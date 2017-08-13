Magna International: The Price And Performance Gap Widens

The gap between valuation and value widened in shares of Magna Internation (MGA) after its shares plunged over 2.5% despite posting a top-and-bottom-line beat for the quarter and boosting guidance. MGA continued its strong shareholder return program during the quarter, delivering over $484 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter, reducing float by over 2%. Through its strong performance, the company also maintained its strong financial, profitability and growth metrics, which the market still fails to accurately appraise. DGI, GARP, and Value investors should welcome this development and initiate or add to a stake in the company.

MGA reported record diluted-EPS ($1.48, + 5% year-over-year) and record sales ($9.68 billion, +3% year-over-year) for the quarter, continuing their strong growth record in the face of headwinds in North America and Europe as well as negative currency effects. The one negative in the numbers was the contracting consolidated EBIT margin (down 40 basis points to 8%) due to heavy launch costs and EBITDA profit remained basically flat year-over-year. Additionally, there are ongoing concerns that the automotive industry downturn in North America could negatively impact future growth. However, Magna once again proved its ability to rise above negative headwinds as evidenced by its strong across-the-board market outperformance and its boosted outlook for the remainder of the year. CEO Donald Walker highlighted the company's market-beating success at the earnings call:

In the second quarter, North American production sales grew 2% over the second quarter of 2016. Our organic sales growth, excluding foreign exchange movements, was 3%. This compares to a 3% decline in the North American light vehicle production or 6% outperformance to the market. European production sales were essentially flat excluding foreign exchange movements and acquisitions compared to a decline of 1% for European light vehicle production. This represented the modest 1% outperformance relative to the market. And in Asia, a market we have been highly focused on over the past two years, production sales grew 20% organically compared to 5% for Asian production, representing 15% market outperformance. Adding to this are our unconsolidated joint venture sales in Asia, grew about 47% in the second quarter.

The company's raised guidance for the remainder of 2017, despite a softening demand outlook in North America, reflects accelerating tools sales, improving product mix, a declining interest expense, and improving currency trends:

In addition to its strong performance and raised outlook, MGA returned $484 million to shareholders during the quarter through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter, reducing float by 8.5 million shares (over 2% of shares outstanding). Furthermore, these heavy share repurchases have continued: including shares repurchased subsequent to June 30, MGA has purchased 11.2 million common shares for about $500 million since the company reported first quarter results in May. With the company's raised free cash flow guidance, the company should be able to sustain this high rate of share buybacks for the remainder of the year, adding a strong tailwind to EPS growth.

Finally, MGA's strong financial, profitability, and growth metrics further emphasize the gap between its performance and its price. Enjoying a debt to equity ratio of 0.23 (with nearly as many current assets as total liabilities), MGA appears to have plenty of resources to devote to whatever R&D and pricing demands are placed on it.

It also enjoys Returns on Assets and Capital far in excess of industry averages:

Finally, despite the headwinds facing the auto industry, the company is projected to continue its strong growth trend for the next several years, riding its strong growth in Asia to overcome the downturn in North America:

Investor Takeaway:

By virtually any metric, MGA appears to be a heavily undervalued growth company:

MGA Industry Avg Price/Earnings 8.34 16.4 Price/Book 1.8 3.2 Price/Sales 0.5 0.8 Price/Cash Flow 5.3 10.8 Dividend Yield % 2.4 1.1

After shares declined 2.5% despite MGA posting strong quarterly results, continuing its massive share repurchase program, and boosting guidance, the company's value to valuation gap is wider than ever. Despite concerns about declining automotive demand in North America, MGA has managed to outperform the industry there. Additionally, its rapid growth in Asia - combined with its robust share buyback program - should propel its EPS to sustained growth over the next several years, proving its low valuation unwarranted. MGA remains a buy for DGI, GARP, and Value investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.