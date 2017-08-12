Basilea Pharmaceutica's (BPMUF) CEO Ronald Scott on Half Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTC:BPMUF) H1 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ronald Scott - CEO

Achim Kaufhold - CMO

David Veitch - Chief Commercial Officer

Donato Spota - CFO

Analysts

Bob Pooler - ValuationLAB

Bruno Bulic - Baader-Helvea Equity Research

Jacques Villefranc - LifeSci Capital

Daniel Wilkinson - Edison Investment Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning or good afternoon. Welcome to the Basilea Pharmaceutica's conference call on the half year results 2017. I’m Sarah, the Chorus Call Operator. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Ronald Scott, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Ronald Scott

Thank you. Hello. This is Ron Scott, CEO of Basilea. Welcome to our 2017 half results conference call to discuss and update you on our recent progress and upcoming milestones, followed by a Q&A.

Joining me on this conference call, Achim Kaufhold our Chief Medical Officer; David Veitch, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Donato Spota our Chief Financial Officer.

I’d like to mention that this call contains forward-looking statements. Basilea is one of the few companies focused on new medicines to overcome resistance in the areas of infectious diseases and oncology, our two strategic pillars in the hospital sector.

We’ve brought two anti-infective drugs to the market, our antifungal Cresemba, and Zevtera, our broad spectrum antibiotic also covering MRSA.

I’m pleased to report that we had strong financial performance, and achieved significant milestones in the first half of 2017. We successfully partnered and branded drugs in additional territories, including a license agreement with Pfizer for Cresemba, for all Europe countries other than the Nordics, plus Russia, Turkey and Israel.

In addition, we also signed a distribution agreement with Avir Pharma for Cresemba, and Zevtera in Canada. In total, our license distribution partnerships for our two products now cover more than 80 countries around the world.

In June, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in the United States, BARDA, committed $54.8 million in additional funding for the Phase 3 clinical development program of ceftobiprole. The additional funding was awarded after Basilea agreed with the FDA on special protocol assessments for two cross supportive clinical Phase 3 studies, plans to supporting potential regulatory filing in the United States.

We also made further progress in the clinical development of our anti-cancer drug candidate. We continue dose escalation in two Phase 1/2a studies, which are investing oral administration and continuous infusion of our tumor checkpoint controller, BAL101553, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The oral study includes a separate arm for patients with glioblastoma, which is both common primary brain tumor and one of the most lethal types of cancer. We are also preparing to investigate BAL101553 in glioblastoma in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed patients.

Basilea will conduct a Phase 1 clinical study in collaboration with Adult Brain Tumor Consortium, which is funded by the US National Cancer Institute. For our panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor, BAL3833, dose escalation is ongoing in the Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors including metastatic melanoma.

Achim will now provide you with further information on the progress of our clinical development programs, after which David will give you more insight on our commercial activities, and then Donato will provide you with some financial highlights for the first half of 2017, and also our guidance for the full-year of 2017.

Achim Kaufhold

Thank you, Ron. Let me start with our antibiotic, ceftobiprole. Our aim is to bring ceftobiprole to the commercially important U.S market. Under the BARDA contract, we're preparing two cross supportive Phase 3 studies, one in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, also known as ABSSSI, and one in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

We could potentially file for these additional indications in Europe and other territories with ceftobiprole is already approved for the treatment of pneumonia. We agreement an agreement with the US FDA on special protocol assessments, of our two planned Phase 3 studies. As Ron indicated, this triggered the commitment of $54.8 million in additional funding by BARDA.

The skin study will be a global study and is estimated to enroll approximately 680 patients. The start of the skin study is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2017. The study compares ceftobiprole to vancomycin for early clinical response.

