what you've been providing to them in the past? Or is this sort of like the next step in, I guess, your internal product development relationship?

Julian Nikolchev

This is a continual relationship. We have - it's a co-development relationship, so we are developing, as you may remember, the reload for their robotic system. So they're in control of the rest of the components. So they’re working on that - on those components. So they use our reloads to test with their development. So it's still, I would call it, at prototype stage where we are right now. And it's an ongoing effort. It's going take some time, but it's going well.

Tao Levy

Okay, thank you.

A - Bob Newell

Thank you.

A - Julian Nikolchev

Thanks Tao.

Jeffrey Cohen

Hi, Julian and Bob, can you hear me okay?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes, Jeff. Thanks.

Bob Newell

Yes, Jeff.

Jeffrey Cohen

Wonderful. So I'll try to go in order. So firstly, you talked about your back orders. Was that 7,000 or 70,000? And was that dollars or euros?

Bob Newell

I'm sorry, it's $70,000 as of today.

Jeffrey Cohen

$70,000 as of today. Okay, got it. And what was the expanded indication you are going for? It was liver, pancreas, spleen and one more I miss.

Bob Newell

Kidney.

Julian Nikolchev

Kidney. Liver, pancreas, kidney and spleen.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And are those - is that all under one filing?

Julian Nikolchev

Correct.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And did you submit that yet?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes, we have submitted the filing roughly 1.5 months or so ago.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. So what's your confidence level of achieving that in the next two months?

Julian Nikolchev

Well. As you know, it's just very difficult.

Jeffrey Cohen

Did I lose him?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes, with the FDA. As I was saying, it's always difficult to predict exactly how things go with the FDA. But what I can certainly tell you that our discussions so far have been going well, and we feel that the progress is going as well as expected at this point.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And if you achieve clearance, would we see a press release for that?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes, absolutely. And just to make it clear, we have the clearance for these indications already in Europe under a CE mark.

Jeffrey Cohen

Yes. Okay. And then you were talking about some of your goals for the year. So you were talking about B. Braun, have a partnership. Did you say by when?

Julian Nikolchev

By the end of this quarter.

Jeffrey Cohen

End of Q1?

Julian Nikolchev

Q1 2018 fiscal year.

Jeffrey Cohen

Yes. And you're hoping to fully enroll the MATCH registry by the end of September?

Julian Nikolchev

Correct.

Jeffrey Cohen

And receive additional indication for - the four indications in the coming few months. Did you say Q1 or Q2?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes. Well, we said by the end of this year, by the end of 2017, calendar year.

Jeffrey Cohen

End of calendar 2017, okay. And then lastly, could you walk me through a little bit about the OpEx? So it was $2.9 million for the quarter. I'm not counting the cost of goods. But OpEx is $2.9 million for the quarter. Could you kind of give us a flavor of how they may look in fiscal 2018.

Bob Newell

Yes. Jeff thanks for asking that. That's why I pointed out, too, that, that is an unusually low number because of the reversal of an accrual. We had accrued $0.5 million of potential year-end incentive compensation, which we agreed with our board that we would not pay in cash or not pay at all. So we reversed that $500,000. So that $2.9 million is lower by that number.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. So are you saying the number is around $3.5 million, around $14 million or $15 million in OpEx.

Bob Newell

Yes, that's a more - $3.5 million is a more realistic number.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay, got it. And let me just see if I had any additional questions. I think that does it for me. And did you have an update on the 8-millimeter size for the cutter?

Julian Nikolchev

No. That is what we are working jointly with Intuitive.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. But the testing is on 8-millimeter theoretically?

Julian Nikolchev

Correct. With Intuitive, yes.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. So that's a separate production run for the staple sizes, or it's not?

Julian Nikolchev

No, no. We're in the prototype stage with them.

Bob Newell

Yes, it's a separate staple size.

Jeffrey Cohen

Right. It's a separate and larger staple size.

Bob Newell

Correct.

Julian Nikolchev

Correct, yes.

Jeffrey Cohen

Right? By about 50%?

