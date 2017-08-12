Historically, Every Ichimoku Cloud Has A Silver Lining

(Source: Bloomberg)

Political and economic clouds in America and Asia may ultimately have a silver lining, for the beleaguered American President and Japanese Prime Minister, as they face significant hurdles to their policy making ambitions.

In his first comments since the BOJ zagged by capping rising JGB yields, as the other developed central banks zigged towards scaling back QE, Governor Kuroda signalled his intentions to adhere to the current monetary stimulus. This resolve will be questioned, as will Kuroda’s job security, after the BOJ left policy unchanged and yet lowered its forecast of when it will achieve its inflation target for the sixth time. More significantly, the BOJ also lowered its inflation forecasts. The BOJ’s “Dotplots” are now starting to group and trend lower in a not too dissimilar pattern favoured by some technical analysts. Whilst this can be viewed as signal that monetary policy ultimately needs to be expanded, the process of getting to this expansion will be a painful one for the BOJ since it will have to accept the failure of its current policy stance and the market discounting process associated with this event.

Effectively, the BOJ has admitted that it is underperforming whilst refusing to change its strategy and tactics for the sixth time. How long it can continue to manage expectations in this way without becoming a significant contributor to falling inflation expectations is an important issue. Logic suggests that its current positioning and guidance must be a contributor to falling inflation expectations. As current policy is failing, there is a growing debate about its efficacy and a challenge to continued monetary policy easing.

BOJ board member Yukitoshi Funo initiated the painful process of admission of monetary policy defeat and support for structural economic reform. He began this process with a change in rhetoric to allow the BOJ to pivot away from its current posturing. According to him, the BOJ is no longer bound by the time constraints implied by its initial inflation target. This opinion therefore frames failure as a matter of fact, rather than a fundamental hurdle that cannot be overcome. The BOJ now has flexibility not to accept total defeat by failure to arrive at its inflation target on time. The inflation target can has been kicked down the road. This takes the pressure off the BOJ to do something in the short term, whilst providing it with the opportunity to build to consensus to act in the medium to long term. The important thing is that it has neither been defeated nor has it given up, it has simply bought more time and space to act.

Former BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai refuses to believe that the recent BOJ unlimited offer to buy JGBs is anything other than a short-term technical factor to prevent yields from spiking. She confidently expects what she calls the “implicit” tapering that belies the BOJ’s yield curve targeting strategy to resume over time. Retiring BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi’s valedictorian remarks were also critical of his former colleagues. Kiuchi believes that guidance should be changed to incorporate commentary on the risks presented by an expanded balance sheet, rather than just an emphasis on the benefits which are currently suffering a strong case of diminished returns on easing. A more balanced commentary would be authentic and would give the BOJ more credibility. Enhanced credibility would then perhaps increase the returns on easing, because the BOJ would appear to have more understanding and hence control of the outcomes from its monetary policy actions.

In the meantime, whilst the case is building for further monetary policy expansion, the BOJ can demand structural economic reforms to fill the void. In his recent speech, Funo called for a mixture of structural reforms and fiscal stimulus to be enacted.

An interesting challenge to further monetary policy easing has been presented by a former BOJ deputy governor who is also a candidate for the upcoming Governor vacancy position. Former BOJ deputy governor Kazumasa Iwata believes that the BOJ should dial back its massive stimulus even before inflation hits its 2 percent target. Iwata criticised the central bank's price forecasts as too optimistic and warned that even hitting 1 percent inflation could be challenging given a recent weak inflation data patch. His comments are the strongest criticism of the BOJ's policies to date by a former deputy governor and highlight the increasing unease and friction within the BOJ that is leading to policy inertia. This inertia is itself a significant risk since markets have been led by the BOJ and the lack of leadership could trigger a volatile unwinding mechanism that leads to continued falling inflation expectations.

A new dynamic has been introduced into the debate by an economic adviser to Prime Minister Abe. Susumu Takahashi, the Chairman of the Japan Research Institute, recently opined that since Japan is actually growing beyond potential that there is no need for a further fiscal stimulus. In its place, well administered structural economic reform over time will suffice. Such a strategy will then avoid potential destabilising bubbles and wasted fiscal resources. Such a strategy does not call for further monetary stimulus from the BOJ; however, neither does it call for an imminent scaling back of QE. On balance, such a strategy is bound to meet with approval of Japan’s trading partners for not overtly trying to weaken the Yen. Such a policy may in fact have a tendency to strengthen the Yen, which would then give the BOJ and excuse to ease further.

