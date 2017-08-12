Nordstrom: Bucking Tough Retail Trends

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is a well-known name in retail, with its stores anchoring malls across the country. With the malls and brick-and-mortar retail in decline, Nordstrom has felt the pain of having to shift its business to meet changing consumer needs. It has done a good job and is showing the signs of turning the business around. The company still has 3 Nordstroms on the Board of Directors, and the family still controls 30% of the company. I see it as one of the best among its peers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Nordstrom's department store business has been facing declines over time, like its large retailer peers Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M). However, the intriguing thing for Nordstrom is its off-price segment, Nordstrom Rack, and its strong and growing online presence. The omnichannel shift has grown more and more important with the shift to e-commerce, but some companies were behind the curve by starting late. This made it even more difficult to halt the bleeding in sales declines, which has triggered the massive declines across the sector. However, the best operators will end up fine, notably off-price competitors Ross Stores (NYSE:ROST) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). The off-price segment currently accounts for 197 stores, which Nordstrom management hopes to grow by 50% by 2020. This aggressive growth could be enough to make a big difference for the company.

Recent Results

Source: Earnings Presentation

The company's Anniversary Sale is a huge event for Nordstrom every year, rivaling the holiday season. It drives a significant amount of customer traffic, which aided the company in posting solid results this last quarter. Comp sales turned convincingly positive for the first time in the last year, with 3.5% total sales growth. Adding to that, online sales grew more than 20% compared to last year's sale and Buy Online, Pick Up In Store sales grew by 50%. Another positive note was that Nordstrom branded products represented 3 out of the top 5 brands sold. Investors shouldn't expect similar results in the second half without the Anniversary Sale, but it remains to be seen if some of the strength carries over into the second half of the fiscal year.

The company has done an excellent job building its loyal customer base through the card membership program. The program now has 9.4 million active Rewards members, which has grown around 50% in the last year. These Rewards customers represented around 56% of second-quarter sales, up from 48% last year, which is an indicator to me that the program is accomplishing its goal of improving loyalty.

Looking at the breakdown below, the off-price portion of the business is growing massively compared to the legacy Nordstrom business. It has decelerated somewhat recently, but the aggressive store openings scheduled over the next few years should drive solid net sales growth, if not higher same-store sales growth. Looking at the size and scale of competitors TJX and ROST in this category makes me believe that Nordstrom has a long growth runway ahead of it.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Business Shift

Source: Analyst Presentation

Some key comments by Nordstrom management during the call make me believe the company has the right idea. Although online sales have cut somewhat into margins, management is embracing the omnichannel shift. An analyst asked about whether management was comfortable with the digital investments and growth leading to a long-term decline in stores. James Nordstrom, EVP and President of Nordstrom Stores, had this to say:

I think a lot of it falls under the umbrella of further integrating the store and digital experience. We've been talking for a while now about our store reserve launch [Reserve Online & Try in Store], which I think just this week, we've rolled out to – we're now in 50 stores across the company. That's purely a mobile experience for customers. It can only be done through the app on our phone. And it's really, really encouraging, mostly because about 80% of the customers who try it do it again. The repeat rate is really high, which means customers like it. Customers like having more ability to shop on their terms. The store plays a huge role in that, and they're really important. And they're going to be the hub of a lot of the things that we do over time, which is why we want to continue investing in our most important markets. But a lot of the advancements in our service is going to be the things that we allow customers to do mostly via their phones to be able to shop those stores in a more efficient and in a more, frankly, enjoyable manner, which we believe is the best service. Our focus is on improving service, and this is one of the chief ways that we're going to be delivering on that in years to come.

The understanding that stores and online work together and need to complement each other in a seamless way is very important for retail management today. Customers want to be able to check out clothes online, buy them, and then go try them on or pick up in store. The ability to return clothes by shipping them back in or bringing them in to any location is important, too. This is an area that Nordstrom shines in with its Reserve Online & Try In Store service and the Buy Online, Pick Up In Store service. Additionally, customers can now scan an item in store to have it come up for purchase online if they want a different style or color. These initiatives have led to outstanding growth online, with online penetration expected to reach 25% by the end of the year.

Potentially Going Private

Although I don't put too much faith in things like this, I felt as though I had to mention it in this write-up. News broke a couple of months back that members of the Nordstrom family have formed a group interested in taking the company private. The only information available on the earnings call was that:

In regards to the June 8 announcement that members of the Nordstrom family have formed a group to explore the possibility of a going private transaction, Nordstrom does not plan to comment further on this process, including on today's call, except as and when the special committee of the board otherwise determines to be appropriate.

The family currently owns a significant amount of the float as it is, and so it is estimated it would require around $5.5B in additional debt to fund the takeout. However, it could be much more than that, based on the earnings multiple, the company ends up going for. One of the main issues for the company includes a credit rating downgrade if it were to leverage itself up to this level (upwards of $8B in gross debt). The company's current investment-grade rating is not something that should be tossed away lightly. Other companies like Neiman Marcus (Pending:NMG) have been no more successful since going private than they would have been if remaining public, and so I don't give too much credit to the rumors. Although it can be more difficult for public companies to advance management's long-term strategies due to the quarter-by-quarter thinking, I am not sold that going private would be in Nordstrom's best interest.

Financials and Valuation

Source: Investor Presentation

Nordstrom is investing heavily into its growth strategies, and the payoff has made it worthwhile. Strong growth in online and the off-price segment show that the investments have been well placed.

As far as the dividend goes, it is not emphasized by the company as it hasn't grown since the last hike at the end of 2014. The current yield is solid at 3.3%, and the average DGR over the last 5 years is close to 8%. However, the consistent yearly growth is not reliable. The current payout ratio at 73% is sustainable, although it does somewhat limit future growth. I did want to mention here that the company also paid a special dividend of an almost 7% yield in one payment on the sale of its credit card portfolio to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) in 2015. Although management isn't committed to growing the dividend every year, this does show an emphasis on shareholder returns.

Looking at the company's long-term debt, it is very sustainable at less than $3B, with around $750M in free cash flow last year.

Nordstrom is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of about 6X, with a P/E multiple of 15X. Although earnings growth hasn't been great for the company over the past few years, it seems that the turnaround could be well underway which would likely mean that today marks a solid entry point.

Based on analyst estimates of growth with a stable valuation, annualized total returns from here could be around 11%. Not bad for a retail sector in decline. Nordstrom is making all the right moves to shift its business into the new reality of omnichannel sales.

