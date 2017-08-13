Will Studios Pull The Red Carpet Out From Under Theaters?

Are you a fan of the Big Screen?

If so, this interest apparently groups us with a shrinking share of Americans if you believe the media. AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) lost over 25% of its value recently because so few people are turning up to see the latest movies. And the shares of all the theater companies have continued to get pounded since.

It's probably not that people don't like films anymore, it's that the latest slate has been subpar and there's less need these days to go to a theater to see the latest content on a "big" screen. People have pretty big screens at home, and they have an increasing amount of access to new content on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or via piracy. This trend probably isn't going away anytime soon, for a variety of reasons.



The author has identified essentially four headwinds already flying in the face of our beloved movie theater industry desperately trying to keep moviegoers... going... to movies. And a fifth critical may be on the way soon. If it happens, look out below for the theater stocks.

(Photo by Fernando de Sousa via Wikimedia Commons)



Headwind #1: Netflix, Lord of the FANGs. No one wants to go up against Netflix any more than they want to go up against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But in this case, sadly, movie theaters and studios now have to go up against both Netflix and Prime Video. These well-heeled foes are rapidly growing de facto film studios who have decided to skip the theaters to make their own content available immediately on the at-home "small screen."

Headwind #2: "Small screens" are now BIG screens. Speaking of which, there was a time when this wouldn't matter as much because movie theaters were the only place in town to see things on a giant screen. That was still true even in 2007, when the author purchased a 42" plasma for $2,000 at the dazzling J&R electronics store in Manhattan. Most people weren't going to buy a big-screen TV for that price. But fast forward to 2017: J&R has long-since closed (thanks Amazon) and 42" LED televisions are just $200 at Amazon or Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Anyone can afford a big screen in their home today.



Headwind #3: Superhero films are starting to run dry. Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 were popular films this summer, but they didn't put up quite the numbers that superhero films did in recent years past. Nothing lasts forever, and if a trend of "superhero fatigue" continues, it could mean real trouble for movie theater companies and the people who own them. Superhero flicks are just the kind of "ultimate action" movies that people would still rather see on as big a screen as possible. The latest Rom-Com your girlfriend told you about just doesn't have to be viewed at scale in the same way.

Headwind #4: Film piracy is running rampant. And if you don't need to see a movie "big," you might as well see it "free". The number of people downloading copyrighted films these days is estimated at a whopping 200 million. This is bad news for movie theaters and also for film studios. Everyone likes to be paid for their work!



Which brings us to...



Headwind #5 (?): Film studios may limit the exclusivity period. This would help the studios fend off piracy a bit because it lets people download films legally when they come out. Currently, that's not the case because theaters have 90 days to show films before they can be made available online or for rental. Rumors abound this summer that studios are pushing to limit that 90 days all the way down to 17 days. That's just over two weeks! Not very long to wait to see a film on your own "big screen" home television.

Our bet is that studios don't actually limit the exclusivity period to such a point where they'd be killing off their most strategic partners. We think that they'll see the light that people who want to pay nothing to see films illegally are going to do that whether legal downloads are an option or not. But it's our firm opinion that no theater stock will be safe if the period of exclusivity does drastically tighten. Some companies are better than others, of course.

AMC is the market leader, but operating cash flow fell from $111 million to a shocking (-$56 million) in the last quarter as its vast theater circuit swung to a historic loss. Just imagine where it'll be if the studios do act to whittle exclusivity down to a shadow of its former self! Regal (NYSE:RGC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) will be no better off, and the sell-sell-sell calls for all of these theater companies would be heard around the world.

On the flip side, if it should be (and we think it will be) announced this year that theaters and studios have come to an agreement and the exclusivity period is reduced to something still reasonable like six to eight weeks, it's time to think about buying on dips.

So the recommendation here is thus dual-fold. Sell the theater companies if you hear the period of exclusivity has been slashed significantly (to say, one to three weeks). Hold them if you hear an announcement that it has only been tweaked (to six weeks or more) and see how they work out the other headwinds above.

And if the Number Five bullet is soon dodged, let's consider why we'd be buying in the first place. It'd have to be because they're undervalued. And so instead of blindly buying up the whole industry, it pays to buy those with the most reasonable price relative to growth prospects. GARP Report likes to analyze things with an eye toward, well, Growth At Reasonable Price (GARP).

So mindful of all the headwinds, is this an industry where anybody has any growth at all?

4.5-Year PEG ~Price PE FY2012 EPS TTM2017 EPS CAGR ~PEG AMC $14.1 Neg. Not Public (-$0.96) (-100%) Null Regal $17.4 15.3 $0.93 $1.14 4.6% 3.33 Cinemark $37 16.8 $1.47 $2.33 10.8% 1.56 Marcus (NYSE:MCS) $25.8 17.1 $0.78 $1.51 15.8% 1.08

(Source: CFRA Stock Reports by S&P Global)

There's one bright spot.

Marcus Corporation has been relatively growth-happy since 2013 because of its $5 Tuesdays promotion (Source: 2014, 2015 and 2016 Marcus Corporation Annual Reports) and that shows up in the numbers here. In other words: where others have been raising prices, Marcus has been lowering them, drastically, for at least one day per week. The strategy is interesting in that it is probably not available to the other theater companies because it is not reproducible anywhere outside the Midwest... where rents are far cheaper than on the coasts and where Marcus has nestled its entire footprint.

$5 Tuesdays have gained in popularity each year since they started, now creating another "weekend day" for Marcus. And truly, who wouldn't want to see a new release for $5 on the best screen possible? But the great success of this promotion for Marcus is probably already baked into its stock price at this point as its organic growth has slowed. Marcus' PEG here is probably more impressive than a hypothetical forward-looking one as the "$5 Tuesdays" effect on EPS is wearing thin.

AMC is a turnaround play which the author owns a minuscule amount of (mostly because of its superior "lounge chair" theater experiences at the moment), but we'd probably wait for drastically lower prices before buying more. That goes for Regal and Cinemark as well, which don't look particularly interesting from a GARP perspective.

(GARP Report is focused on stocks with Growth At Reasonable Price... but reasonable prices are hard to find in today's overpriced market! Click on the orange Follow button at the top of this page for a guided climb through several stocks a week on our way to finding true GARP in these frothy times).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.