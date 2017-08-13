I consider IAG a bit too pricy now, and I recommend to wait for the test of its immediate support to begin accumulating for the long-term.

IAMGOLD Reserves are up 69% from December 2016 (80% reserve increase at Rosebel with extension of the LOM to 2028).

Image: Burkina Faso - Essakane gold mine

IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG)

Investment thesis:

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The company also has four development projects (Westwood in Quebec, rare earth elements in Quebec, and Camp Caiman in French Guiana).

Iamgold presents a very simple production model based on three main gold mines. The company has good liquidity and no net debt, which is paramount for a successful investment long-term.

On the other hand, the company is still struggling with a high AISC due to the ore nature of Rosebel and Essakane mines (hard rocks).

However, I consider IAG a bit too pricey now, and I recommend to wait for the test of its immediate support to begin accumulating for the long-term.

IAMGOLD financial snapshot:

IAMGOLD released presentation on July 27, 2017. [Click here]

To access the Q2'17 conference call transcript from seeking alpha, [click here.]

IAG - Second-Quarter 2017 (8 consecutive quarters)

Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Revenues In $million 274.5 260.5 252.5 282.4 232.5 219.7 238.2 207.6 Cost of sales $million 238.6 225.5 233.4 230.2 208.1 213.2 283.5 227.6 AISC gold mine In $/Oz 975 992 995 1,046 1,114 1,084 1,202 1,027 Attributable gold production In K Oz 223 214 215 210 197 191 199 197 Net cash from operations In $ million 88.7 68.3 19.1 126.6 71.2 53.1 (45.5) 9.8 Impairment charge In $ million (524.1) 0 0 0 0 0 621.3 0 Net earnings Adjusted Net Earning In $ million 506.5 4.3 (18.0) 5.1 (2.8) - 17.0 21.8 (12.2) 5.9 53.1 - (675.9) (62.8) (83.8) - EPS Adjusted EPS $/share 1.09 0.01 (0.04) 0.01 (0.01) - 0.04 0.05 (0.03) 0.01 0.13 - (1.73) (0.16) (0.21) - Cash and Cash equivalent $million 800.1 1,184.7 762.7 750.8 625.5 658.1 557.1 783.4 Capital expenditures $ million 50.0 47.6 51.2 61.0 81.0 70.9 49.2 74.6 Long-term debt Unsecured Note 6.75% $million 392.2 - 393.6 505.6 485.1 - 489 - 628.9 - 628.5 - 628.1 - 635 - Shares outstanding basis In million 464.8 467.7 451.8 426.82 405.9 396.6 391.4 391.4 Gold price $/ Oz 1,251 1,230 1,190 1,326 1,269 1,188 1,101 1,121

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents $776 million, Available credit facility $247 million or a total liquidity of 1,023 million.

The company is maintaining 2017 production & cost guidance of 845k -885k Oz attributable production; AISC of $1,000-$1,080

Commentary:

IAMGOLD’s 2Q'17 production was 223k ounces of gold, up 13% year-over-year (or YoY). This increase was mainly due to:

Continued ramp-up of the Westwood mine, which contributed 17,000 additional ounces

Higher throughput at Essakane, which contributed 12,000 additional ounces

Increased production of the above two factors, which was partially offset by lower grades at Sadiola, leading to a loss of 4,000 ounces

The company is generating also good Free cash flow for the last four quarters.

One good element is that the AISC is trending down to now $975 / Oz. IAMGOLD has been less successful in controlling costs than its peers and it is still too high.

Quick review per mine:

1 - During its 2Q17 earnings call, management outlined several catalysts for the Esskane Mine, which could substantially enhance its value.

Updated resources from Falagountou , will be released by the end of this year.

, by the end of this year. The heap leach could potentially add another three to five years to Essakane’s LOM. Heap leaching could enhance production by allowing marginal-grade to be processed.

processed. Essakane has many untapped satellite deposits surrounding the mine.

2 - Westwood reported 106% higher production this quarter compared to 2Q16, due to the continued ramp-up of the mine. Underground development work at the mine continued in 2Q17 to open access to new mining areas. The company is forecasting to develop 20,000 meters in 2017.

3 - Iamgold updated Rosebel reserve and resource on July 26, 2017. Gold reserves rose by an impressive 80% to 3.5 million Oz from 2.0 million Oz at the end of 2016. Most of the increase in reserves, was due to the optimization of mine plans and cost reduction. This recent increase extends Rosebel’s LOM to 2028.

Furthermore, Rosebel’s adjacent Saramacca deposit could lead to further enhancement of value at the Rosebelmine. The company will announce the maintenance resource from Saramacca in early September 2017 and will put a joint LOM improving Rosebel economics drastically.

Note: The cost structure for Essakane and Rosebel mines is high due to the presence of hard rock, thereby Westwood remains a key element for Iamgold to increase production and lower costs at the same time. Still, encouraging exploration results at Rosebel may change this dynamic a little in the midterm.

Conclusion:

IAG is showing an ascending channel pattern with potential positive breakout. Channels are chart patterns in which price follows two parallel trend lines, sloping up or down (See chart above). It is a short-term bullish continuation pattern which means we should expect a test of $5.70 soon.

However, the stock has done very well since mid December 2016, and I do not see enough catalyst for a positive breakout immediately. Gold is now close to $1,300 / Oz, but it is temporary (North Korea threat), and I expect the yellow metal to retreat to $1,250 -$1,200 /Oz.

Consequently, I see a small pull back to the next lower support at $4.50 instead, that could be used as an opportunity to accumulate for the long-term.

