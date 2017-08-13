E.ON's (ENAKF) CEO Johannes Teyssen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E.ON SE (OTCPK:ENAKF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexander Karnick - Head of Investor Relations

Johannes Teyssen - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of Management

Marc Spieker - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vincent Gilles - Credit Suisse

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Lueder Schumacher - SocGen

Sam Arie - UBS

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dominik Olszewski - Morgan Stanley

Michel Debs - Citigroup

Sofia Savvantidou - Exane

Operator

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to E.ON's first half results 2017. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

May I now hand you over to Mr. Karnick, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Alexander Karnick

Thank you very much. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our H1 earnings call. My name is Alexander Karnick, Head of Investor Relations. We have today published our financials for the first half 2017. As usual, you will find all the documents on the website. I am today joined by Mr. Johannes Teyssen, the CEO of E.ON and also Marc Spieker, the CFO of E.ON. And after a short presentation, you will get the opportunity to ask some questions.

And with that, I would like to hand it over to Mr. Teyssen. Thank you very much.

Johannes Teyssen

Thank you Alex. Welcome ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first half 2017 conference call. During the last quarter, we delivered again on major milestones. The redefinition of E.ON as a mainly regulated and customer centered utility entirely focused on the new energy world is nearly complete now.

In mid-June, finally there was state aid clearance by the EU Commission regarding the nuclear solution, after which we signed the additional contract with the German government. On July 3, we transferred roughly €10 billion to the government fund for nuclear decommissioning. And most importantly, mid-July we received a confirmation letter from the fund that we have completely fulfilled all payment obligations. And thus, the responsibility for the final and interim storage of nuclear waste has been completely transferred to the government fund.

By now, the liberation of E.ON from the mainly political risk of nuclear waste storage is a reality. On top of this extraordinary achievement, we experienced very welcome positive event in early June. After more than five years, the legal dispute about the nuclear fuel tax was ultimately decided. The German Constitutional Court declared the nuclear fuel tax as unconstitutional and void. Then in June, the tax authorities reimbursed the tax payment of roughly €2.85 billion to us. Additionally, we expect to receive roundabout €450 million of interest payments in the coming months.

Against this backdrop of major positive events for the long term future of E.ON, we delivered solid H1 results. EBIT came in at €1.8 billion and adjusted net income at about €900 million. As we told you at the Q1 results in May, the first quarter was not representative of the full year. EBIT in the second quarter was significantly above prior year's level and this puts us well on track to achieve our full year guidance, which we confirm today. Marc will detail the result in a moment. Before he does, I would like to update you on how we, as a management team, think about our balance sheet and thus the opportunities for dividend payout and growth in our core businesses.

That brings me to the next chart. There can be no doubt. The nuclear-fuel tax refund is a game changer. However, it will not stop us from rigorously executing on our deleveraging plan, with one clear exception. Like many of you already expected, we will not issue a hybrid. This is not necessary anymore. Regarding Uniper, as previously communicated, E.ON plans to sell its stake in Uniper and is considering all possible options in this regard.

We continue to work on the transfer of our participation in the Nordstream 1 gas pipeline in our plan assets for covering our pension obligations. We are also confident regarding the envisaged cost savings in the nuclear decommissioning. We expect to book a large portion of the targeted savings already with full year 2017 results. We will also not reduce our efforts to sell non-core assets. We triggered the process for several projects in this respect and we are optimistic to report the one we are undersigning already this year. In a nutshell, we are well on track with our deleveraging.

The nuclear-fuel tax refund paves the way for potential overachievement of our target debt level of four times EBITDA. That means that we are optimistic to potentially create balance sheet headroom in the not too distant future, which may fundamentally change the situation we were in.

On the next chart, I will start to elaborate on the consequences. We stated many times that we would review our payout ratio and total return proposition to shareholders upon achievement of our deleveraging target. While we are not quite there yet, the significantly improved balance sheet prospects brings us to the point where we have to think about dividends and EPS growth potential.

For a final decision, it is yet too early as we have not completed our strategy and midterm planning process. However, we would like to share with you the principal direction in which we are thinking and we also want to send a strong signal already today. E.ON commits to an increased payout ratio of a minimum of 65% from the year 2018 on and thereby strives for payout ratio in line with relative peers. Furthermore, we strive to grow our absolute dividend every year starting from the $0.30 EPS level for 2017. Please pay close attention to the word minimum here. We will give a concrete specification of the range with our full year 2017 results in March next year.

Where we will set our payout ratio exactly will essentially depend on the attractiveness of our growth investment opportunities. Be assured that it's our clear ambition and commitment to provide you with a competitive total shareholder return propositions, i.e., an attractive combination of dividend payout and sustainable EPS growth. And be also assured that our rigorous capital returns focus stays in place when looking at investment opportunities. The strong alignment of management and shareholder interest with our E.ON Focus framework underpins our commitment.

Let's move on to the next chart, where I would like to share with you some examples about growth opportunities of our three core businesses. I will start with energy networks, our most important and meaningful segment. For many years, the growth of the regulated asset base has been mainly driven by investments to physically expand the networks on the back of a tremendous growth of renewables. This development has been especially true for Germany where our biggest power network business is located.

Replacement investment had a somewhat lower priority. This approach was based on the existing high network quality level at times and it was also in line with the, for many year, prevailing incentives of the regulatory framework in Germany, which is three to seven year time lag for the remuneration of replacement investment. Furthermore, there is a growing need of additional reinforcement investments at deeper network levels in order to cope with some more complex power flows stemming from the new energy roles developments.

