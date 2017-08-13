Lions Gate: Strong Q1, Bullish On PVOD

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) released its Q1 numbers recently, but before I get to that, let me point out the first article headline I noted about this financial news story. It was at Deadline, and it was about CEO Jon Feltheimer's thoughts on premium video-on-demand (PVOD), which is the concept of releasing movies that are in theaters on home platforms either the same day as release or near that. He's bullish on it. And he feels it's only a matter of time before the strategy is permitted. The Deadline piece, of course, mentioned the overwhelming opposition to that idea by exhibitors (which is understandable). I'm also bullish on PVOD and believe it will give studios flexibility in terms of maximizing the profitability of a film slate. Lions Gate will definitely benefit from PVOD if the content/exhibition industries can get together and finally work out some sort of deal that allows for higher-profile projects to get to ancillary distribution channels more quickly; obviously, on smaller-budgeted indie-type projects, hybrid releases (i.e., small theater footprint and simultaneous release to pay-per-view for a higher rental price) are common.

That to me is the big news out of this quarterly report/earnings call. A studio like Lions Gate could really compete with the majors by getting its movies into other channels on an accelerated basis, thus receiving revenue on projects that could be quickly redeployed to create more content. Not every project would have the same strategy, either; some films might work better staying in theaters longer, so it isn't, in my mind, a binary situation. But once data would come in, it would probably become apparent fairly swiftly how best to determine what works and what doesn't. I've often thought that near-simultaneous release strategies would work best for higher-profile projects, as they would probably tend to be successful wherever/whenever they are distributed. So, if Lions Gate hypothetically decided to release its next Saw film at the end of September and then port it to PVOD before Halloween, that might make for an interesting experiment (even more interesting would be if the film ended up on Starz first).

Now for the quarter itself. Seeking Alpha says that adjusted operating income before depreciation/amortization of $181.5 million was comfortably ahead of consensus that predicted $158.1 million. This article says that adjusted earnings per share of $0.52 was ahead by almost twenty cents. The piece also notes that the company sold its stake in the Epix platform (the latter is now owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer). That move obviously made sense given the Starz merger.

According to the actual press release, there was no free cash flow this quarter, and the deficit widened compared to the year-ago period. For the quarter ended June 2017, free cash was negative $110 million compared to negative $19 million for the June 2016 frame. Operational cash collection dipped significantly to just under $70 million versus $143 million. Hopefully, the trend for the rest of the year will be much more positive for that part of the earnings story.

There's going to be a lot of investment in Starz going forward. It's going to be expensive. I'm assuming the competitive landscape is going to become more active with the recent Disney (DIS) announcement concerning that company's ambitions to enter the streaming business; not only will studios be competing for subscribers, but they will also be competing for talent/ideas. Let me pull a paragraph from the release:

"The Media Networks segment revenues increased 9.2% to $390.5 million from $357.6 million last year on a combined pro forma basis. Segment profits decreased 7.9% in the quarter to $109.5 million as higher marketing costs to support the increased number of original series impacted results. Starz debuted the new series American Gods and The White Princess during the quarter, and the fourth season of the hit series Power returned at the end of the quarter. Segment profit margins moderated to 28.0% in the quarter from 33.2% on a combined pro forma basis a year ago."

See that? Revenue up; profit (as well as margin) down. The motion picture/television production segments, however, offset that performance by producing profits.

Like any other media company, the company has different divisions that will be up and down at times. The larger picture is that Starz is now in the fold and will help to bring in a base of subscribers that will propel original content production that will bring in more subscribers. In fact, this article points out that the CEO believes Starz is the asset that matters most now. I'd agree with that, although going back to the beginning, I would say that equal priority should be distributed to the PVOD initiative.

I own Lions Gate in my portfolio, and I'm willing to remain patient with the company. Even before the Starz acquisition I was willing to do that. I probably would have preferred to see Lions Gate itself bought out, as part of my investment thesis was on acquisition (that still may happen in the future), but I'm willing to move on and to concentrate now on watching how the Starz asset changes over time. According to the Starz corporate information site, the flagship channel has a little over 24 million subscribers and Starz Encore has 31 million. There's room for growth, obviously, and that growth won't come cheap. Unlike Netflix (NFLX), though, the company does produce content for other platforms via the Lions Gate studio, so it can help to pay for that growth through other ventures.

My thinking on the stock hasn't changed. It is a more speculative media play that, in my opinion, has become much more interesting given the seeming push of the Starz platform (and depending on your comfort level, if you are looking at the stock, you may want to buy only on pullbacks). If the company can focus on producing hit movies at reasonable prices as well as hit Starz series (perhaps sending some saved monies on budgets over to Starz), then the shares should rise over time. Of course, this is Hollywood, where everyone spends big. Perhaps the more salient focus should be on acquiring subscribers and experimenting with different release strategies that may see Starz get some theatrical releases first before other platforms. Memo to Jon Feltheimer: don't be afraid to experiment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.