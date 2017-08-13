Why Berkshire Is Destined To Become The Ultimate Dividend Growth Stock

Find out why this inevitable shift in the company's business model will make Berkshire a must-own, "buy and hold forever" dividend investment.

This has caused none other than the Oracle of Omaha to say that Berkshire may soon start paying a dividend.

However, in recent quarters, Berkshire's fast growing cash pile has grown so massive that the company simply can't put it to work.

The one Achilles' heel for income investors has been Berkshire's insistence that it will not pay a dividend.

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's conglomerate, has been one of the all-time greatest wealth creators in history.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has proven to be one of the single greatest investment stories of all time, having generated an incredible 20.8% compound annual total return since Buffett took over the company in 1965.

Source: YCharts

That's compared to just 9.8% CAGR for the S&P 500, and is the difference between turning a $10,000 investment in 1965 into $88 million (Berkshire) compared to $1.3 million if you had invested in the S&P 500.

Of course, in recent years, Berkshire has started to face two major challenges: its massive scale makes it much harder to make the kind of needle-moving acquisitions for which Buffett is famous for.

In addition, its cash flow stream has turned into a torrent that has resulted in one of the world's largest cash piles, which Buffett is struggling to put to work on behalf of investors, especially at today's frothy market valuations.

Sources: Berkshire Annual Letter, Annual Filings, The Motley Fool

This has led to Berkshire's outperformance over the market, (alpha) steadily declining over time, and has led some investors to claim that the company's best days are behind it.

My own take is very different, because I, as well as millions of income growth investors, have been patiently waiting for Berkshire to finally make the transition to a dividend growth stock, which would be a true game changer for investors.

Find out why Berkshire needs to become a dividend payer, but more importantly why even Buffett signals that such a move is likely inevitable.

Most importantly, learn why this will make Berkshire Hathaway a true, must-own, "buy and hold forever" SWAN (sleep well at night) stock, one that is likely to continue beating the market for years and decades to come.

Buffett Is Drowning In Money And...

Source: YCharts

Sources: Company Filings, Investopedia

Over the past decade, Berkshire's free cash flows from its vast portfolio of companies has exploded, resulting in the single largest domestic cash hoard in the US corporate history.

In fact, over the past decade, Berkshire's free cash flow (which Buffett likes to refer to as "owner earnings") has been growing much faster than its underlying revenue and earnings.

10 Year Revenue CAGR: 7.3%

10 Year Earnings CAGR: 5.1%

10 Year FCF CAGR: 16.1%

That's a testament to Buffett's philosophy of favoring boring, but steadily growing businesses with wide moats and FCF rich business models.

In fact, the company's FCF margin (FCF/revenue) has more than doubled in the past decade, from 6.1% to 13.3%.

Of course, that means that, from the perspective of history's greatest capital allocator, this creates a big problem of what do with all that cash.

After all, Buffett has stated that he always wants Berkshire to have a $20 billion cash cushion to protect against potential insurance losses (black swan events). However, that means $80 billion is currently sitting on the balance sheet earning almost nothing and dragging down the company's overall returns on shareholder capital.

Historically, Berkshire has been a huge fan of investing that cash into dividend-paying companies such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

However, as he pointed out in his 2015 shareholder letter, when it comes to Berkshire paying a dividend, he, and 98% of shareholders, would prefer to retain earnings and reinvest them.

Of course, that is because the assumption over the past 52 years has been that Berkshire can find more productive, alpha-achieving investments into which to park those funds.

Recently, however, even the Oracle of Omaha has admitted that this is becoming much harder to do, especially after the market's nine-year epic bull run.

...Can't Find Anything Big Enough To Buy

"There’s no way I can come back here three years from now and tell you that we hold $150 billion or so in cash or more and we think we’re doing something brilliant by doing it." - Warren Buffett

In recent years, Berkshire has become a fan of mega-deals, buying up entire companies rather than merely taking partial positions through share ownership.

This began with Berkshire's $26.3 billion purchase of Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2009, and continued with the more recent 2013 $23 billion joint venture acquisition of Heinz with 3G Capital, that was later extended to the Buffett backed Heinz acquisition of Kraft for $46 billion in 2015.