This situation now luckily coincides with last year's political decision to abolish the time lag that I mentioned for the remuneration of replacement investments from the next regulatory period onwards. This is a very significant improvement of the regulatory framework and this creates a very significant opportunity for us to step up now our investments into the regulated asset base over many, many years to come.

In addition, continuing growth investments driven by the existing or upcoming megatrends provides even additional potential for up growth, whether it is the continuing renewables buildout in line with the high renewable targets of the German government, whether it's immobility, whether it's a rollout of smart meters or concepts like sector couplings which includes, for example, the increasing use of electricity for heating purposes, all those megatrends should support the multi-decade growth of electricity networks.

Let us look at the right hand side of the chart to underpin my statements with some concrete figures already to-date. Our German pro forma RAB for electricity has grown between 2% to 3% per annum in the years 2011 to 2016, driven predominantly by just the need to connect decentralized renewable generators even when we were not replacing old stuff. As I told you, we expect this renewables growth to continue and to be further supported by the mentioned megatrends.

However on top of this already attractive growth, there's now the potential for us to invest additional €100 million to €200 million annually alone in Germany to gradually step up the mentioned replacement and reinforcement investments. These additional investments could easily drive up the yearly RAB growth to 3% to 4% and this is well beyond the 2020s.

The situation is similar in some of our other markets. Also there, we have a potential for increased replacement investments. Most notably, in the Czech Republic which, together with Germany, is among our most attractive network regions.

This brings me to the next chart, which is about customer solutions. I would like to emphasize that also this segment contains a very sizable amount of asset backed growth opportunities. First of all, I want to mention our heat activities, which contribute with an EBIT of about €130 million, roughly 20% of our total customer solutions EBIT.

The bulk part of our heat business comprises district heating activities that are mainly located in Sweden, Germany and to a minor effect, the U.K. These activities target the so-called B2M market segment, sort of the municipalities, i.e., the business to municipalities segment. E.ON is leveraging here its core competence as local caretaker for municipalities and customers.

The B2M district heating business, in general, is characterized by a stable and resilient earnings profile often based on network assets. Our current lighthouse project in this field is the Högbytorp project in the great area of Stockholm, with a total CapEx budget of roughly €250 million. It's about a state-of-the-art combination of waste recycling and energy generation and puts the concept of a circular economy into practice.

Important building blocks of the projects are 100 megawatt waste to energy CHP and an extension of our existing district heating network. Upon completion of the Högbytorp project, which is currently planned for 2019, E.ON will be very well positioned for further growth activities in Stockholm which is the fastest growing region in Europe.

Other attractive projects we are working on include, for example, smart city solutions in Malmö, where we support the largest municipal property owner in achieving his ambitious sustainability targets. Further interesting project is located in Munich, where we will deliver an integrated energy outsourcing solution for heat, power and cooling and a full service contract for whole sustainable new city quarter in the heart of the city.

Also on our B2B solution activities, we see very good progress and a lot of additional potential. As you are aware, we are offering B2B customers holistic and tailor made innovative energy solutions. These comprise besides energy, efficiency and flexibility solutions, to a large extent, also distributed generation offerings, like industrial sites CHPs and smaller on-site generation facilities. The industrial CHPs have capacities from six to 120 megawatt.

A recent example of a newly one customer is DSM Nutritional Products, where we will install a new gas and a new steam turbine with 30 megawatt capacity on a production site in Germany. Another one example is Dow Chemical in Holland, where we agreed to long term partnerships to build, own and operate a large innovative gas fired boiler plant for the largest production site in Europe. Overall, our B2B solution segment is very well on track to double the order intake in this year to over €1 billion of total contract value.

When we look at our B2C opportunities, I would like today just to highlight the example of e-mobility. We think that this field is about to gain very significant traction. As we highlighted recently, E.ON is a market leader with a market share of more than 50% into very well advanced e-mobility market of Denmark. We are currently operating there roughly 2,500 charging points and expect to have more than 500,000 charging transactions in this year.

On the basis of this leading real life experience, we started to roll out now e-mobility offerings to other E.ON markets like Sweden, Germany and the U.K. Our Eastern European markets, especially in Czech, markets are about to follow. Furthermore, we have teamed up with the Danish e-mobility service provider, CLEVER, with the aim to take a leading role in developing Europe's charging infrastructure. Last week, we received a grant approval from the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure to build one of Germany's first commercial ultrafast charging stations, along an important German motorway. While mentioning these points about our e-mobility activities, I want to demonstrate to you that we are not only at the forefront of the developments in this field but even driving many of those developments.

Let's move to the next page. In renewables, we see the best growth opportunities currently in the U.S., where we safe harbored an onshore pipeline of more than 3,000 megawatt with 100% PTC support until 2020. Despite the initial concerns regarding the new administration, we will regard the investment conditions in the U.S. currently as quite attractive.

However, please be assured our strict risk and return focus. We will only build projects when we have secured attractive PPAs on top of the PTC support. We will not increase our margin exposure. Right now, we are working on the final investment decision for the new wind farm, Stella, a roughly 200 megawatt project on the south coast of Texas. We expect to take this decision in the upcoming weeks.

In Europe onshore, we follow an opportunistic approach. That means we stay prepared to seize windows of opportunity that we expect to emerge. A recent example of this approach is the Morcone project in Italy, where we recently won a roughly 60 megawatt project with a feed-in tariff of €66 per megawatt hour for 20 years. By now, we have taken the final investment decision on this project. Similar developments could help in other markets.

In wind rich Scotland, for example, we have a development pipeline of several hundred megawatts. Currently, these projects have no access to the CEP support mechanism. However, assuming the U.K. government stays committed to decommoditization, we believe that onshore wind will have to play an important role in the future. Furthermore, the Scottish government is much more supportive of onshore wind. Therefore, an improvement of current support conditions might happen quite rapidly. This would put us in the position to capitalize on our pipeline there.