Patients in the vancomycin group may in addition receive aztreonam if the involvement of gram negative bacteria is suspected, which is not needed for ceftobiprole, because ceftobiprole also covers many gram-negative bacteria. The skin study is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

Now moving to bacteremia or blood stream infections. This is a bacterial infection of a high unmet medical needs associated with high morbidity and Mortality. Preclinical and clinical data indicate that ceftobiprole is rapidly bactericidal and may therefore be particularly beneficial for patients with staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

The bacteremia study will also be a global study which is estimated to start in the first part of 2018 and enroll approximately 390 patients. The study compares ceftobiprole to daptomycin for overall success in the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia including endocarditis. We currently estimate that the study will take around three years to complete. For a potential five in the U.S the results from both the skin study and the bacteremia study are needed.

Turning now to our antifungal isavuconazole, which has gained markets and authorization for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, both in Europe and for the U.S. In addition, we filed for regulatory approval in Switzerland and expect that the regulatory authorities, Swissmedic will complete its review later this year.

In Japan, our license partner Asahi Kasei Pharma is conducting an abbreviated clinical development program which is needed for a potential registration. Asahi Kasei already successfully completed a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers is now planning a Phase 3 study, the details of which are under discussion with the Japanese Regulatory Authority.

Moving now to our second therapeutic area oncology. I’m pleased to report that we’ve further advanced our two oncology drug candidate. In the first half of 2017, we continue to make progress in our two Phase 1/2a studies with our tumor checkpoint controller BAL101553, exploring oral administration and continuous infusions in solid tumor patients.

Interim data from these studies were presented at this year's meeting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO. Patient recruitment into the dose escalation Phase 1 part of the solid tumor study was once-daily oral dosing is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

Dose escalation continues in glioblastoma, arm of the oral study and the continuous infusion study and completion of the Phase 1 patient recruitment is expected in the first half of 2018. Glioblastoma is one of the most common and aggressive tumor types of brain cancer in adult. And it's often associated with poor prognosis. Preclinical data show that BAL101553 is efficiently distributed into the brain with potent anticancer activity in glioblastoma cancer models.

We are also very pleased to collaborate with the Adult Brain Tumor Consortium or ABTC on the Phase 1 study in the U.S to further explore oral BAL101553 in combination with radiotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The majority of the study cost will be borne by the ABTC and we anticipate that the study will start in the fourth quarter of this year.

Our second oncology compound BAL3833 is currently in the Phase 1 clinical study with adult patients with advanced solid tumors including metastatic melanoma. Completion of patient recruitment is anticipated in the next six to nine months.

David will now provide you with information on our commercial activities.

David Veitch

Thank you, Achim. In the first six months of 2017, we continue to make significant progress in the commercialization of our two hospital anti-infective brands Cresemba and Zevtera. We’ve been commercializing Cresemba and Zevtera in Germany, Italy, U.K., France and Austria. Zevtera is also additional sold in Switzerland.

The sales have been progressing well, and we’re pleased to report combined product sales of CHF9.8 million for the first half of this year. To further broaden the availability of Cresemba to patients across additional important markets, we enter into a license agreement with Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies in the anti-infective space with a successful track record of commercializing antifungal brands.

This agreement covers more than 40 countries in Europe, excluding the Nordic countries in addition to Russia, Turkey, and Israel. The transaction was completed in July, providing us with an upfront payment of CHF70 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, we will be eligible to receive up to US$427 million in additional payments upon achievement of pre-specified regulatory and sales milestones. We will also receive royalties in the mid teen range on Pfizer sales in the territory. We are now currently working with Pfizer on the transition of Cresemba in those markets where we already had a direct commercial presence.

We continue to commercialize Cresemba in these markets until Pfizer starts the commercialization of Cresemba. Cresemba was approved earlier in United States, where it is marketed by our licensed partner Astellas. Astellas reported sales of US$34 million for the first six months of 2017.

Astellas sales increased by more than 70% compared to the first six months of 2016, which resulted in significant increased royalties for Basilea of CHF5.2 million. Their full financial year which is from [technical difficulty] 17 to march 2018, Astellas has guided sales of US$77 million.