The resounding defeat by a political unknown in the recent local government elections have given Prime Minister Abe pause for reflection. His initial response has been to acknowledge the message from voters by signalling a cabinet reshuffle. Having thus signalled a change in his behaviour, he will then have to delicately translate this into his alleged mandate to continue to reform the political and economic structure of the country in the face of voter dissent. His behaviour is therefore set to revert to type at some stage in the future despite the ritual act of contrition in terms of the latest cabinet reshuffle. Currently, however, his status is falling and some are questioning his ability to survive. Consequently, he will be highly motivated to change the dynamic by boosting economic activity. The momentum for a fiscal and or monetary stimulus driven by political expediency is growing.

The cabinet reshuffle was a mixture of old and new. The Prime Minister classified his changes with the words: "The economy remains our top priority." Tellingly, Finance Minister Taro Aso was retained, suggesting that an attempt will be made to boost economic activity by fiscal means with monetary policy support under duress from the BOJ. Abe put a new spin on this outcome by opining that: "We'll seek to end deflation by accelerating a virtuous economic cycle." But apparently taking note of the pressure for structural reform, he also appointed a new economy minister. It is clear that he understands that it will be easy to trigger a new fiscal expansion, that is monetized by the BOJ, if he can present it with some kind of legislation to enact alleged structural economic reforms.

Two critical obstacles to the BOJ’s next attempt at monetary policy easing summarily vanished recently. Dissenting BOJ governors Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato forced Governor Kuroda to defend his unorthodox monetary policies during vigorous debate on the record at BOJ meetings. The recent ending of their tenures and their replacement with more amenable figures could potentially smooth the transition to the next phase of monetary policy expansion.

Attention is now focusing on the two new members of the BOJ board, who are replacing notable recent QE expansion dissenters, for clues about if and when a new monetary stimulus will occur. The new board members hit the ground running by swiftly dissociating themselves from the previous two dissenters who they have replaced.

Guoshi Kataoka, a 44-year-old former economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, is a strong advocate of massive money printing. He has initially stated that he wants to see the inflation target achieved quickly, although he cannot tell when that can be. He could therefore be a swift adopter of an expanded monetary policy initiative.

The other new board member, Hitoshi Suzuki, is a 63-year-old former deputy president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. He like Kataoka has practical experience in financial markets. Suzuki initially told a joint news conference, which he held with Kataoka, that it is "dangerous" to markets to debate an exit from the stimulus now. He thus favours the current status quo with no taper; however, he is not fully embracing monetary expansion at this point.

It will be interesting to observe how the two new board members respond to adviser Takahashi’s suggestion that structural reform should come next rather than monetary stimulus. Based on their initial remarks, it must be said that they could potentially buy into this structural reform thesis.

BOJ deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso took up the job of initiating the discourse that may or may not lead to an expansion in monetary policy. He did this by choosing to focus on falling inflation expectations as the structural impediment to meeting the inflation target. Whilst accepting that there is no change in expectations on the horizon, he noted that demographics and the structure of the workforce determine that wages cannot remain static forever. His discourse does not lend itself to an immediate expansion of monetary policy, whilst it does hint that the BOJ would like to see some attempt at structural economic reform.

For now, all bets are off given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Every potential mushroom cloud may have a silver lining, however, for both President Trump and Prime Minister Abe. If President Trump is able to trigger the North Korean dictator into doing the “something rash”, that his inflammatory threats were supposed to prevent, then Congress will have to vote for war rather than to impeach him. The enhanced presidential powers that he will then abrogate, by nature of the new hostilities, will effectively end any further investigations into his presidency. After the initial Yen strengthening from the “something rash”, Prime Minister Abe will also be able to seize the initiative back from his critics. Conflict and related fiscal stimulus clearly have their places in the policy makers’ global macro policy arsenal, as has been demonstrated with great success in past recent history at notable transition points.

