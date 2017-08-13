Latest COT Data Shows Gold Shorts Running For The Exits - Does Gold Have Another Bullish Week Coming?

We remain bearish only on the short-term but there are certainly strong reasons to be bullish too.

The reason why was the escalating tensions between the US and North Korea as evidenced by the charts.

The latest Commitment of Traders ((NYSE:COT)) report, showed another rise in speculative longs for the week, though it was a bit subdued. The big change in gold speculative positions came on the short side as speculative shorts lowered their own positions to around 29,000 contracts outstanding – the lowest levels of speculative gold shorts since last September when gold was well over $1300.

Silver, the best performing precious metal on the week, also saw a similar drop in short interest as longs essentially stayed put.

Precious metals started the week weak (they were actually lower through the COT week) until Tuesday when President Trump threatened North Korea with 'fire and fury' if it threatened the U.S. That caused precious metals to spike (and stocks to drop) and led to the strong finish:

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by only 3,373 contracts – fairly weak for how strong gold performed during the week. The action really was on the short end as the short side closed another 12,420 contracts, which brought the total outstanding speculative short position to 28,502 contracts – the lowest it has been since September 2016.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by 16,000 contracts to 139,000 net speculative long contracts.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position increased by around 4,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net long position of 27,000. At the current levels, the speculative silver position is now at historical averages and based solely on this an investor’s view of silver should be neutral.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

Well it looks like we were wrong last week to take a bearish stance on gold, though we will caveat that with the fact that we believe gold would have dropped on the week if not for the North Korean saber-rattling that was going on BUT it doesn’t make us any more right.

In terms of this week, we think one of the key takeaways from this week’s COT report is that the major speculative moves were all on the short side as shorts ran to cover. This suggests that short-squeezing was a big factor in the move, and while that does drive the price it is also a sign that occurs towards the ends of rallies. Current COT levels are a bit overbought on the short-term (and this was BEFORE the late week spike in gold and silver), and are certainly not near the extreme we saw a few weeks ago.

Additionally, another bearish factor is that ETF holdings, especially in silver, have shown some weakness over the past few weeks.

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The concern here is that if ETFs start selling physical metal, they will overwhelm current physical demand especially considering Indian and Chinese premiums are very low (suggesting weaker physical demand) and mint sales across the globe have fallen from highs seen over the past few years. Paper gold and silver investors have certainly driven the 2017 rally so gold investors need to be extremely careful if that demand starts to waiver.

On the bullish side, there are really two things driving the price action. First, geopolitical concerns on both the military side (North Korea/US, China/India) and the trade side (US/China) are certainly driving gold and precious metals higher – as they should be. Additionally, the US debt ceiling debate and the fact that Trump could certainly pull the unorthodox “default card” out on the table are weakening the USD. That, as Ray Dalio points out quite eloquently, favors no asset quite better than gold.

Finally, traders love nice, round numbers and $1300 beckons for gold bulls and options traders. As illogical as it is, these numbers make a difference and $1300 is a big target for gold – that will attract gold though it doesn’t necessarily have to be fulfilled.

So how to do we play this in the short-term? Very tough call here but we still think that gold has more short-term negatives here BUT we can’t be as bearish as we want to with the significant geopolitical concerns (primarily if we see a US-Chinese trade war) that remain. Thus, we are changing our stance for gold and silver from Bearish to Neutral-Bearish.

For the upcoming week then we are looking to see gold drop especially if we see a calming of the geopolitical situation. For those who made good profits on the PM rally we still think its prudent to lighten up on gold and silver positions in the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc). But just as Ray Dalio pointed out, PM’s need to be owned here it is simply a matter on how to play them in the short-term and how leveraged an investor wants to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While we are bearish you simply cannot be out of this PM market so we maintain small tradable positions in gold (and large non-trading positions)