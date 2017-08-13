Amazon Muscling Into Another Industry And It's Synergistic

Article Rationale

Reuters reported yesterday that Amazon (AMZN) is exploring partnerships with venue owners in the U.S. in a bid to enter the "lucrative" ticketing business. Some observers promptly declared the beginning of the end for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) which owns Ticketmaster, the company most at threat from Amazon's encroachment.

For Amazon, the move fits well into the framework of its direct-to-consumers model. Most notably, selling event tickets is synergistic with its selling of variously related consumables such as collectibles, gift sets, and memorabilia. With its move into customizable, fast-printing clothing (possibly including caps, shawls, etc.), fans and concert-goers can buy a full set of attire that they will be wearing for the event after purchasing their tickets. You might also wish to get your Nike (NKE) sneakers from Amazon directly (of course, you can already get them via unlicensed and licensed third-party vendors) soon, with the two companies having announced the testing of a partnership in June this year. While you are doing all these shopping, why not get your groceries done as well? Selling the same consumer more items and having them all shipped at the same time would surely save the company money and resources, especially for the last-mile delivery segment. Furthermore, Amazon would get consumer data from yet another avenue. If this could help sell more Prime subscriptions, all the better!

For Live Nation Entertainment, the impact could be slow but sure. We have already seen what happened to industries that were "Amazon-ified". What's more damaging for the company is that its valuation has been rather rich to begin with. Unlike shopping malls which have properties which serve as a floor for their valuation, Live Nation Entertainment has significant Goodwill and Other Intangibles relative to its Total Assets. Furthermore, despite apparently much-improved business operations in recent quarters, its retained earnings remained deeply negative. Investors should be cautious and monitor closely the financial leverage. It has been on an uptrend since 2011 and hit a record in the latest quarter. Investors should be expecting the company to deleverage as soon as possible before the long drawn-out battle begins and it becomes too late.

Introduction

Selling event tickets is nothing new for Amazon as it has already done so in Britain where it was said that Amazon even outsold Ticketmaster for some events. Reuters clearly rained on Live Nation Entertainment's parade with the news as the share price of the latter gave up much of the earlier double-digit percentage gains from a better-than-expectations 2017 second-quarter earnings report. Yet, despite the less than stellar share price spike on Thursday, its five-year share price appreciation still managed to exceed, albeit narrowly, that of Amazon (339.7% versus 315.9%). It's hard to fathom that a company with a revenue growth rate at one-third that of Amazon (53.76% versus 149.0%), and at a much smaller absolute number, would have a comparable share price appreciation as the behemoth. It's no doubt that Ticketmaster is a goliath in the ticketing sector, but being an industry leader doesn't guarantee profitability.

AMZN data by YCharts

Financial Overview

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' famous aphorism is "Your margin is my opportunity". Concert-goers know very well the high fees charged by Ticketmaster, in fact, the company is notorious for that. However, looking at the reported profit margin, the perception seems far from the truth. Ticket selling apparently comes with loads of hidden costs. Just as producers of consumer goods have to pay shelf space to retailers in addition to the various advertising and promotions expenditures, Ticketmaster has substantial miscellaneous expenses. I am not an expert in this field, but based on preliminary research, a significant chunk of the service fees charged go out of Ticketmaster's hands to venue owners, artists, and promoters, among others. There are also the costs of maintaining the whole ticketing system and the suite of validation equipment (e.g., scanning devices).

For the most part of the ten-year period, Amazon has superior margins over Live Nation Entertainment, whether it is by gross, EBITDA or net. Hence, the notion that Amazon is into the event ticket selling because of the high margin is erroneous.

Astute readers might fault me for not isolating the Ticketing operating segment of Live Nation Entertainment for a fair analysis. The company has four key segments - Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nations. Of the four in FY2016, Sponsorship & Advertising has the fattest operating margin at 60.4% and Artist Nation the worse at negative 12.1%. Indeed, Ticketing itself has an operating margin at 9.5%, higher than the company's overall operating margin at 2.42%. However, after factoring other deductibles, the net income margin for Ticketing specifically would be in the low single digits as well, hardly qualifying as "lucrative".

AMZN Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

With all the positivity surrounding Live Nation Entertainment's earnings, it is sobering to observe that its retained earnings remained deeply negative. While the downtrend in its retained earnings seemed to have come to a halt, there isn't a recovery in sight. Yet, its share price managed to skyrocket at a pace similar to Amazon, particularly in the past two years. Amazon's share price rise seems justified in the context of the corresponding climb in its EBITDA and consequently its retained earnings.

AMZN data by YCharts

As I wasn't able to select Total Equity in YCharts, I used Additional Paid-in Capital as the proxy. From the chart below, it is obvious that despite having much higher equity, Amazon only has slightly higher Goodwill and Intangibles than Live Nation Entertainment. In fact, Live Nation Entertainment has higher Goodwill and Intangibles than its Additional Paid-in Capital. High Goodwill and Intangibles does not automatically entail something sinister. Nevertheless, they are prone to write-offs when the underlying business deteriorates. When that happens, the bottom-line would be negatively affected, and consequently investor sentiment, even though it is a non-cash event.

AMZN Goodwill and Intangibles (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It is worrying that the liabilities at Live Nation Entertainment remain on an uptrend and its financial leverage ratio rose to 2.076, a record high. On the other hand, for Amazon, despite rising accrued expenses and deferred liabilities, its financial leverage stayed on a downtrend and was last at a comparatively low 0.355 times.

LYV Non-Current Portion of LTD and Capital Lease Obligation (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Judging from the various financial metrics, it can be baffling to observe a similar share price appreciation between Amazon and Live Nation Entertainment. Investors could argue that the stock market is forward looking and thus the apparently brighter prospects at Live Nation Entertainment substantiate its premium valuation. However, I see a company that has struggled to prove itself. Before it could solidify its footing, the encroachment by Amazon on its own turf could sound the death knell for Live Nation Entertainment. It could have a shot at survival if it is able to pare down its debt before the full showdown with the behemoth. For Amazon, the benefits of entering the event ticketing business are multi-folds. The synergies to be extracted from such a move are obvious and almost immediate. It is better for Amazon to go it alone, rather than adopt the Whole Foods (WFM) method and acquire Live Nation Entertainment, a company with a rather rich valuation.

