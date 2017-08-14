Flowers Foods: Not Only For Income Seekers

Investors are likely to see some capital appreciation on top of the nice dividend.

The dividend looks safe and has been growing over the last years.

Flowers Foods (FLO) is an income stock that offers a high and secure dividend yield and that has some potential for capital appreciation on top of that.

Flowers Foods reported second quarter results that were relatively in line with what analysts were expecting:

Flowers Foods' revenues came in slightly lower year over year, but that was expected. This was partially due to a divestment Flowers Foods made, and partially due to weakness in the company's organic sales:

Flowers Foods' market share in the bread category increased slightly year over year (hitting a new Q2 record), but the company's share in the cake industry continues to drop. Since the market as a whole is shrinking, Flowers Foods' market share gains in the bread category did not lead to higher volumes (or higher sales) for the company:

Flowers Foods' unit sales as well as dollar sales were down year over year, but that was due to weakness in the market as a whole. Since Flowers Foods could capture some market share here, the company is relatively well positioned to benefit a lot once the market downturn is over -- if the total breads market is growing, Flowers Foods will benefit disproportionally much, as the company's market share is rising.

Flowers Foods' market share gains in the bread market are mainly due to the company's strong position in one key sub segment:

The organic fresh packaged breads market is growing at a very strong pace (25% annually over the last four years), and Flowers Foods' position in that segment is growing as well: Over the last year Flowers Foods was able to hold a market share of almost fifty percent in the organics market. A high market share in that growth market should be beneficial for Flowers Foods' total revenue growth going forward, and since the trend towards organic foods will likely persist for the foreseeable future, it looks like Flowers Foods has a big tailwind here.

Right now Flowers Foods is trying to position the company for the future via cost saving strategies, which come with high up-front costs (which explains Flowers Foods' earnings decline over the last year), but which should result in a better cost profile and higher margins down the road. Flowers Foods expects that its margins will grow by roughly 250 base points over the next five years, which should result in a 20% earnings increase all by itself. If the company manages to increase its revenues (e.g. through its great position in the organics market) going forward, the actual earnings growth rates should easily come in at mid-single digits annually.

FLO Dividend data by YCharts

In combination with Flowers Foods' strong dividend yield (3.7% on a ttm basis, 3.9% based on the company's current dividend of $0.17 per share per quarter) even earnings growth of just five percent annually could deliver strong returns:

Since Flowers Foods' valuation is not really too high, it seems sensible to expect that the company's share price would rise roughly in line with the company's EPS growth going forward. A mid-single digits earnings growth rate (mainly through margin expansion) and a dividend yield of close to four percent could thus deliver total returns in the high single digits going forward -- an attractive proposition in the current environment, not only for income investors, but also for those seeking total returns.

Flowers Foods' dividend looks well protected by earnings as well as cash flows: Based on ttm numbers, the company has paid out 80% of its earnings, but only 64% of its free cash flows (and 44% of its operating cash flows) in the form of dividends to its owners. Since Flowers Foods' business is not cyclical, the risk of a dividend cut is very low, I believe.

Takeaway

Flowers Foods offers a dividend yield that is roughly twice as high as that of the broad market, with a dividend that is well protected by earnings as well as cash flows. If the company's margin expansion plans are successful, investors should see sizeable capital appreciation over the next couple of years, which means that the company's shares are worthy of a closer look by income investors as well as by those seeking total returns.

