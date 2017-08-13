10 Reasons Now Is The Time To Buy IBM

IBM is at its 52-week low and near a 5-year low, which presents an attractive entry point to buy the stock.

Despite sales that continue to decline, I recommend buying IBM (IBM) based on its cheap valuation, strong free cash flow, and the amount of capital that's returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. IBM is mid-way through a turnaround, so I expect more pain to continue over the next year or two. However, IBM's "strategic imperatives" are gaining more critical mass and will soon put the company back on a growth curve.

1. IBM's Stock Rarely Trades This Low

IBM currently trades at its 52-week low and is 34% off all-time highs set back in 2013. Blue chips like IBM rarely go on sale, so now is a great opportunity to buy. IBM's sales have been on the decline, but as you'll see by the rest of this list, there are plenty of reasons to still like IBM.

IBM data by YCharts

2. IBM's Earnings Remain On Track For 2017

Year to date, IBM has performed to its initial earnings guidance and expects that to continue for the remainder of the year. According to the Wall Street Journal, IBM has also hit or beat analyst estimates for the last 4 quarters. These are good trends, which is why the stock performance is a bit surprising to me. IBM's sales have definitely struggled over the past couple of years, but don't forget that this is a turnaround story. When a company is hitting the numbers it is saying it will hit, that's a good thing and builds confidence in the company's ability to hit long-term goals.

3. Strategic Imperatives

IBM's "strategic imperatives" involving analytics, cloud, mobile, social and security are gaining more critical mass every quarter. According to IBM's latest earnings release:

Second-quarter cloud revenues increased 15 percent (up 17 percent adjusting for currency) to $3.9 billion. Cloud revenue over the last 12 months was $15.1 billion. The annual exit run rate for as-a-service revenue increased to $8.8 billion from $6.7 billion in the second quarter of 2016. Revenues from analytics increased 4 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency). Revenues from mobile increased 27 percent (up 29 percent adjusting for currency) and revenues from security increased 4 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency)."

This is transforming IBM's business as it continues to move away from its legacy hardware, software, and service businesses. Revenue and GAAP EPS will likely still be down in 2017, but these strategic imperatives are what will put IBM back on a growth curve in the future.

4. Profit Margin Has Increased

There's one major positive that's come through in IBM's sales decline. Profit margins have increased as a result of cost cutting and transitioning to higher margin business segments (i.e., cloud and analytics). This will be very beneficial once IBM returns to growth in the future.

IBM Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

5. Monster 4.23% Annual Dividend Yield

One of my favorite qualities of IBM is its quarterly dividend, which has been delivered to shareholders uninterrupted since 1916. Even with a 4.23% yield, its dividend payout ratio is still less than 50% based on free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures). This is important because if IBM sales deteriorate or remain flat, there's still enough free cash flow to maintain or even increase the dividend going forward.

This is also nearing the highest IBM's dividend yield has ever been, which is another indicator of how low the stock price is.

IBM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

6. Share Repurchases

IBM also has a history of returning capital to shareholders through stock repurchases. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases because it increases EPS even when earnings remain flat. IBM repurchased approximately $3.5 billion worth of stock in 2016 and $47.6 billion over the previous five years, which is significant. This is considerably more than dividend payments over that same period, which amounted to $22.2 billion in capital.

7. Cheap Comparable Valuation

For comparables, I used mature, large-cap technology stocks that consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. IBM currently trades at discounts according to trailing P/E, forward P/E, EV/FCF, and price/sales. These discounts are largely driven by IBM's recent performance and its projected future growth, which comes up short of competitors. I'm fine with the lower amount of projected growth given IBM provides the juiciest yield.

8. Conservative Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 33% Upside Potential

I made this analysis as conservative as possible to show the possibility of IBM's sales continuing to slide for the next 5 years. I assume that free cash flow decreases by 5% every year for the next 5 years (first stage). Then I assume that free cash flow increases by 3% every year thereafter (second stage), which basically assumes that IBM's strategic imperatives finally reach critical mass. Also keep in mind that the annual rate of inflation is approximately 1.6%, so 3% growth is pretty small.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

9. Bullish Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 96% Upside Potential

In this single-stage model, I assume that IBM produces $12.8 billion in free cash flow this year and then grows at 3% in perpetuity. This is an unlikely scenario and would mean that IBM would produce the same free cash flow as last year and then return to growth (either through sales growth or margins growth). With that being said, it's still worth understanding the upside potential should IBM perform ahead of expectations.

10. Wall Street Is Bullish

According to MarketWatch, the average target price for IBM is $159 per share. Given the current stock price of $141.84, that's a 12% upside. Before I purchase a stock, I always like to check and make sure Wall Street has the same belief. After all, these are the experts and they spend hours combing over the data.

Conclusion

IBM has definitely had a rough go of it over the past couple of years, which has resulted in the stock trading at the low-end of its 5-year range. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and this is precisely the time when it makes sense to buy a stock. IBM's strategic imperatives are gaining critical mass, profit margins are improving, and free cash flow remains excellent. While the turnaround is still occurring, IBM's dividend and share repurchases will help mitigate any further operational declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.