'Toto, We're Not In Kansas Anymore'

Here's a breakdown of what everyone is talking about.

Jeff Gundlach mentioned it in a tweet, Bloomberg flagged it, etc. etc.

There was talk this week about what one bank has described as an 'eye-watering bubble.'

You might have heard something about an "eye-watering" bubble over the past couple of days.

This is a story that's been making the rounds for a couple of weeks. Jeff Gundlach mentioned it on Twitter, Bloomberg picked it up, and then the sellside desks jumped in to provide a more complete picture of what's going on.

The distortions created by central bank largesse have reached epic proportions. You already know that.

The poster child is of course Japan, but the spotlight recently has been on Europe where the ECB's corporate bond buying has created a glaring anomaly that is not only alarming, but quite frankly outright perverse.

Earlier in the week, BofAML said the following about CSPP:

The CSPP has dominated the European credit market over the past year. The ECB now owns more than €100bn of euro-denominated corporate debt (and growing) more than a year since it bought the first corporate bond under CSPP. CSPP has been pivotal improving the credit market’s strength and resilience. The most recent example is the striking outperformance of credit against other risk assets. For instance equities are struggling to advance, while credit spreads are moving tighter.

This is something I've flagged repeatedly. If you want to characterize equities as "resilient" in the face of political turmoil and policy uncertainty, then you'd have to call credit (LQD) "bulletproof."

The reason for that is simple: central banks have recreated the pre-crisis CDO dynamic that drove spreads inexorably tighter. Consider this from Citi's Matt King and Joseph Faith:

Probably the biggest source of “artificial tightening through leverage” back in 2007 was the volume of synthetic CDO issuance. Synthetic CDOs (CSOs) effectively created negative net supply, as net protection selling by investors forced dealers to buy bonds to hedge their books, dragging both CDS and cash spreads tighter in the process. From 2003-2006, global delta-adjusted CSO issuance ran around $300bn/year; in 2007, this increased over $600bn. But the comparable number today is the buying from global central banks. This too produces an “irresistible force” driving spreads tighter, which investors feel powerless to resist.

Does that sound familiar? It should. Faith and King are talking about things in the context of € credit, but that's the exact same dynamic I discussed in the USD credit context in a post called "Pushing The Theoretical Limit" - a piece which I penned after flagging it initially in a tweet:

Ok, well with that in mind, consider this set of charts from another BofAML note out this week:

(BofAML)

So let me just run through that for you:

European junk bonds are now trading in line with United States Treasurys (TLT).

Nearly two-thirds of European BBs are yielding less than comparable maturity United States Treasurys.

€23B of Italian € BBs are yielding less than equivalent-maturity United States Treasurys.

Again, those are junk bonds folks - junk bonds yielding less than United States Treasury bonds.

There is no question as to what's causing that. Here's BofAML:

Thus, this credit buying wave has to be seen as the ultimate affirmation that Draghi’s unconventional negative interest rate policy (NIRP) has succeeded. The “lust for return” is alive and kicking.

The bank doesn't mince words in the note, calling this a "mania" and asking, sarcastically, "is Euro High-Yield the new US Treasury market?"

If you read all of the above and you're starting to get a creeping suspicion that the folks you're used to reading when it comes to market commentary are simply out of their depth at this juncture, that's because they are.

What you see in those charts is beyond the pale.

"We are not in Kansas anymore, Toto."

I would strongly advise readers to work on coming to terms with the notion that what you think you're seeing in markets is not in fact the product of traditional dynamics and cannot be analyzed as such.

Take that for what it's worth, but please - please - at least consider the possibility that what folks like myself have been saying about distorted markets is in fact true.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.