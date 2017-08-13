Pengrowth Energy Continues To Tackle Its Debt Problem

These funds are likely to be used to lower debt

Pengrowth Energy (PGH) recently completed a pretty important asset sale, selling its Olds/Garrington area assets for C$300M. This is a continuation of its effort to lower debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

A dive into the balance sheet

After this recent asset sale, Pengrowth’s net debt after cash is likely to now be well under C$550M. How did I arrive at this number?

For starters, Pengrowth had around C$1.150B in net debt as of March 31, 2017 (the end of Q1 2017). Of this amount, $1.083B is from US denominated senior notes totalling USD$815.5M.



Pengrowth paid off USD$100M, or C$134M, of its 2017 Senior notes in June using cash on hand, reducing this debt down to USD$715.5M. When using the current exchange rate (~$0.78 USD per CAD), this results in a total of C$917M. Adding Pengrowth’s other debt, C$40M in Canadian denominated senior notes and UK notes of $25M, Pengrowth total debt is around C$982M.

As for cash, Pengrowth saw C$92M come in from the closing of the Bernadet Montney asset sale on April 11, C$185M from the closing of one of the two Swan Hills asset sales on July 6, C$300 million from the above mentioned closing of the Olds/Garrington Area asset sale on August 11, and is likely to receive the C$18M held in escrow from the termination of the first Swan Hill asset sale. Backing out the C$134M used to pay down the 2017 Senior notes, has received around C$461M in cash.

In other words, Pengrowth’s net debt (total debt minus cash) position likely stands at around C$521M, down 66% from the C$1.56B at the start of the year.

Keep in mind Pengrowth still is looking to sell its remaining Swan Hill position which would knock down even more of the debt.

Pengrowth may be prepping a high yield note offering to fund Lindberg

In the Q1 2017 report, Pengrowth noted that it was looking to replace its existing debt with high yield debt with less restrictions.

To provide additional financial flexibility, Pengrowth is considering accessing the capital markets before the end of third quarter of 2017 to replace existing debt with less restrictive high yield debt, or renegotiating the terms of the remaining existing debt. This financial flexibility together with proceeds from any additional asset dispositions could be used towards the funding of the Lindbergh expansion and other capital projects.

While I would love to see Pengrowth lowering debt, they cannot forget about Lindbergh. Currently, Pengrowth is facing challenges regarding certain financial covenants. These concerns have greatly restricted its ability to fund the second phase of Lindbergh which would add 17,500 barrel per day of thermal oil production. This is unfortunate as phase one is generating considerable cash flows even with low oil prices.

Pengrowth should see a boon from higher heavy oil prices

Lastly, it appears the market is discounting the fact that Canadian heavy oil producers like Pengrowth are benefiting from the tensions between the US and Venezuela.

According to a Bloomberg report, Venezuela is shipping less of its heavy oil to the US as it is forced to send more of its supply to China and India to repay loans.

As a result, US refiners have turned to Canadian heavy oil sources, leading to the WCS discount to WTI dropping to the $10 per barrel range, down from the mid to high teens earlier in the year.

This is a big deal for Pengrowth as heavy oil is the primary driver of its operating netbacks. Every $1 per barrel change in heavy oil prices leads to a C$6.4M increase in annual funds flow.

Conclusion

Pengrowth share price has certainly seen better days. However, I believe the market is greatly missing the mark. Pengrowth has shown the ability to sell non-core assets at acceptable prices in a bear market. In addition, Lindbergh provides considerable production growth potential once the balance sheet is repair.

In my opinion, management needs to do a better job in communicating this message. It would also help sentiment to resolve some of the more discouraging language seen in the quarterly reports regarding the financial covenants.