In June, Basilea also entered into a distribution agreements for Cresemba and Zevtera with Avir Pharma for Canada, adding to our existing distribution agreements for Latin America, the Nordics, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Our partnerships for Cresemba and Zevtera play an important role in the execution of our global commercialization strategy and provide a solid basis for the future sales growth of our brands.

We are currently in discussions with potential partners for additional remaining important markets such as Asia-Pacific, China and in Europe for Zevtera. Our commercial aim for 2017 is to continue to grow our revenues from Cresemba and Zevtera and to maximize the opportunity for both our brands through additional partnerships, for the benefit of patients and Basilea.

I will now turn it to Donato, who will update you with the financials.

Donato Spota

Thank you, David. I will highlight some of the financial key figures for the first half year that we published in more detail in today’s half year report. I’d like to mention that all the figures I will refer to on Swiss francs.

As mentioned by David, half year 2017 product sales amounted to CHF9.8 million. This is more than 400% increase over the first half year 2016 sales and more than 80% increase compared to the second half of 2016.

Total revenue, which includes product sales, revenue recognition from upfront and milestone payments, royalties received from Astellas and part of reimbursements in the first six-months of 2017 amounted to CHF46.2 million, This represents a 56% increase over the respective 2016 period and its mainly driven by significantly increased product sales and royalties.

Research and development expenses amounted to CHF26.4 million and were mainly related to activities for the for the ceftobiprole Phase 3 program for the U.S., and Phase 1/2a development of oncology drug candidate BAL101553, to Phase 1 development of our oncology drug candidate BAL3833 and costs for pediatric studies.

SG&A expenses in the first half year of 2017 amounted to CHF33.9 million compared to CHF26.8 million in the first half year of 2016. The increase is mainly driven by additional country launches of our antifungal Cresemba in the second half of 2016, resulting in higher investments in the commercialization of the brand.

In the first six months of 2017, operating loss was reduced by 21% to CHF17.7 million. Net loss was reduced CHF20 6 million. Our combined cash, short and long-term investments amounted to CHF253.1 million as of June 30, 2017. This amount does not include the CHF70 million upfront payment from Pfizer received in July upon closing the transaction.

Regarding the financial outlook for 2017, we are pleased to update our guidance. Following the completion of the Pfizer transaction, Cresemba sales in Europe are booked by Pfizer and Basilea will receive mid teen royalties on the sales, in addition to royalties we are receiving on Astellas U.S sales.

We now anticipate total Basilea product sales in 2017 of about CHF13 million. In addition, we anticipate receiving approximately CHF50 million in royalties on sales by our partners for the full-year 2017.

Total operating expenses after anticipated BARDA reimbursements are estimated at CHF9 million to CHF10 million on average per month. We expect to further reduce the operating loss in 2017 to approximately CHF2 million on average per month.

Ronald Scott

Thank you, Donato. To summarize our near-term milestones, we will continue to support our partners to grow revenues from both our marketed products Cresemba and Zevtera. We continue to look for opportunities to further extend our distribution agreements for Cresemba and Zevtera and remain in key regions such as Asia-Pacific, and China.

We plan to start the ceftobiprole skin and bacteremia Phase 3 clinical studies with funding under the BARDA contract. We also intend to complete Phase 1 dose escalation in the ongoing oral solid tumor clinical study for BAL1015535 by the end of this year.

We expect to complete patient recruitment for the glioblastoma arm for the oral study and the continuous infusion study in the first half of 2018. In addition, we intend to complete Phase 1 dose escalation on ongoing clinical study of BAL3833. We also look forward to start the Phase 1 study for BAL101553 newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients in the fourth quarter this year in collaboration with the Adult Brain Cancer Consortium in the United States.

As in the past, we will continue our prudent management of our expenses in cash and we remain focused on generating revenue from our two commercial anti-infective drugs. We now look forward to answering your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from Bob Pooler, ValuationLAB. Please go ahead.