Julian Nikolchev

50% and also longer staple line from 30 to 45 millimeters.

Jeffrey Cohen

Longer line from 30 to 45. Okay, got it. Okay, I think that does it for me for the moment. Thank you very much for taking the questions.

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you.

Bob Newell

Thank you.

Charles Haff

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. So the preferred dividends that were deferred, is it your understanding that those are going to be - continued to be deferred? And at what point would those deferrals stop?

Bob Newell

No. They're not deferred, they're deemed not - it's not - first of all, it's noncash, and it's a deemed dividend, it is just a one-time event. An accounting method for allocating the way the financing work in terms of allocating cost to the various elements of the financing, including the warrants and the preferred stock.

Charles Haff

Got you, okay. Sorry, I misunderstood there. And then on operating cash flow for the quarter, do you have that number, Bob?

Bob Newell

Just the cash usage was about $3.2 million.

Charles Haff

Okay. And then Liam, on the expanded label, what's your sense in terms of how that may change utilization? What - how much demand is there in the marketplace? Maybe talk about the European expansion - or the European utilization for those four indications.

Liam Burns

Thanks, Charles. So in Europe, we've been selling in the solid organ space, that's our Number 2 target for quite some time. And the applications in these procedures in terms of the clinical advantages, they are the same here as they are for thoracic surgery. With the one difference, when you're working around some of the larger solid organs, there's really not a lot of space to maneuver.

And some of these procedures, even though they're done in an open procedure, not done laparoscopically, the articulation and size, because of the solid organ mass that gets in the way of using a stapler, the same benefits are present clinically for these procedures as they are in thoracic surgery, which we have said over and over again is one of the pillar applications for the MicroCutter.

So bringing that back to the U.S. to where we can promote that actively, we believe we'll add a second target, which should have some revenue implication application. It also enables us to have multiple specialties asking for the MicroCutter, which will help push things through in value now.

Charles Haff

Okay, great. And then as a follow-up to that, Liam, having these for solid organs targets as your Number 2 target, could you help us understand in terms of magnitude, I mean, versus lobectomy, in Europe that is, what percentage of the MicroCutter sales in Europe are the first target versus the second target? Or any kind of where you can help us quantify this a little bit? I know it's still early days over there, but any help you could give us there?

Liam Burns

Yes. So it's difficult to quantify because once the hospitals bring the MicroCutter in, we don't have - we don't always have visibility or a mix of what's liver surgery versus thoracic surgery. So that kind of makes it difficult. I think we talked in the past about the markets that we're going after in terms of the total available marketplace. And so when you look at the total available marketplace that we've been going after, the solid organ represents about two-thirds of the volume that thoracic surgery does from a potential standpoint.

So in the U.S., we've long talked about 150,000 thoracic procedures that are applicable to the MicroCutter. We believe in the U.S. in solid organ there's roughly 80,000 procedures. So that gives you kind of a relevant size to the market.

Charles Haff

Okay, great. And then in terms of sales hires, Liam, what's your pipeline look like there? I mean what are you able to do with the resources that you have right now? I know you are doing a lot of selling yourself, but maybe explain to us what your pipeline looks like and what your plans are for hiring.

Liam Burns

So the plan has been to add 1 or 2 reps per quarter. But certainly, with some of the production difficulties that we've encountered recently, we didn't want to have reps on the payroll before we resolve our supply chain issues.

So I think once we get back to full production, the plan will be to add sales resources in the U.S. And of course, we've long talked about the relationship with B. Braun and their global presence to increase our presence globally. So that's the plan in the near term.

Charles Haff

Okay. And when you say getting back to full production, do you mean 120 MicroCutters per week by the end of the calendar year? Or are you talking about the 90 to 100 MicroCutters per week, where you are now?

Liam Burns

Yes, the 90 to 100, and resolving through those short-term issues.

Charles Haff

Okay. So it sounds like in the fairly near term, you may have enough capacity to start doing your hiring. We won't have to wait until the end of the calendar year?

Liam Burns

I think that's correct. Yes.

Charles Haff

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Julian Nikolchev

Thanks Charles.