Also, Sweden has significantly stepped up its national renewable targets and prolongs a certificate system. If these developments translated into corresponding improvement of incentive schemes, we might be able to benefit also there with our triple digit megawatt pipeline in the region.

Regarding offshore, we will stick to our stringent risk and return discipline. And continue also here to focus on long term stable revenues based on support schemes like feed-in tariffs and CfDs.

Before I come to an end of my presentation, I want to say on the next chart a few words on the topic of performance. I am pleased to report that the implementation of our Phoenix program is ahead of schedule. Currently, we expect to achieve roughly €100 million out of the total €400 million already this year and we have achieved a meaningful number already in the first half.

Beyond Phoenix, I would like to reemphasize our rigorous commitment to a strong performance culture that will be sustainably embedded across all functions and operations. That comprises a strict focus on operational excellence and further improvement of our customer centricity. Furthermore, we will consequently use digitalization to improve processes and customer experiences.

With these remarks, I am coming to my last chart on which I would like to highlight today's key takeaways. Firstly, we will raise our payout ratio to a minimum of 65% from 2018 onwards. I repeat again. Please pay close attention to the word minimum. The exact specification of the range will follow with the full year 2017 results.

Secondly, we thereby strive for a payout ratio in line with peers and we strive for dividend growth in absolute terms starting from the $0.30 EPS level for this year.

Thirdly, the nuclear fuel tax refund paves the way to the potential overachievement of our leverage target. This will create balance sheet headroom which we are committed to deploy in the interest of shareholders in form of a sensible combination of sustainable growth and higher dividends.

And finally, I want to repeat again. Through our financial framework and focus we, as management team, are strongly aligned as you, the shareholders and owners of E.ON, to create a leading company in the energy world and competitive TSR.

Thank you for attention. Marc, now over to you.

Marc Spieker

Now that Johannes has updated you on the strategic side, let me focus on the operational performance of the first half of 2017. EBIT in the first half was roughly €200 million below prior year. This is entirely attributable to the first quarter where we faced, if you recall, the unusual situation, the large challenges came together with compensating stakes yet to come.

Looking at the isolated Q2, the performance was strong. EBIT increased nearly €300 million, above the same period in the prior year and thereby compensated more than half of the decline of the first quarter. This is due to a continued strong performance in our network business, but also driven by positive developments in our retail segment as well as in non-core nuclear.

Let me explain these effects in more detail. Our energy networks segment continued its strong performance. EBIT in the first half increased 18% year-over-year with all regions contributing. Germany and the Czech Republic benefited from existing supportive regulatory environments, while EBIT in Sweden grew 21% year-over-year on the back of tariff increases. Improvement in Hungary and Romania also added to the positive EBIT development.

EBIT in customer solution for the first half was down €210 million. However, operating profit in the isolated Q2 increased by almost €50 million over last year and was able to recover a meaningful portion of the decline that we saw in Q1. Key driver for this successful stabilization was the U.K. EBIT in the isolated second quarter increased around €60 million year-over-year and thus compensated half of the year EBIT decline from Q1.

Price increases as of April 2017, stabilization of customer numbers and a favorable wholesale product development left their positive marks on our U.K. results and were able to more than compensate negative effects from higher eco cost, currency and the price cap on prepayment meters. While this is encouraging and indicates that E.ON is on the right path, I want to remind that the competitive dynamics and the regulatory challenges remain high for the remainder of the year and beyond.

EBIT in Germany decreased by roughly €80 million during the first half. The decline came predominantly from Q1, driven by price reductions for our gas customers implemented already in November last year and sharply risen power transmission costs. Price increases to recover these costs became effective in May and first positive effects have been recorded already in our Q2 results. We are confident to recover more of the negative effect in coming quarters and expect EBIT in customer solutions Germany to be above last year's levels in the second half.

The operating profit in our renewables division was down roughly €50 million year-on-year. Last year's earnings saw a high base as we recorded a meaningful book gain on the sale of a stake in our Arkona offshore farm. The onshore segment saw a significant 45% EBIT increase, driven by the commissioning of our U.S. wind farm Colbeck's Corner in May 2016 and higher production, mainly in the U.S.

EBIT of our non-core nuclear business was almost at prior year's level despite of the outage of Brokdorf. Please note that we have restarted the reactor as of last week. The nonrecurring nuclear fuel tax payments of 2016 and a positive one-off effect relating to a court case were able to more than compensate for lower prices and volumes and the additional depreciation of asset retirement costs.

Let us move to the next chart and have a look at the bottomline. Our adjusted net income came in at €881 million for the first half and was up €280 million over prior year. The main reason was the improvement of our nuclear accretion charges following the KFK solution in Germany. The interest income declined slightly, driven mainly due to the sale of part of our financial assets in preparation for the payment of €10 billion relating to the KFK agreement at the beginning of July. Income tax expenses also declined by about €100 million year-on-year on the back of the lower tax rate of 25%.

Let me now turn to the positive development of our economic net debt. Economic net debt improved by almost €5 billion over year end 2016. This was mainly driven by two factors. Firstly, a very high operating cash flow of €4.9 billion driven by two effects. Firstly, obviously the refund of the nuclear fuel tax of roughly €2.85 billion in June this year, but secondly also from a strong cash generation of our businesses in the first half, especially in our energy networks segment. Our cash conversion adjusted for the nuclear fuel tax case stands at 89% and thus well above our target ratio of over 80%.

