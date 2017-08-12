Exxon Mobil Vs. Chevron

But Chevron's production and key financial metrics are growing at a much faster pace, and it could continue going this way.

Exxon Mobil’s ability to generate cash flows remains one of the best in the industry, which is evident from its strong free cash flow yield of 4.3%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) generates stronger levels of free cash flows and benefits from having lower levels of debt than Chevron (CVX). But I believe Chevron will still likely end up outperforming Exxon Mobil this year.

Both Exxon Mobil and Chevron have posted significantly higher earnings for the second quarter as compared to the year-ago levels, thanks in large part to the improvement in oil and gas prices. Exxon Mobil’s earnings nearly doubled to $0.78 per share while Chevron swung to a profit of $0.77 per share from a loss in 2Q16. Exxon Mobil produced 3.92 million boe per day in the second quarter which was almost 58% liquids, while Chevron produced 2.78 million boe per day which was 62% liquids. Subsequent to the earnings release, the two companies have also released their quarterly (10-Q) filings which include their cash flow statements.

In the second quarter, Exxon Mobil and Chevron generated strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund their capital expenditures. In the second quarter, Exxon Mobil reported free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, of $3.85 billion while Chevron reported $1.81 billion. But I believe Exxon Mobil has delivered a superior performance by showing, yet again, that it is a cash flow machine that can self-fund not only its capital expenditure but also dividends. Exxon Mobil ended the second quarter with $560 million of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends while Chevron faced a shortfall of $200 million.

A deeper dive into the companies’ cash flow statements reveals that Exxon Mobil is significantly better at generating free cash flows than Chevron. On a trailing twelve months basis, Exxon Mobil has generated $14.59 billion, or $3.42 per share, or free cash flows which translate into a free cash flow yield of 4.27%. By comparison, Chevron has generated $3.48 billion, or $1.85 per share, of free cash flows which represents a much smaller yield of 1.85%.

Second quarter, 2017 XOM CVX Production(mboepd) 3,922 2,780 % Liquids 57.9% 62.2% EPS $0.78 $0.77 Cash flows($Mn) 6,947 5,036 CapEx/PP&E additions* ($Mn) 3,098 3,224 Free cash flow($Mn) 3,849 1,812 Dividends($Mn) 3,289 2,032 Cash flow excess/(deficit) ($Mn) 560 (220) FCF (trailing 12 months) ($Mn) 14,592 3,476 FCF/share $3.42 $1.85 FCF Yield 4.27% 1.85%

In addition to this, Exxon Mobil also has a superior balance sheet. The company is 1.6-times as large as Chevron, in terms of market cap, but it carries a smaller debt load. At the end of the second quarter, Exxon Mobil had a net debt of $37.89 billion, or $8.87 per share. The company’s net debt ratio was just 17.5%, which is one of the lowest among large-cap oil majors and independent producers. Chevron, on the other hand, had $38.09 billion, or $20.25 per share, of net debt and a higher net debt ratio of 20.7%.

Second quarter, 2017 XOM CVX Debt($Mn) 41,935 42,864 Cash reserves ($Mn) 4,042 4,775 Net debt($Mn) 37,893 38,089 Net debt ratio($Mn) 17.5% 20.7% Net debt/share $8.87 $20.25

There’s no denying that Exxon Mobil has one of the strongest cash flow profiles and balance sheets in the industry. However, Chevron has been growing at a much faster pace. In the latest quarter, Exxon Mobil’s earnings almost doubled on a year-over-year basis but Chevron swung from a loss to a profit per share that was about as large as Exxon Mobil’s. Chevron’s net cash flow from operations climbed 99% from last year while Exxon Mobil has posted 54% growth. Similarly, Exxon Mobil saw its free cash flow expand by 15.5-times as compared to the year-ago levels but Chevron has reported an even bigger turnaround from negative free cash flows of $1.93 billion in 2Q16 to positive $1.81 billion.

I think Exxon Mobil’s problem largely stems from its stagnant production. Although the company has been working on a number of major oil and gas projects, such as the Tengiz oil project in Kazakhstan, the Liza oil field in offshore Guyana, the LNG project in Papua New Guinea, the Hebron oil project in offshore Canada and the Permian Basin in the US, they will only offset the negative impact of asset sales and natural field declines. The company is not targeting any meaningful growth. Its production is expected to remain in the 4 million to 4.4 million boe per day range through 2020. In 2Q17, its production actually dropped by almost 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron, on the other hand, has been quickly growing its production and looks well positioned to continue going this way. For the second quarter, the company posted 10% growth in oil and gas production on the back of higher volumes from the Permian Basin in the US, Gorgon LNG facility in offshore Australia, the Moho Nord offshore project in the Republic of Congo and the Mafumeira Sul Project in offshore Angola. The company is eyeing 4% to 9% increase in oil and gas production for the full year. I think the company is well positioned to achieve its target, aided by the start up of all three liquefaction facilities at Gorgon and the first liquefaction plant at Wheatstone LNG project in Australia. The company’s production will also receive a boost from ramp ups at the Permian Basin, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Angola LNG, Alder, Moho Nord, Mafumeira Sul and Bangka projects. This should also have a positive impact on the company’s earnings and cash flows.

In addition to this, Exxon Mobil’s capital spending will likely climb significantly in the second half of 2017 as compared to the first half, considering that the company has spent just 37% of this year’s budget of $22 billion in the first six months. This may have a negative impact on the company’s earnings and free cash flows.

Chevron’s capital expenditure, on the other hand, is only slightly behind the annual run rate as the company has spent 47% of this year’s budget of $19 billion. This puts chevron in a better position to continue reporting strong earnings and free cash flows.

Thanks to growing volumes, Chevron’s future outlook is looking better than Exxon Mobil’s, and that is what really matters. Chevron stock has easily outperformed Exxon Mobil in the last three months. The former has seen its shares climb 3.4% while the latter has fallen 3.5% in the same period. I think Chevron will likely continue outperforming Exxon Mobil on the back of superior production growth which will fuel earnings and cash flow growth.

*Data has been sourced from the cash flow statement and may slightly differ from the CapEx figures discussed in the earnings release and investor presentations.

