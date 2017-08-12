Chevron: A Safe Haven Stock For Dividend Investors?

The summer months tend to be a slow period for the financial markets, as reduced trading volumes can limit volatility for investors seeking alpha in their stock positions. This is another reason to explain why it is so important to have solid dividend exposure in your portfolio, as it would be unwise to waste an extended period of time with only limited potential for gains. One stock that offers supreme dividends even in the yield-starved environment we see currently is Chevron Corp. (CVX), which should continue to be supported by strong improvements in earnings and a geopolitical framework that could favor mega-cap energy companies into the final months of this year. We expect companies like Chevron to benefit from geopolitical tensions that have traditionally been viewed as disruptive for the equities space as a whole, as markets redefine their priorities and prepare for sell-offs in much riskier sectors (i.e., luxury brands and technology). Many analysts still refuse to put important energy stocks in the “consumer staple” category that can often work in safe haven, protective investment strategies during periods of global uncertainty and market volatility. But we view that these trends will begin to change - and companies like Chevron will be in a strong position to benefit if this turns out to be the case. With this in mind, we are ready to begin building long positions on dips in CVX, and take the nearly 4% dividend payout while the broader reversal unfolds.

The first part of the process is to assess Chevron’s comparative position in the industry, as there are several reasons for optimism in the stock. Earnings results for 2Q17 showed similar activity relative to what was seen from Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), but the true underlying differences can be found in the initial expectations themselves.

Chevron’s earnings for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion ($0.77 per share), and if we exclude one-time items, the quarterly EPS was $0.91. This soundly surpassed the $0.87 in consensus expectation with gains of about 5%.

But the real story here lies in the long-term trends. The 2016 numbers for the same quarter resulted in a $1.5 billion loss, which means that the adjusted earnings-per-share figures for 2017 represent gains of roughly 160%. In contrast, Exxon failed to match its consensus estimates for the period, and this put a larger drag on the outlook for those holding stock in XOM. Comparatively, major differences were seen in Chevron’s domestic upstream operations - and these better performance results bode well for the possibility of generating full-year profits for Chevron in these areas in 2017.

On a more macro level, investors must contend with the ever-changing nature of oil prices and the way these products are viewed within the broader economy. These traditional assets have fallen out of favor for many investors looking at very long-term time horizons, with companies like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) receiving a disproportionate level of media attention given what is actually possible in the development of the electric car over the next five years. While there is no question that there will be an eventual shift toward alternative fuels and a movement away from the combustion engine, these trends simply do not match current consumer reality. Further, over the next half-decade, we expect refined energy assets to begin attaining more of a safe haven character as a consumer staple vulnerable to geopolitical shifts in the broader economy.

Source: ZeroHedge

For this reason, we are viewing the current military escalation in North Korea as a relevant element in the contextual valuation of companies like Chevron. Even if you are of the belief that no real military strikes will be exchanged between the US and North Korea, the above chart shows that the hawkish trends here are clear and that even something as simple as a test of North Korea’s ballistic missile programs could be enough to jar markets. It can easily be argued that there is no single commodity that is more globally connected than crude oil, and we expect news events like those we see currently to have a bullish impact on companies that are able to refine and deliver these products to the market



Chevron Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

All combined, this creates a positive outlook for those holding stock in Chevron. Over the last three years, we have seen declines of -13.4% and the YTD performance currently holds at -7.2%. But in the chart above, we can see that the previous downtrend that has been in place for all of this year has just been broken. This move has been validated by a bullish reading in the Commodity Channel Index, which has already turned back toward mid-levels. This activity in the weekly charts opens the door for long-term extensions higher, making CVX a buy on dips as long as support at $102.60 remains intact. Buy CVX, take the 3.95% dividend yield, and wait for the reversals higher in Chevron as the macro situation continues to unfold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.