Second factor which shaped economic net debt for the first half is the well known capital increase of €1.35 billion, which we executed in March and contributed positively to our economic net debt. As you can see from those numbers, we are well on track to achieve our target to strengthen the balance sheet.

Now I would like to highlight a point that is absolutely crucial for correctly assessing our cash flow and our future capacity to not only increase our dividend commitment but also use considerable funds to support organic growth in our core business. The regular cash out for nuclear decommissioning is and has not been a limitation for our ability to pay dividends or spend CapEx. In our view and for many conversations with investors, this is not fully understood by everybody in the market.

One reason for this might be the way how we currently present our operating cash flow. We show the cash out for nuclear decommissioning as an item that reduces the operating cash flow and thus our financial leeway. This is in line with IFRS. However, the utilization of nuclear provision represents, from an economic point of view, a redemption of liabilities.

As we consider our nuclear obligations as part of our economic net debt, this cash flow has financing rather than operating cash flow features. Consequently, the nuclear decommissioning provisions could be paid and replaced with financial debt and still leave our economic net debt unchanged. Therefore, payments for nuclear decommissioning do not provide a limitation for dividends nor CapEx.

Let me now continue with the outlook for 2017 on the next slide. I confirm today the guidance for 2017 of EBIT between €2.8 billion and €3.1 billion and adjusted net income of between €1.2 billion and €1.45 billion. As we already stated in May, the relatively wide range provided for the potential changes in German grid regulations, which would have triggered a significant one-off effect in the magnitude of €240 million in 2017. Including this effect, we would have been at the upper end of our EBIT range.

The law was now approved in July, but contrary to the original version, it is not being implemented retroactively for 2017. For us, this means that we will not record a positive one-off effect of €240 million this year and thus should come out at an EBIT below the midpoint of our range of €2.8 billion to €3.1 billion. Please be reminded, this is fully in line with our previous communication. We should see a similar effect with respect to our adjusted net income.

On the other hand, though, we will not face the corresponding burden of €80 million per annum in the years 2019, 2020, 2021 for this should clearly support the EBIT development of our energy networks segment in the medium term. Let me also remind you that our outlook for the remainder of the year does not contain any material bookings as we, for example, recorded in last year for the sale of the Arkona shares. So it includes core earnings from our core business predominantly.

Let's now turn to E.ON Focus, a chart you have seen a few times in the past that reflects our financial discipline. As Johannes has elaborated, the refund of the nuclear fuel tax paves the way for a potential overachievement of our target debt level of four times EBITDA. This means we are optimistic to potentially create balance sheet headroom in the not too distant future, which we could then use for profitable growth investments and dividends.

Against this backdrop, E.ON today commits to an increased payout ratio of a minimum of 65% from the year 2018 onwards and thereby strives for a payout ratio in line with relative peers. And as Johannes emphasized, I would also like to emphasize, it's minimum. We will specify the concrete payout range with full year 2017 results. Furthermore, we will strive to grow our absolute dividend every year.

Be assured that it is our key ambition and commitment to provide you with a competitive total shareholder return proposition, i.e., an attractive combination of dividend payout and sustainable earnings per share growth. And be also assured that our rigorous capital return focus stays in place when looking at investment opportunities. The strong alignment of management and shareholder interests by our E.ON Focus framework underpins our commitments.

We are currently in the middle of our strategy and midterm planning process and we will provide you with a more detailed update of E.ON Focus and specific investment opportunities with our full year results 2017 in March next year.

With these closing remarks, I would like to thank you very much for your attention and hand over to Alex for the Q&A session.

Alexander Karnick

Yes. Thank you Marc. Thank you Johannes. Operator, back to you please for the Q&A. Please everyone be reminded, two questions per person, please. Thank you. Operator, back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Vincent Gilles, Credit Suisse.

Vincent Gilles

Two questions and one comment. A question on the numbers you reported this morning. We understand there is a, I think it's about €100 million coming from a nuclear court case in PreussenElektra. My question is, are there any other items which could be considered as one-off in the H1 numbers? And in your guidance for the full year, same question. Anything that we could consider as one-off court cases, extra payments, back payment that actually we should be aware of? My second question is on the dividend strategy. I understand you will tell us a lot more, but maybe you can help us understand one thing. When you will think about it, will you consider a certain period of time, let's say, the opportunities for four years, five years, six years before you define the dividends? And when you talk about absolute growth, I assume it's nominal. It's not real. And my third question or comment is, who decided to put an alien on front of your presentation? I haven't seen a little green man on a presentation for a very long time. Sorry. That's a comment more than a question.

Marc Spieker

Okay. Then I would start on the court case question. Actually, it's not any court case. It's related to the nuclear fuel rod tax case and related contractual agreements on the delivery of energy in the wrong dose. With the solution of the nuclear-fuel tax case, overall that led to a relief of a provision which we had included. So this is the one-off in our H1 result. And then in our H1 result, I would say in the grand scheme, it's the only material one-off effect.

For the second half, we will see a minor one-off thing happening related to the KFK solution. So kind of dissolving all the relationships in connection with the medium and long term storage will lead to a minor some one-off in the second half. Be also reminded, again, which I would also call like, an extraordinary one-off development in the first half, which is the outrage of Brokdorf, which cost us in the first half approximately €100 million. So that's on the court case.

On the dividend, you asked trying to see if I got your question right. When we say that we want constant dividend growth, whether that is on a nominal or on a real base? That's all?

Vincent Gilles

Yes. And also, the time frame you have in mind.

Marc Spieker

Yes. So it's a medium term time frame. So it's not just for the year after 2018, i.e., 2019, but goes beyond. But I will not specify a specific year. But I guess, that's not what you are asking for. But take it as a medium term commitment.