Bob Pooler

Good afternoon. First of all, congratulations with the excellent first half and also the Swizz regulatory approval of the Pfizer agreement. If I may, two questions. First, on the cash. The CHF70 million upfront Pfizer payment, is it more clear what time that will be deferred over?

Donato Spota

Yes, Bob. Thanks for your question. This is Donato speaking. So the cancer treatment is not fully finalized yet, but likely the CHF70 million will be deferred over a period of time of five years, and being recognized then relative to the sales that Pfizer is going to make in the territory.

Bob Pooler

Okay. Okay. Thank you. And then just on, you’re getting now quite a cash margin of CHF253 million in the first half, the CHF70 million is coming. Several projects are now being financed by BARDA. Again, little bit of question on the use of cash. You use the cash to maybe take on more risks with the oncology products? Are you looking for external new molecules?

Ronald Scott

Hi, Bob. This is Ron speaking. Related to the cash we’ve, we’ve as you are aware ongoing clinical studies both on ceftobiprole BARDA is paying proportion of those studies in the majority of the costs that we do participate in those study. We also are bringing our cancer programs forward and have research activities. So we continue to work to bring additional compounds both into development and from development into commercialization. At the same time, we certainly are looking for ways to augment our portfolio. The panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor, we have a collaboration with the Welcome Trust and the Consortium there, and -- so we are looking for similar types of collaborations, both in the areas of oncology and in anti-infectives.

Bob Pooler

Okay. Thank you. Then one final question just on the full-year 2017 guidance, the improvement there. You’re now guiding for an operating loss of CHF2 million per month from previously in the beginning of the year of CHF3 million per month. I'm just assuming that the cost savings of the Pfizer agreement are more likely to come in next year. Is it fair to say that the CHF12 million lower operating losses are related to higher uptick of Zevtera and Cresemba and we are also seeing that also you’re seeing upgrades in the Cresemba forecast also from Astellas.

Donato Spota

Yes, Bob. This is Donato again. Well, it's actually -- you’re right. Certainly the sales performance that we've seen in the first half, certainly has an impact also on -- and impacting the improvement in the guidance of the operating loss, but there's also certain savings related to the Pfizer transaction that we are expecting for the remaining portion of the year.

Bob Pooler

Okay. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Bruno Bulic, Baader-Helvea. Please go ahead.

Bruno Bulic

Hello, good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions. I'd have two or three. First of all, on the sales, on the dynamics of the sales for ceftobiprole, if you could provide maybe a little bit of guidance for the next 12 months what we could expect? Second one, about the -- your R&D cost and the reporting of your R&D cost. I do not really get if you reported net of the BARDA funding or if the BARDA funding is excluded? And maybe a third question about isavuconazole and the timing on the transition to Pfizer. When do you expect Pfizer to effectively start the commercialization on its own? Thank you.

David Veitch

So, Bruno, hi. David here. Just a comment on your first question on ceftobiprole. I think we’ve said in the past that we did break out the individual sales of ceftobiprole and isavuconazole. We said in the past that the majority of the sales were for Cresemba and ceftobiprole like all branded antibiotics, particularly outside of the U.S has a more steady uptake than a more dramatic uptake. So actually, like all recently launched branded antibiotics in Europe we see that progression in Europe. I think the major, as we said before, the major opportunity for ceftobiprole is in the U.S., which is why we’re very pleased that we’ve outlined today and previously the Phase 3 program we have for the U.S., because that’s commercially as Achim said, the commercially most important opportunity for ceftobiprole is in the U.S market rather than the rest of the world. But we are seeing steady uptake and we expect that to continue. We haven't given guidance in terms of next year yet and we will probably do that in the full-year results 2017. I don’t know, do you want to …?

