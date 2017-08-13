McDonald's: The Amazon Of Restaurants

Amazon is combining strong macro growth with structural business changes to regain customers and to stay number one in the game.

World's biggest fast food company in terms of revenue has performed really well over the last few years. McDonald's (MCD) is up nearly 30% YTD and is valued at $128 billion.

In this article, I will give you my take on the stock and explain why the stock is not done going up yet.

Source: Technology and Operations Management

Industry Sentiment & Outlook

First of all, it is important to look at leading indicators to determine where a certain industry is headed. In this case, we are talking about the non-manufacturing industry called 'accommodation & food services'. I use the leading data from the ISM non-manufacturing report which reports how a certain industry is performing.

The next graph shows you the monthly performance of this industry compared to other non-manufacturing industries. A bar close or at 100% means that the industry is among the biggest gaining in terms of sentiment. A value close to -100% means the opposite.

This graph shows that accommodation and food service companies had the highest sentiment in July. Growth sentiment is back at 2014 levels when we saw similar momentum and strength.

Monthly sentiment can also be displayed in a slightly different way. The next graph uses an accumulation of every month's sentiment. This displays the bigger trend and can be compared to a stock price.

What we see is massive support since 2014. The entire stock price acceleration has been supported by rising sentiment. This makes the current dip look like another BTFD (buy the F****** dip) opportunity.

Strong Sales Performance

It would be easy to just go and buy the stock based on leading sentiment data. Yes, the foundation is strong, but it is very important to assess whether a company is living up to the expectations and able to grow further in a strong environment.

McDonald's is doing exactly what we want it to do. It is dominating this environment. Global comps were up 6.6% in the second quarter of this year versus one year ago. The guest count went up 3%. Furthermore, all 9 markets saw growth in the second quarter.

In addition to strong average growth, we see that McDonald's had record sales growth in a few key countries.

Italy - highest guest count growth since 2010.

UK - highest sales volume in its 43-year history.

Germany - highest quarterly comp growth in nearly 10 years.

Canada - highest sales growth in 5 years.

The Netherlands - best comp sales and guest counts growth in more than 20 years.

High growth markets added 7% sales growth supported by strong momentum in China.

The company mentioned that all of this is a result of better food, more convenience and an overall better experience.

EOTF & Special Offers

McDonald's strong sales performance did not happen by accident. The company is heavily investing in so called EOTF restaurants. These 'Experience Of The Future' restaurants are focused to provide a more personal and less stressful customer experience. This includes self-ordering options, a table service, and electric menu boards.

Source: Stealing Share

All of this is the reason that McDonald's is outperforming the QSR business.

... we're pleased with out comp sales gap for the quarter of positive 3.5% versus out QSR sandwich competitors, a good indication that we're beginning to make headway on regaining customers. - McDonald's Q2/2017 earnings call

In addition to the already existing EOTF features, we can expect to see more measures to increase customer satisfaction.

McDonald's is working on easy mobile pay and ordering while also focusing on convenient delivery called 'UberEATS'. This will increase the delivery speed while providing the opportunity of delivery in regions where this is currently not an option. This should add to a smoother and faster process of regaining customers. And, as the company mentioned, it has only scratched the surface.

The Amazon Of Restaurants

We have fundamentally transformed our culture. We're behaving like a leadership brand. - McDonald's Q2/2017 earnings call

McDonald's is transforming the company by focusing on customer convenience as I already explained in this article. This is being done through EOTF restaurants and (faster) delivery options. McDonald's is applying a simple learning by doing strategy. It tries new options in certain regions and applies successful outcomes on a global basis. The delivery option in Asian regions is a good example of this.

At this point, the third velocity accelerator is rolling out EOTF in the USA. This is taking advantage of the tests/experiments in other regions.

In addition to this, the company sent each US owner and operator a letter with the company's commitments to the owner/operator and detailed commitments that are expected in return. 85% of all operators already responded, which puts EOTF plans about three months ahead of schedule.

Conclusion

All of this being said, I strongly believe that McDonald's is doing the right thing by using existing assets like the many stores in every major region. McDonald's has the ability to test new options while maintaining the core business without disruptions. This has proven to be successful and will be even more powerful once customer delivery is used globally and supported by a broad portfolio of EOTF restaurants.

I chose the subhead, 'The Amazon Of Restaurants', because McDonald's is just like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) using the strategy of using existing assets and turning them into something more efficient and powerful. It's a powerhouse in the restaurant industry which perfectly combines the growing environment with structural business changes.

I am looking to buy the stock as soon as possible to sell some around my $180 target which should be hit over the next few months.

What do you think, is McDonald's able to grow further or are bears right this time?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long CLF. This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.