And secondly, the first place. Yes, we talked in the Euro sense, which our shareholders receive and this is in the first place, obviously a nominal figure. But I think Johannes also stressed quite clearly with regards and this is just one of the examples of our networks business that there are considerable opportunities for real growth.

Now for growing our asset base and on top of that real growth, for example, with interest rates rising, I would also expect it's a longer term and also kind of nominal returns on our networks business kicking in. So it's a nominal commitment, but I think it's reasonably and strongly backed up by real growth opportunities.

Johannes Teyssen

And the easy question I take, the little green man. We use in late advertisements now as a new figure model. It's a green man from a traffic light and he steps down from the traffic light and walks the streets. And what we intend to create is the idea of liberalization of energy. So energy is not embedded in nominal system. People can solve their own issues. We are on their side and our little green man helps the world.

Vincent Gilles

So it's not an alien leading the company on the road. Okay.

Johannes Teyssen

At least not yet.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Mr. Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Alberto Gandolfi

Yes. Hi. Thank you. It's Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs. Two questions on my side as well. The first one is talking about a little bit your midterm growth, at the core level, just at the core level, not for the group. We know PreussenElektra is winding down. But you were talking about 3% to 4% increase potentially in the asset base in networks. I know there is a regulatory review, but the regulatory review probably is capturing all-time low interest rate. So at some stage, that will normalize, I suspect. And in renewables, you are probably going to grow your asset base up more than mid-single digit, I would argue. So considering, let's say, flat customer solutions, is it a fair assessment to expect a medium, longer term growth at the EBIT level for your core business also in the range of 3% to 4%? And the second question is shorter term, is on the 2017 EBIT guidance. I think, remember, Marc, you used to say that if you were not going to book the €240 million, you were going to expect more like low to mid part of the guidance. Then we saw the Q1 maybe being weaker in the U.K., but Q2 has been recovering a bit more. So do you still stand by that statement? Or can we narrow it down perhaps and what I am trying to figure out, what has to go wrong in H2 to deliver just €1 billion of EBIT for you to be at the bottom end of the guidance? So I am thinking you should probably be a bit ahead of that. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Okay. Alberto, let me start with the first question, the midterm growth prospects for our core business. Please understand that today is not the day where we will provide you now with detailed, let's say, percentage guidance which can result from the opportunities that Johannes elaborated on. But what I can stress is, A, your assessment around the networks business, indeed, we will see, actually, across all of our networks businesses during the next few years, an adjustment of the allowed returns. And for the biggest market, Germany, this is already clear the magnitude.

But also when we gave out our midterm guidance earlier this year, we were also very clear that this guidance for a stable operating profit development at that time was including everything. So no footnote, nothing. So this pressure on networks' allowed return was fully included in that guidance. And then stepping up investments providing for real asset based growth is something which then, everything else equal, it's positive to this. And I am not going to speculate on the interest rates but I would say that as, I guess, the market seizes, there is also increase in interest rates, become bigger and bigger versus lower interest rates and that supports our returns in the networks business.

And renewables, here, my only statement is that with the pipeline which we have in the U.S., we clearly would have the fundamental prospect to deliver growth rates that you mentioned. But again here, I want to stress what Johannes said, focus is on risk return profile and hence we will not rush into anything. But takeaway, it's a strong pipeline which we have in a very attractive market.

On the guidance then, the €240 million. Yes, your recollection is right. And I think my answer is our investors can rely on us to deliver and I don't see a lot of things which can go wrong for us to deliver on the promised range.

Johannes Teyssen

I would like to add one point that this €240 million, €250 million didn't happen. I take rather almost as a positive because we would have had to repay that in three installments over later years. What we succeeded in and against all odds and against all our competitors, we got this law done. This law will lower the burden for our customers because now the energy cost of the transformation will be leveled across the country and it will less burden on us.

You remember the big charge, CS old charge we had in Q1. This will not reoccur after new law. And now it's in exit but only moving forward for later years and will be factored into the grid charges in later years and no special effects will happen. But that we got the law done and that has enacted progressively moving forward, all of that I take as a major success of the company in regulatory and political affairs. So don't take it please as any negative. It's all positive.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Ms. Deepa Venkateswaran, Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. I have two questions. The first one on deleveraging. I see that you still plan to have the non-core asset sales of around €1 billion and now it very clearly states it excludes Urenco. So just wanted to confirm, given your comfortable balance sheet position, it there still an ambition to deal with these other non-core asset sales? And second question really is, you highlighted that there is balance sheet headroom and clearly you will talk more about it in the full year results. But just wanted to understand your current thinking in terms of trade-off between investments and renewables, investments and networks versus dividends? How are your framing the trade-off when you will decide? Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

Okay. Thank you Deepa. We clearly look at all our assets and always want to see if you are the best owner or if you would get, for example, a better multiple selling an asset that we also would own strategically to believe in. And we should then not hold onto it just because a leverage is done because then we should rather reallocate such capital to co-assets and better growth and better returns. So we know about what assets we think but as always, we will not disclose because it will not help our market position. But we will continue on that plan because we should be stringent and not compromise just because we got some money back from the state.

The second thing on the balance you asked, it is all about total shareholder return. And please remember, when we educated you on E.ON Focus, we also made it clear and you saw that in the AGM. Also the incentive scheme of the Board is totally aligned to total shareholder return. And total shareholder return is mathematically a combination of the two, of the growth and the dividend. And now obviously, we need to find the right balance and see which growth is attractive to our investors, where they see a good risk return profile, as Marc indicated and then we find the right balance between the two.