In addition, Berkshire bought Precision Castparts for $37.2 billion in 2016; however, since then, the conglomerate's attempts at mega-deals have fallen flat.

For example, the Berkshire/3G backed $143 billion attempt by Kraft Heinz to purchase Unilever (NYSE:UL) was rejected by Unilever's board and Kraft abandoned the idea in the face of what would likely be strong EU regulatory opposition to the deal.

Since that failed takeover attempt, there have been rumors that Kraft would go after other food giants, such as Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ); however, due to excessive valuations, that potential deal never really made sense.

Even Berkshire's latest relatively small acquisition idea, the $11.3 billion purchase of the Oncor Electric Delivery Company, the largest electrical distributor in Texas, is facing a competing bid from Elliott Management, Oncor's largest creditor, for a much larger $18.5 billion.

Now Oncor is a tricky situation, since final approval for such an acquisition will come down to Texas regulators, who recently nixed NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) $18.7 billion attempted buyout of the utility.

However, even if Buffett's legendary reputation gets the deal done, keep in mind that buying Oncor would hardly put a dent in Berkshire's cash pile.

Which is why I'm so confident that Berkshire's growing river of FCF, as well as its mountain of idle cash, means that Berkshire is destined to one day join the ranks of America's greatest dividend growth stocks.

Why A Steadily Growing Dividend Is Perfect Solution

"When the time comes - and it could come reasonably soon, even while I’m around - and we really don't think we can get the money out in a reasonable period of time into things we like, we have to reexamine, then, what we do with those funds. And at that time that we make a decision, it might include both, but it could be repurchases, it could be dividends." - Warren Buffett

A colleague of mine recently wrote about why he thinks that Berkshire shouldn't pay a dividend, including the fact that it would be viewed by investors as a long-term commitment that could potentially prevent Berkshire from making large acquisitions in the future.

However, I would point out two reasons why I think this isn't the case, and in fact why Berkshire paying a steadily growing dividend would result in much better total returns for shareholders going forward.

First, on the issue of a dividend requiring a long-term commitment, while this is true, we need to keep in mind that a dividend is merely a relief valve to help decrease the pressure on the Berkshire's rapidly growing cash hoard.

Specifically, that even if Berkshire were to initiate a 1%, 2%, or even 3% annual dividend, the resulting cost would represent a relatively small fraction of the company's overall FCF.

Initial Dividend Yield Annual Cost % Of TTM FCF 1% $4.3 billion 13.5% 2% $8.6 billion 27.0% 3% $12.9 billion 40.4%

Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus

And since it's ultimately free cash flow that funds a dividend, as long as Berkshire's FCF payout ratio remains under 100%, its cash pile will actually continue growing over time.

In other words, even if we assume Berkshire's FCF doesn't grow in the future (and it almost certainly will), then a regular dividend would represent merely a means of slowing the growth rate of the company's cash position, one that still allows the kinds of mega-deals that Buffett likes.

But what about dividend growth? After all, most dividend investors aren't interested in token payouts (as a 1% yield would represent) unless they have confidence that the company will grow the dividend at a good clip for the long term.

Initial Yield Initial Annual Cost 10 Year Annual Dividend Cost (10% Annual Dividend Growth) 10 Year Cost/TTM FCF 10 Year Cost/Likely 2027 FCF 1% $4.3 billion $11.2 billion 35.0% 16.1% 2% $8.6 billion $22.3 billion 69.9% 32.2% 3% $12.9 billion $33.5 billion 104.9% 48.4%

Sources: Morningstar, YCharts, GuruFocus

The good news is that Berkshire's massive river of cash flow is sufficient to allow a double-digit dividend growth rate that would still increase the company's cash pile to over time, and thus allow it plenty of dry powder for massive opportunistic acquisitions the next time the market enters a bear market and presents stronger values.

For example, even assuming no growth in FCF over the next decade, if Berkshire were to start with a 2% yield, and grow the dividend 10% annually, then in 2027 its payout ratio would still be just 69.9%.

Which means that in the meantime its cash position would continue expanding and allow Buffett or his successor to continue investing in new companies or stock positions.