Ronald Scott

Do you want to make a comment on that. Yes, your third question on Cresemba for Europe, Bruno, when will Pfizer be fully commercializing the product? What we’re doing at the moment with Pfizer is we are going through what we call a transition period, because there are various steps we have to take in terms of transferring from at -- where we were previously commercializing Cresemba in certain -- the markets that we are -- are so called direct markets. We have to go through sort of regulatory steps. We have to go through stock transfer steps etcetera. Also trying the Pfizer team. So all these steps take a period of time, what we call a transition period and that will take a few months. So definitely our plan is before the end of the year to have enabled Pfizer to be ready to commercialize the product themselves and be fully commercializing it in those markets that we are currently in. Obviously, one of the reasons for doing the Pfizer deal was that Pfizer we believe will more quickly be able to access additional markets in their territory than we'd have done on our own. I think that answer your question, maybe didn’t answer.

Donato Spota

Yes. With regard to your second question, this is Donato speaking. R&D cost reporting, so the BARDA reimbursement that we receive are actually reported in revenue under the line item other revenue. So it's not netted in the R&D expenses. So if you -- I don’t know it has to -- press release in front of you, there is a line item that says other revenue and for the half year to first half year 2017, the amount is CHF5 million and that basically represents the BARDA reimbursement for the first half of this year.

Bruno Bulic

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Jacques Villefranc from LifeSci Capital. Please go ahead.

Jacques Villefranc

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking my question. Just with regard to the BARDA funding, could you just give more color on how it works with respect to the reimbursement? And also do you expect to have further funding from BARDA in the future? Thanks.

Donato Spota

Yes. Hi, Jack. This is Donato speaking again. Yes, with regard to the BARDA funding, how that works, it's basically BARDA is funding or is reimbursing actually pre-agreed development expenses, so we’ve a budget for the Phase 3 program, which outlines certain expenses for certain activities. Initially we bear the cost and then get the reimbursement by BARDA, so basically we send them an invoice after we beared the cost previously. The total funding which might be available to us under the agreement is up to US$108 million. So if we reach pre-agreed milestones, then there is potential to get additional funding beyond the amounts that we’ve received so far.

Jacques Villefranc

Great. Thanks.

Operator

The next question is from Andy Schneider from [indiscernible] Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, gentlemen. My first question will be on your net to cash position. Could you give us a guidance where this will be at the end of 2017? That will be my first question.

Donato Spota

Yes, Andy. Thank you for the question. This is Donato. Generally speaking, we do not expect a significant cash burn this year considering the CHF70 million that we got from Pfizer in July.

Unidentified Analyst

So where it will be? Can you remind me?

Donato Spota

Well, if we don’t expect a significant cash position this year, though it's about -- it will be around the level that we have beginning of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And what was that?

Donato Spota

Oh, I mean, end of last year CHF289 million.

Unidentified Analyst

But this is -- I mean, net cash -- net of debt, you have the bond out there.

Donato Spota

Well, the bond is CHF200 million, but that’s only due end of 2022. So, of course, if you deduct the CHF200 million and then its CHF89 million, but that’s a convertible and so what our aim is anyhow is to make sure that we create value that makes the share price go up, so that we see conversion of the convertible bond into equity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And then the second question will be about Zevtera. Now that you have licensed out Cresemba to Pfizer, I struggle a little bit to understand the economics of Zevtera in Europe knowing that it has probably [indiscernible] peak, so it's only about CHF50 million to CHF75 million something like that. Could you give us your view on that? How much sales or what kind of sales force do you need to market that to reach that peak sales or probably ask the other way around at what sales leverage here in Europe will Zevtera become profitable in your view?

Ronald Scott

This is Ron. I’m going to start off with the response and then I will let David respond or let him to the effort that we are putting into it. For the antibiotic comment, we don’t actually need significant presence to be able to commercialize the drug -- David can give more detail on that related to profitability. I think though that the strategy for this is, was indicated earlier in the call is to also be able to fine partner for the European territory, so we were active in that and currently in discussions related to that. But irrespective of potential partnership, the drug does not require significant marketing and for to be able to currently commercialize the drug.