Peter Wade

Hi, guys. Can you hear me?

Julian Nikolchev

Yes.

Bob Newell

Yes.

Peter Wade

Hi guys. Just a question for Liam. Liam, you talked a little bit about how this hold in production is affecting your efforts in any - if any, on your end. I mean as a surgeon, how are the surgeons reacting to it? And maybe talk a little bit about the reliability. Is this consistent as before? And as far as the sales reps, I think the previous caller asked - answered that question. But talk a little about the reliability, how are things progressing on that end? And the hold in production, is the demand still there? Are the surgeons worried? Things of that nature, if you can elaborate on that?

Liam Burns

Sure. Well, the supply chain availability and the challenges that we're facing right now, it's frustrating for everyone. It's frustrating for the reps, for our customer and our distributors, mainly because they want this product in the operating room, and they don't have access to it. So our sales reps in the U.S. and our sales reps in Germany have been focusing on accounts where the product is already stocked and working with surgeons that are - that have been using the product. The good news is, the fact that the customers express frustration, I think, tells the story that they want this product available to them in the OR.

Of course, sometimes that frustration can lead to them having to choose another product, but I think we'll manage through that. The sales reps are focused on doing two things, one, use existing accounts; and two, continuing to pull accounts through the value analysis committee process, which, as you know, is somewhat of a lengthy project. But we hope that by the time we resolve the supply chain issues that we're working on right now, the reps can get back to doing cases in these new target accounts.

Peter Wade

Okay. Liam, are the surgeons still happy with the reliability of the product from what you can see?

Liam Burns

Yes, I think overall, we're seeing the same performance theme.

Peter Wade

Is it consistent?

Liam Burns

So that I don't think has changed in the near term.

Peter Wade

Okay. Great. Julian, I have a question for you. You mentioned cost structure. Can you elaborate, maybe a little more detail what that entails going forward?

Julian Nikolchev

Sure. Well, we are in the process of evaluating a number of options. We're looking at some near-term things that we can do. We're looking at our facility and how we can rationalize the cost of our facility and reduce the cost for that. We're looking at our services that we are using. And in addition to that, we're also looking at the longer-term relationships and partnerships that we can build with potential contract manufacturers who can also provide some efficiencies. And all of that is something that's on the table right now for us to evaluate.

Peter Wade

Okay. Last question is, I think Tao might have mentioned B. Braun, your relationship with B. Braun. He touched upon it, but has the - is the focus - the goal, the focus is the same as it was before? Or has it been slightly grated a little bit? I mean I guess I'm trying to get a sense of how they feel after this recall. I mean are things still progressing as they were at that level? Or has it tipped a little bit?

Julian Nikolchev

No. Things are progressing on our expected time line, in pathways that we have communicated before and the way we've structured it with them.

Liam Burns

And just one point of clarification, we did not do a recall, our shipping hold was not a recall.

Julian Nikolchev

Yes, that's a good point.

Peter Wade

Okay. Well great, thanks guys. And keep up the good work. Thank you.

Liam Burns

Thank you, Peter.

Julian Nikolchev

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a very quick question for you. I'm a retired small investor, and I just noticed from the trading today, by looking at it, that the shortage really hammered that stock. Does the company have any plans of going in and maybe buying some in their own account?

Bob Newell

Well, we'd love to. We do think it's a great value, but we are a venture really, and we have to use our cash to build our business. What we will be doing, and Julian will talk more about this, is we have a lot of plans to go out and meet with new investors over the coming months, and we certainly plan to communicate our story and communicate the opportunity we have. But we're not in the position to repurchase any stock in the open market. We need to use our cash burn to create - try to create value for our business and our shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you.

Operator

Julian Nikolchev

Thank you. Thank you for joining us on the call today. We hope to see some of you all at our upcoming presentations. We will be at the Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference, the Southern California Investor Conference and Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference on the investor front. And we'll also be exhibiting in the 2017 International Coronary Congress and the 31st EACTS annual meeting as well. We look forward to communicating our progress in the months ahead to everyone. Thanks for your time.

