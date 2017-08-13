Kohl's - Quite The Compelling Value Buy

Its buyback will increase EPS and is a good capital allocation policy, given the EPS, tangible book and monstrous cash flow.

Kohl's earns around $3.50 a year, making the P/E around 11, or if you exclude tangible book value, the P/E drops to 3.

The company has around $29.75 per share in tangible book value (property/inventories mostly), trading at $39.00 as of this morning.

Kohl's and what it does

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) operates around 1,150 stores in the US as of the second quarter released this week. It sells various items such as apparel, jewelry and home goods; however, much of its sales are apparel.

The unique aspect about Kohl's, in my opinion, is its pricing and quality. The company seems to know how to offer good quality clothing for great prices, alongside offering promotions that seem to lure in shoppers (coupons on its web page regularly, usable in store or online).

I have routinely found "final sale" men's shirts going for a steal of $4-7 (red tags), which presumably helps Kohl's unload these items instead of selling them to a third party such as Marshalls. The other apparel can range between $7.99 and as high as $50, but usually averages $20 in my experience. It offers these price points within casual, dress and athletic areas.

Put simply, I find that Kohl's numerous offerings contain superior quality, value, promotions, and it has locations (mostly outside traditional malls) that are quite appealing.

The fundamentals, briefly

Clearly, all retailers are not created equal, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is NOT going to destroy every brick and mortar outlet. Believing so is just pure folly. Although many retailers that don't offer the combination of benefits such as value, experience, quality and location will eventually close up or simply keep doing poorly.

The overcapacity in retail space is still very evident; thus, it would not be bad for Kohl's if several competitors closed up.

The market appears confused and asleep on the entire retail sector. This is no more evident than the reaction on the stock yesterday, opening at $43 in the early morning and tumbling to $38 thereafter.

If I had to pick winners and losers based on quality, value, location and experience, I would put among the top:

Kohl's,

Target (NYSE:TGT), and

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Among the bottom I would probably put:

Macy's (NYSE:M)

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), and

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

As discussed above, Kohl's has $29.75 in tangible book value (or $5 billion constituting around 80% of its market cap at $39), primarily within property and inventories. It earns a whopping $3.50 or so per year with okay margins. The cash flow is simply extraordinary, considering depreciation of around $240M per quarter, that I don't even worry about its ST payables of around $2.6 billion or LT debt and obligations of around $4.5 billion.

The company currently engages in a large buyback that increases the EPS and is a good use of capital outside of paying down debt and increasing liquidity. This buyback averages roughly 1.35 million shares PER MONTH (using January 29-April 29 2017's purchases). To put this in perspective, with around 168 million shares outstanding, the company purchases roughly 0.81% of all shares per month. These purchases have the benefit of supporting the stock, lowering current and future dividend cost, raising EPS, and generally returning value to shareholders. I would suggest that Kohl's continue buying back stock so long as its stock is under $50, but should the stock rise over $50, pause and redeem costly debt instead.

It pays a large dividend of $0.55 per quarter, which has been increased steadily since 2013. To put this in perspective, on September 20, you will receive 1.41% back in cash, considering a $39 stock price today, and still hold any benefits of KSS longer term.

Historical Chart

Kohl's stock history is also impressive. The stock chart above, from 1993 to 2017, shows that Kohl's often rises to levels of between $55 and $70 while only falling below $35 during the 2009 crash. Seemingly, unless business deteriorates on a massive scale, it appears value is consistently seen around $40.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that for $39, you get $29.75 in tangible book value, an EPS rate of around $3.50 per year, a $2.20 dividend per year, a very impressive buyback, and a stable stock historically over $30. The P/E is only around 3 or 4 if you exclude tangible book from the premium calculation.

Additionally, there are around 32 million shares short (or 20%) on Kohl's, which have to cover eventually if their bets prove to be misplaced or foolish. Usually I peruse the short argument due to their meticulous research and intelligence. Yet, I suspect the short interest in Kohl's may be a case of a sector short regardless of specifics in the company. Institutional ownership is a large 108% of outstanding shares. Just on these two factors, it appears that 28% over the outstanding shares exist in some form (combined with the 0.81% buyback per month).

I believe Kohl's has various strengths versus competitors, and will only benefit more if weak competitors go out of business. One should definitely not look at J.C. Penney and Macy's and transfer their misfortune onto Kohl's. After all, people have to shop somewhere! Kohl's retains an edge, in my opinion, in location, selection, value and quality. Its store designs are also impressive.

As a value play and a long-term hold, this one has all the makings of a $60 or $70 target again in the future. Given the current sentiment in retail, I believe you could buy this on dips successfully and need not chase it yet over $43.

At $39, I would consider Kohl's quite the compelling value buy indeed.