But we clearly said we understand also payout ratios of our main competitors. And if I talk about this, think about guys like Enel, Iberdrola, Energy. And we know that our investors also want to know a good combination of growth and return. And we will deliver a message, a more clearer message in spring of 2017 with them with a reliable and good growth story. And I am sorry you need to wait for that. But don't forget, within one year, we now upgraded our dividend policy twice already. And this time, the message, the main message is we will be in line and competitive in market. And thus I would not take that message lightly as an investor.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Mr. Lueder Schumacher, SocGen. Your line is now open.

Lueder Schumacher

Yes. Good morning. Lueder, SocGen. Two questions. First of all, on your full year guidance. Why did you leave this unchanged if it's quite clear that the upper part of it depends on an earmark which will now not happen? Is there a chance you could still make it? Is this why you left it open? I just wondered why you didn't reduce the upper end as an earmark is clearly not going to happen now. And the second question is I think you already answered that in the last question. But you aim at eventually lifting your payout ratio in line with relative peers. I take it from your previous answer that this is the whole sector of all and not regulated utilities, per se. Is that correct?

Johannes Teyssen

It is the sector, the competitive sector we are in. We are not a purely network company, like National Grid or something. We see ourselves in line with peers striving to deliver products and services in the energy world and there I take leading competitors from people like Iberdrola. Also strongly delivering is Enel. A company with little to no growth but high payout is Energy. So all of those companies I just took out all of the basket case. Basket case can be a bit bigger. But we will not position ourselves like with peers of just National Grid or something. That's not the asset class we are in.

And the other question, Marc?

Marc Spieker

With regard to the full year guidance, Lueder, the chances to get to the upper end are remote and hence, cannot practically and this is what clearly you hear me saying is that we now are striving or heading for something which is slightly below the midpoint. I think this is what you should take away from that. Whether we now adjust formally the guidance range or not doesn't make any difference with that respect.

Lueder Schumacher

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Mr. Sam Arie, UBS. Your line is now open.

Sam Arie

Hi. Good morning. Thank you. Yes, I have a couple of questions on the balance sheet and actually coming back to your presentation on slide three. And you did give us a quick overview of the additional debt reduction measures on the right hand side. But I wondered if you could just spend an extra minute to give us a bit more color on where we are with the CTA transfer, the nuclear decommissioning write-back and the additional measures? I suppose my questions would be about your confidence level at this stage in getting all of those done at the target value and some kind of indication around sort of the timing then for the three of them? And then my second question is just a very easy one but relates to your discussion of the nuclear provision neutralization as a financing cost, which is very fair. But I also note that your former colleagues at Uniper talk about a separate leverage target for financial debt and total economic debt and I wonder if you have any sense of what sort of financial leverage you would be comfortable with? Assuming that you have four times of the total economic net debt, what would be the proportion of that that you would be happy with as financial debt? Those are my questions. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

All right. So then I am going to take those two on the deleveraging measures. Confidence high. Timing, mostly this year. CTA, it's a question also of aligning with the co-shareholders at process which is running very positive, but it simply takes its time. But even if we wouldn't make it kind of through the December 31 this year, I am very confident by March next year, when we would have the full year results conference, that we can deliver execution.

Nuclear provisions, we are confident to be able to book a considerable part of that already this year, so at latest with the full year results. And on non-core asset disposals with regard to signing, also high confidence that we will achieve meaningful part of that already this year. Whether this in all cases then will mean a closing and hence effective cash transfer of our balance sheet this year, there I wouldn't commit myself. But what you hear, overall, is a high degree of confidence.

With regards to nuclear, for our case, we are convinced that looking at economic net debt makes sense, i.e., that we do not now start to split it out and manage for a financial debt versus an economic net debt, i.e., the provision part. But one thing is clear, yes, provisions do have a different nature. They come along right now at current interest rates level with a lower accretion compared to financial debt. But all-in-all, separating debt out now, we don't regard this as helpful. Hence, we will stick to economic net debt steering.

Sam Arie

Okay. Fair enough. And thank you. Thank you for your answers.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Mr. Peter Bisztyga, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Peter Bisztyga

Yes. Good morning. So two questions from me. Firstly, given that this network modernization law €240 million isn't happening, can you just remind us of the other moving parts for networks and specifically sort of German networks EBITDA over the next couple of years? I think you talked about some of the €100 million negative adjustment for pensions next year. You have also got the returns cut the following year. I was just wondering if there's anything else that we should be factoring in that you can talk about at this stage? So that's my first question. And then secondly, can you just remind us whether your non-core disposals includes Urenco or not? Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

Okay. The last one, obviously, Urenco will stay on the sales list until it's done. But the €1 billion does not include now Urenco. Urenco would come on top. But since we talked about the three years in a row, we decided we will deliver at some day and then we repeat it, but we don't include it in the list. Otherwise, people don't believe in it any longer.

Marc Spieker

Now it's an extraordinary effect in our networks business which this year but also next year, as you allude to, will be caused by interest rate movement, specifically on our pension costs are accounted for. And this year, we see an unusual positive effect because the average interest rate in our local get, obviously, with the trend in interest rate is coming down. This was up until 2015, a seven-year average. And with a two-year time delay, you then see a positive compensation because average interest rate means higher pension provision. And for that, we get remuneration.

So this explains why this year, something which happened actually in 2015, causes a positive effect. And yes, in 2018, there will an opposite negative effect because the German regulators accountings standard that have been decided that the average interest rate shall be adjusted from the seven-year average rate, 10-year average. And that means that in 2016, the average rate increased again and this means a negative effect in 2018. So all-in-all, take those, look through those effects. This is only something which plays now in 2017 and 2018. I think you look back at our 2016 results, it was a year which did not have any of those material effects.