However, in reality, it's far more likely that Berkshire's FCF will continue to grow in the coming years. And assuming that growth rate is half as large as it has been over the previous decade (8.1%), then even Berkshire's steadily growing (10%) dividend would still result in very moderate FCF payout ratios relative to its potential $69.2 billion in annual FCF in 2027.

That's why I believe the most likely scenario for Berkshire's future dividend (to be instituted in the next two to three years) is a 2% initial yield, with 10% annual dividend growth.

That would likely result in a 2027 FCF payout ratio of 32.2%, which is on the low end of what most famous dividend paying conglomerates (such as 3M) have today.

And given that such companies, many of which are dividend aristocrats or dividend kings, continue to be able to invest in future growth via large scale acquisitions, I don't consider a Berkshire dividend to be in any way a hindrance to the company's future growth ambitions.

In fact, as I'll now explain, a steadily growing dividend would likely be the best way Berkshire can maximize its long-term shareholder value.

Berkshire Becoming A Dividend Growth Stock Is The Best Thing For Long-Term Investors

Source: YCharts

Since the start of the current bull market in March of 2009, Berkshire Hathaway has actually underperformed the market, with annual returns of 15.7% vs. 17.3% for the S&P 500.

A big part of that is that in a low interest rate environment, many yield starved investors have been flocking to high-quality, dividend-growth blue chips such as the dividend aristocrats.

Source: S&P Global

In fact, dividend aristocrats have historically beaten the S&P 500 over time, thanks to lower declines during market drops and more stable (long-term focused) investor bases.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

This shows the benefits of expanding the investor base beyond just Berkshire's loyal growth investors by including the legion of income investors that it is currently ignoring.

And while true that Berkshire isn't going to be able to join the dividend aristocrats anytime soon (25 consecutive years of rising dividends are required), it could become a dividend achiever with 10 years of payout increases, and thus gain entry into popular index funds such as the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

More importantly, history has shown that the total returns of dividend growth stocks generally follow the formula of yield + dividend growth.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Berkshire Hathaway (No Dividend) 0% 0% 0% 8% to 10% Berkshire Hathaway (Dividend) 1% to 3% 13.5% to 40.4% 10% to 15% 11% to 18% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: GuruFocus, Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Moneychimp, Multpl.com

That means that, even assuming the most conservative dividend policy, 1% initial yield and 10% annual dividend growth, Berkshire's total returns would likely improve by 10% to 37.5% relative to its current no dividend policy.

In reality, a more likely 2% yield plus 10% dividend growth would make 12% total returns (32% better than the market's historical 9.1% return since 1871) highly attainable, something that Berkshire's shares might struggle to achieve without the benefit of income investor participation.

And in the best case scenario, 3% yield with 15% annual dividend growth (which would likely result in a 2027 FCF payout ratio of 75.4%), Berkshire's shareholders would potentially benefit from around 18% total returns, in line with its historical performance over the past half century.

In other words, by becoming a dividend growth stock, Berkshire can far more easily (and predictably) generate market-crushing total returns than if it were to continue on its current no dividend business model.

Best of all, since such a dividend would be entirely funded by excess FCF (cash that management is struggling to put to work anyway), this strategy would likely in no way slow the company's overall growth rate.

Or to put another way, a dividend-paying Berkshire would combine the best of today's company but with better overall total returns over time by capturing free alpha that results from increased valuation multiples that dividend-growth blue chips enjoy.

Meanwhile, an even more committed, long-term focused investor base; one that exemplifies Buffett's mantra of "be greedy when others are fearful" would likely make the stock far less volatile over time, resulting in far better risk adjusted total returns.

Bottom Line: Berkshire Is Eventually Going To Have To Transition From A Growth Company Into A Dividend Payer But That Is Fantastic News For Shareholders

Don't get me wrong, I'm not predicting that Berkshire will initiate a dividend in the next quarter, or even the next year.

However, given Buffett's latest comments, and the lack of currently attractive investment opportunities, I do think that, barring a bear market within the next two to three years, Berkshire's cash hoard will attain a scale that makes a steadily growing dividend a necessity.

And on that glorious day that Berkshire finally announces a dividend, no matter the yield, I will be first in line to add this legendary capital allocation empire to my diversified income growth portfolio, and recommend you consider doing the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.