AT&T: Slow, Steady And Defensive Generates Income

Time Warner deal is expected to be closed by year-end and may lift the stock upwards.

AT&T (T) is a stock renowned for its dividend, but it got heavily beaten down following disappointing Q1 earnings earlier in the year. Thus, the Q2/2017 earnings were highly anticipated, and AT&T delivered, exceeded expectations, and saw its stock popping by 5% the next day. I added to AT&T both before and after earnings for a total of 20 shares. Here is why!

The company recorded Q2 sales of $39.8B (down $0.7B YoY) but shaved off even more in its operating expenses ($32.B; -$1.5B YoY) and thus saw stronger-than-expected net income and EPS.

What I liked most about the company's earnings was the 2.8 million wireless net adds as well as the "best-ever postpaid phone churn of 0.79%". The bundling success of AT&T and DirecTV is another very positive development as it improves customer lifetime value and leads to growing advertising revenues by subscriber.

Eventually, all these developments were driving the bottom line and saw AT&T's EPS rise by 10% YoY.

To me as a dividend investor it is all about the dividend safety and sustainability, and given AT&T's already high debt load (which is going to balloon to over $180B once the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger is approved and gets closed) the relatively weak Q1 from AT&T was ringing my alarm bells.

On the Time Warner side the company expects to close this mammoth deal by year-end and has ensured the necessary liquidity to fund that acquisition. Two weeks ago the company was making headlines with the largest corporate bond offering in 2017 totaling $22.5B. And while I do believe in the rationale behind the merger and AT&T developing into a king of content, the massive debt level remains concerning and will be monitored diligently.

Strong cash flow in Q2, with operating cash flow of $8.9B and free cash flow of $3.7B, helped ease these concerns. With a current dividend of $0.49 per share this translates to a reasonable FCF ratio of around 81% and leaves room for future growth.

The latter is particularly important to the market and to myself given AT&T's 32-year long streak of consecutive dividend increases.

As the market was vastly punishing the stock in the first half of the year given the disappointing Q1 result, this led to a situation where one of the most stable companies and dividend stocks was trading at an almost 5.4% yield.

This presented a huge buying opportunity to myself, and once the market rewarded AT&T for its very solid quarter I added to my position yet again. Despite the stock popping following its earnings it still trades at a valuation that offers an above-5% yield and continues to present a classic buy-and-hold opportunity.

With such a high-yielding, mega-cap stock dividend growth is currently limited. Despite raising its dividend every year over the last 32 years we can clearly spot declining dividend growth over the last 5 years (listed in chronological order starting with the "oldest" raise): 2.27%, 2.22%, 2.17%, 2.13%, 2.08%.

While that downward dividend growth trajectory is not what gets me excited, the high starting yield of 5% coupled with those growth rates still makes this an attractive income pick. To illustrate this, consider the following two scenarios below, calculated with this Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator, calendar and dashboard:

1) Invest $1,000 in T with 2% dividend growth and 5% starting yield

2) P1: Invest $1,000 in security X with 8% dividend growth and 2% starting yield

3) P2: Invest $1,000 in security Y with 6% dividend growth and 3% starting yield

It would still take 15-17 years for these alternative investments to catch up with T on income. Thus, investing money in T right now will already produce great income which could be boosted once AT&T's business transformation leads to accelerated dividend growth.

Takeaway

AT&T remains an excellent and stable dividend stock generating significant income and preparing itself for the conclusion of the Time Warner acquisition

With geopolitical tensions rising and saber-rattling between North Korea and the U.S. dragging down stocks, AT&T with its low beta of 0.47 is a defensive investment and has maintained its value over the last week, showing very little volatility.

The stock's valuation with a P/E of 18 is in absolute terms not particularly low but compared to the S&P 500 P/E ratio of above 25 and paired with an above 5% yield pricing-wise AT&T is attractive.

Thus, the stock is attractive from a capital preservation and income point of view. The upcoming closing of the Time Warner acquisition should ignite future growth fantasies and lift up the stock.

I consider AT&T to be one of the cornerstones in every dividend portfolio and remain cautiously optimistic and watching with intensity.

What do you make out of all this?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.