David Veitch

Yes. So as Ron said and I think I said earlier that we are actively discussing with partners at the moment about a partner distributor in Zevtera for Europe. So that is clearly we are in active discussions with regard to that being applying clearly, though whilst we are doing that. We still continue to make the product commercially available in Europe and it is still commercially available now and we have people selling it now.

Unidentified Analyst

But I think it's fair to assume that you’re doing that, you’re pushing that -- doing that effort on marketing on your own right now to make it accepted in the market to make it more attractive for the partners, so it cannot be probably a long-term goal to market it -- the whole life of the drug on your own -- by yourself, right?

Ronald Scott

Your first comment, it is correct, but obviously clearly, we are way up -- to potential offers we might get from partners versus doing it ourselves and we will make the right decision based on the economies of both.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then my last question would be on the R&D costs again. And you said before that with BARDA payments your R&D run rate in H1 was CHF20 million, CHF21 million. Is that also a run rate we should expect for the next six months and the six months after so, CHF20 million, CHF40 million a year R&D with the current portfolio you have also for 2018 then, is that a good assumption?

Donato Spota

Well, I think for the second half of the year, I mean, you can see from the guidance that it's probably a fair assumption to assume a similar run rate for next year as we indicated we will start the studies, the Phase 3 U.S ceftobiprole studies. There might be some increase in the R&D expenses. Although the majority of the cost will soon be borne by BARDA, but a portion of it will be with us. So we'd probably expect some increase next year in the R&D expenses.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Daniel Wilkinson from Edison. Please go ahead. Mr. Wilkinson, maybe your line is muted.

Daniel Wilkinson

Oops, sorry. Yes, it was. Apologies for that. And just a few quick ones. Looking at the previous question, it was all about kind of cash reserves and I am looking at potential maybe bringing over kind of candidates on. Would that be focused on your oncology, antifungals, antibodies? Have you got any idea at the moment? Are you in the kind of conversations where you can kind of give us an idea of where that will go? And just also on top of that, can you remind us as well when we expect the data read outs from the oncology drug next year? Thank you.

Ronald Scott

This is Ron. I will take the first part of your question, Daniel, related to what we’re looking at strategically on outside of our own portfolio and we -- the company focuses really on resistance and that is an area of oncology, anti-infective. So we are broadly looking at opportunities in the area of oncology. We are not in biologics. We are focused into our heritages in medicinal chemistry and small molecule. So both in the area of anti-infectives and in oncology we’re looking at opportunities with small molecules, and not biologics we -- but we are looking at both areas. There are more opportunities in mid stage development in oncology than there are in anti-infectives, there are fewer opportunity in anti-infectives, but we do look in both areas. I will turn it over to Achim, to provide you with some information on the second part of your question.

Achim Kaufhold

Yes and hello this is Achim Kaufhold. First for BAL101553 and as we indicated the patient recruitment in the solid tumor arm of the study will be by the end of this year, so data will be available shortly thereafter, let's say at the beginning of 2018. And patient recruitment for the glioblastoma study as well as the continuous infusion study will be in the first half of 2018. And again, data available -- availability will be shortly thereafter. For the study that we’re conducting in collaboration with the Adult Brain Tumor Consortium in the United States, this study will start in the fourth quarter this year and typically, such a study will last for one to two years. So you can expect data availability in two years from now.

Daniel Wilkinson

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Gentlemen, there are no further questions at the moment.

Ronald Scott

Thank you very much for your interest in our progress and as you can see we’ve a very solid foundation for our company going forward. We have excellent partners in both United States and in Europe and as a basis for our product growth and we continue to work on expanding our portfolio. I think we’ve done some interesting transactions, so you can see this first half of this year and in the past we will continue to work for that and to be able to grow the value of our company for our investors. So, again, thank you very much and we wish you a nice day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now over. Thank you for choosing Chorus Call and thank you for participating in the conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Good bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.