So I think this is a better guidance for a, let's say, normalized earnings level. But also keep in mind that from 2019 onwards, we will see roughly 200 basis points reduction and will allow return for our German networks business. But also be reminded this is all included in our guidance and hence is consumed in our outlook.

Johannes Teyssen

And what is still open is the final so-called efficiency sector. The efficiency sector is defined by the regulator. And a lot of people speculate, I think rightfully so, that that efficiency sector will be lower for the next period, which will then again be a positive effect on our revenue. But that one is outstanding. And the other meaningful positive from 2019 onwards is that we can immediately roll on additional RAB base into return base.

And as we said, I think we are the company, I would say, in the sector that will profit most from that effect because a lot of the energy transformation is happening in the rural areas of Northern and Eastern Germany. And there, we are predominantly running the market. And thus, this should be effect predominantly benefiting E.ON and in a lasting way from 2019 onwards.

Peter Bisztyga

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Dominik Olszewski, Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Dominik Olszewski

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Two of them. First question relates to the Phoenix cost cutting where you have obviously made an early start. Could you provide a bit more detail on where the €400 million of cost saving is expected to fall? And how internally you ensure that these cost savings don't get reinvested, for example, in retail competitiveness? And then the second question is on renewables. Could you describe how quickly you plan to tap into the three gigawatts of U.S. onshore projects? Basically, you have some U.S. onshore assets that reached 10 years of age presumably and lose PTC support. So will the rate of new additions offset this? Thanks.

Johannes Teyssen

Okay. The Phoenix cost cutting is going across a lot of other things. One of the biggest things is IT. We see a significant reduction of cost in there through a reorganization of sourcing, some outsourcing. We will also profit from new organization in procurement. We also have cutting employment quite significantly in the administrative functions and several hundred people already signed their leave contracts and that will show full effect next year and that goes across all functions because we will align administer functions much more with the operations and run them cheaper on local levels and that goes across all those functions.

And we agreed with our workers' representatives on a meaningful reduction of pension cost as delivery into the program. So that is signed and that is part of what takes already affect this year because it's fully effective already in this year. And as I said, some people already left the company and some other things, some of the savings happened already. So this is how it's been put together.

What the market should not miss, I mentioned it on my slide, is we have meaningful ambitions on efficiency gains also in other areas. And you mentioned retail competitiveness. That is also something that is close to my heart. I think we need to digitize, improve processes and products in that part and that will also mean that we will have meaningful savings from higher efficiencies on the retail side. And we have run programs in the big retail areas, specifically U.K. and Germany. But this is not run on a central level. We will not report that as central additional savings. And as you said, this is a need to be reinvested into a better competitiveness and growing customer numbers but also to deliver on that.

On the onshore?

Marc Spieker

Yes. Just hitting on the cost savings, Dominik, just to make it very clear, the €400 million Phoenix savings are one pair of shoes. The optimization and efficiency potentially in our operating businesses is something completely different. So with the €400 million, we are taking overhead and support functions. We are not taking efficiency potential in the operating businesses. This comes on top or in the sense this will help to stabilize and over time improve sustainable customers who will get saved earnings.

Johannes Teyssen

Absolutely. And the onshore pipeline in the U.S., presently we see roughly 400 megawatts per year as quite certain deliverable. But obviously, as Marc said, we always strive for PPAs. A key of competitiveness of the project is fast delivery. So we don't flag yet on an annual build rate and we will be more precise, hopefully, next spring.

Dominik Olszewski

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Michel Debs, Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Michel Debs

Thank you. I have two questions please. The first one on slide six. You have given us a glimpse of what you can do to grow your non-supply customer solution EBIT. So you mentioned district heating. You mentioned energy services and e-mobility. Can you help us better understand what this means? Are you going to operate on your balance sheet a full equity investment? What kind of margin can you achieve in the B2B segment? Because you give us a gross share target for the B2M, but for the B2B what should we expect from €1 billion of orders? What is your share of those orders? What kind of EBIT growth? And my second question has to do with Hamburg. If I understand correctly, the call option that the municipality had on your stake in that aspect has been used. So presumably, you have done the transaction with them. Is there a capital gain attached to it now or in the future? And can you remind us what the impact would be on the P&L and balance sheet side? Thank you very much.

Johannes Teyssen

The Hamburg thing will happen at the end of this year and take effect then obviously as of next year. I think we are not disclosing the balance sheet effects in detail, but we get a full value of our asset there. So you should not expect any negative event. But probably, be somewhat cautious on disclosing detailed numbers on that. And don't forget, this is a pure gas grid.

The big growth in European returns will be in the asset class of power grids. Yes, there are other competitors that own huge, nice gas grids. Nothing wrong. We also have some nice ones, but they don't show meaningful growth because gas is on a declining pathway. We have huge power grids. And there, we see significant growth across all jurisdictions, most focused here in Germany, Czech and Sweden.

And the B2B business, obviously we talk about order intake. Why did we do so? Because we wanted to show you this is not any longer a marginal or a little thing somewhere in the corner. A €1 billion contract value intake in a single year shows that's meaningful. How does it translate into revenues first? Likely, if you take an average of 10-year duration, it would be €100 million revenues and the profitability we see in those contracts I would flag as low double-digit on average.

Some if it's efficiency, the digital products, it's higher. If it's more asset-based, it's coming closer to the 10% and then you get a mix there. But obviously, what are we striving for at this point, it's increasing order intake, increasing market share, having a superior product line. And then longer term, better products, better services translate into higher order intake, more revenues and then better delivery and EBIT. But it's precisely that order.

