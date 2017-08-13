Sentiment Speaks: Bigfoot Sighting Caused Metals To Rocket



Recent price action

Last weekend, my primary expectation was for another rally to take hold in the metals complex:

Thus far, silver still needs one more rally to provide us with a more solid 5 waves up off the recent lows. And, as long as we hold the 16.10-16.20 support region, I can still see the potential for a higher high in silver for 5 up.

And, this was the chart I provided to members of my analysis services:

As you can see, the market came within 3 points of my target box.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

This past week saw much tension across the world, especially in North Korea. And, while many of you may believe it had something to do with the metals rally, I am here to tell you that you are 100% wrong.

You see, we have been sabre rattling with North Korea for quite some time, yet none of it has caused any real correlative movement in the metals.

So, let me tell you what really moved metals. Last week, on the 8th of August, a report came across the wire about a sighting of a “large bipedal animal covered in hair” in North Carolina’s McDowell County. And, as you can see, that is the date that silver took off in a strong rally. So, yes, bigfoot is what truly caused that rally in metals we saw this past week. The correlation in timing was simply uncanny. So, I have to conclude that this must have been the cause of the rally.

I am sure I know what you are all thinking right now – “Avi has finally lost it.” But, let me ask you this: Do you really think it is any worse to consider this as the “cause” for the metals move when we consider what we have seen as “causes” presented recently by other analysts – even the same reasons supposedly causing opposite moves in the metals only one day apart?

I know I try to drive home that correlation does not equate to causation. Yet, so many fall into the false trap of believing that because a news event is hitting the wires at the time of a market move, they assume that the market move was caused by that event. This is a fallacy in logic that any first-year logician would recognize. Yet, almost all the analysis we read is based upon this fallacy. I suggest you begin to open your eyes to some of the truths in the market, or will likely continue to under-perform the market.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

My primary expectation for the upcoming week calls for a pullback to begin in the metals complex, as long as the resistance noted on the above silver chart is not breached on strong volume. However, I am bullish of the complex going into the fall, as long as the July lows are not breached. And, when we finally break out, that rally will likely be as powerful as the one with which we began 2016.

But, should the market break out through resistance before I expect it, please do not get in its way, as the rally will likely be quite strong.