A lot of that is new businesses. The district heating is long term business, but the others, a lot of new business. So until it fully translates into the returns, obviously it takes its time. But this is not any longer marginal. It should not be fully dismissed by the market. One of the earlier questions said, can I assume customer solutions is always by definition flat? There are significant parts that you should not assume to be always flat. Obviously, commodity retail is a very competitive thing, where margins are more volatile. But here, these ones are growing business lines where you should not assume flat development.

Marc Spieker

Michel, let me also add, on the Hamburg gas stake that if it was to be a meaningful book gain then this would come, as Johannes said, next year. Then according to the way how we record for this, it would be nonoperating. So we ought to be clear on that. Any of our forward-looking statements would not be including any kind of material one-off positive from this effect.

Michel Debs

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from [indiscernible], Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Two questions from my side. First, given the strong progress you have made on the deleveraging program in the first half, has it changed your thinking on your debt refinancing strategy? I mean, I see in one of the slides in the appendix, you have quite a lot of debt maturing over the next 12 months, I think more than €3 billion with coupon rates of 5.5%. So I just wonder whether now you feel that you can be more aggressive on that, maybe paying off some of that as that would obviously help the EPS quite substantially. And my second question is your E.ON Focus framework. You have talked about and gave us talked about some growth projects and how, with the game-changing nuclear fuel reimbursement, you are now better positioned to capture some of that growth. But I see that the direction of arrow you show for group EBIT and EPS hasn't changed. Is that because you haven't gone through the update yet? Or is that you already see some negative that could offset that? So I understand maybe too early to talk about numbers, but I thought that we can have a directional update there. Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

I think it's a very fair question, but you also shared the right interpretation. This is not meant to stay a flat line with increased CapEx. So you should not misread this as there's other some negative effects that we try to compensate by more capital allocation. The new CapEx allocation will predominantly happen as of next year. It will then be labeled and then you should expect another change of our E.ON Focus as of next spring. Here, we just want to flag we see meaningful growth. That growth will translate into improvement of growth rates and that will feed through to the bottomline and EPS growth. But that we have not yet labeled, otherwise, people would interrupt the angle of everything and then we come into detailed debates that we didn't want to have at this point.

So now on the change of refinancing, Marc?

Marc Spieker

Yes. Progress on deleveraging, if you looked at our balance sheet in the past, you could always see that we had quite a substantial part of financial assets and also liquidity on the balance sheet. Now with the transfer of the somewhat more than €10 billion for the German nuclear fund, obviously, quite a lot of those financial assets and liquidity will be gone. There will be still some remaining portion of that list, which we will then obviously use in order to cover our refinancing first because we do not see ourselves spend the business of having financial assets and then getting financial returns on those.

Over time then, if you look at our maturity profile, you will see that we are now moving kind of baked into, what I will call, a more normal refinancing picture where every year €1 billion to €2 billion of bonds will mature and will then be replaced. If again we foresee to maintain a sustainable leverage level, which we said is around four times debt factor and that would mean that then €1 billion to €2 billion every year would be refinanced according to the detailed maturity profile, which we lay out in our investor material. And from that, yes, based on today's interest rate environment, you would see a continuous benefit on our EPS line.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Ms. Sofia Savvantidou, Exane. Your line is now open.

Sofia Savvantidou

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. A very detailed presentation. I just have a question on slide five, where you have discussed about the additional replacement investments that you now can be doing in your power networks in Germany and where they are better incentivized. I was just wondering two things. One is CapEx in your German networks in the first half actually has been down. In the first quarter, you attributed that to the bad weather that didn't allow you to maybe do as much investment, but actually the decline has been even bigger in the second quarter. So I am just wondering if you are actually holding back CapEx in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to start investing in from 2020 in order to be able to get that faster remuneration? And the second question, I was very interested in a comment you made saying that Energy has little to no growth. I was wondering why you are saying that your replacement CapEx is going to be higher than Energy, given I understand the renewable differential, but you are saying the extra growth is going to come primarily from the replacement and reinforcement. So I was just wondering, where do you see your difference of your assets there versus this power network in Germany?

Johannes Teyssen

First and foremost, obviously the detailed question, you better ask Energy. But what we know from regulatory disclosures is that they invested much earlier significantly into replacement and reinforcement because they didn't have the same need for connecting renewables. And we had to prioritize the other because they take the regulatory priority and we just had a limited amount of ability to put investments into place due to people and planning and other things.

And secondly, we didn't feel it yet fully attractive to enforce that course. Now they have probably the better or they more put into place already, so they cannot do it more at this point. We can do it significantly more now. And the other supporting trends on our side, as you rightfully remembered, is that there is more renewable connections in the areas we supply significantly, more meaningful more than in all the other regions. So these factors built on our side and the traditional priority of Energy was on replacement, where we had different priorities at the time being.

And the other question goes to you.

Marc Spieker

Yes. With regard to the good investments, at this stage, is simply saving. I wouldn't interpret anything into that. And once we come to the year-end, we will see the business more or less investing on the same level as last year. So for this year, there is no major change or step up.

Johannes Teyssen

Business doesn't flag in any way to us that they see any cut in investment level. So admittedly, we have not debated any of new detail with operations because operations clearly indicates to us it's a pure timing thing.

Sofia Savvantidou

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions. I would hand back to the speakers.

Alexander Karnick

Yes. With that, I would also like to close the call. Thank you Johannes. Thank you Marc for being here. And thank you all on the call. As usual, for detailed question, the IR team is available and we look forward to see many of you tomorrow in London. Have a good one. Take care.

Johannes Teyssen

Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Marc Spieker

Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.