3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 13, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Thing In Biotech You Should Learn Today," the daily digest dedicated to helping you keep up with the latest findings and news from the world of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Without further ado...

Gilead nears the finish line for its fixed-dose HIV cocktail

Antiviral therapies have formed the cornerstone of Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) for years. Now, with increasing competition and cannibalizing success in the hepatitis B virus market, GILD is looking to lean more on its efforts in HIV therapy, for which new treatment options are still needed.

The new drug application for the regimen of emtricitabine/tenofovir and the novel integrase strand transfer inhibitor bictegravir was submitted back in June, and GILD had included a priority review voucher in this submission.

Now, it has been announced by GILD that this regimen has been formally given priority review designation by the FDA, which set a PDUFA action date of February 12, 2018.

Looking forward: GILD has a lot riding on the success of its burgeoning HIV franchise, and every step it can take to solidify its position supports its future endeavors. This triplet regimen's application was based on four phase 3 studies, the latest of which we saw in late July. These studies suggested that GILD's single-tablet regimen was at least as effective as Triumeq (owned by the joint venture of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), ViiV Healthcare). So it should be a pretty quick six months as we wait to hear more from the FDA on this regimen.

TG Therapeutics advances its PI3K inhibitor program in DLBCL

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is hedging its bets on two drugs intended for treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma: umbralisib and ublituximab. In the case of the latter, we've seen a reasonably steady stream of positive updates. With umbralisib, as a PI3K-delta inhibitor, it has the same potential pitfalls that Gilead's idelalisib exhibited, where combination with rituximab led to unacceptable toxicity.

So it is with some serious interest I watch the UNITY suite of studies, which seeks to characterize the role of umbralisib combined with ublituximab in various forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A few days ago, TGTX announced that the independent data safety monitoring board has recommended that the single-agent umbralisib arm of the UNITY-DLBCL (treatment in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma) should cease enrollment, and it should be switched for a triplet regimen of umbralisib, ublituximab, and bendamustine.

The umbralisib/ublituximab arm that was already in place will remain, as it met predefined criteria for efficacy sufficient to continue enrollment.

Looking forward: Considering ublituximab is a CD20 antibody, it is welcome news that the DSMB did not find any outsized safety flags at this time. So the study moves forward, though with a little hitch in that apparently umbralisib failed to materialize single-agent activity. That is unfortunate, as now the fate of this agent is tied to the combination, at least in DLBCL. So we'll have to see where this leads.

PharmaMar initiates a quadruple study in multiple myeloma

The treatment options for multiple myeloma have exploded in recent years, with the addition of proteasome inhibitors from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY), immunomodulatory drugs from Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), and a host of other one-off targeted therapies from the likes of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Janssen (NYSE:JNJ).

Needless to say, this is a hot treatment space. And it's one that PharmaMar (OTCPK:PHMMF) has been quietly looking to enter for a few years now. In particular, it is developing a natural product-based antitumor agent called plitidepsin for multiple myeloma. It exhibits this cytotoxic activity by binding the eukaryotic elongation factor 1A2, preventing the translation of DNA into protein.

Plitidepsin is currently in phase 3 clinical study for relapsed/refractory myeloma. In this setting, it's being combined with dexamethasone. However, the company has its sights set on a broader strategy, as well. Recently, PharmaMar announced the initiation of a quadruple-agent study to assess the efficacy and safety of plitidepsin in combination with pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone.

Looking forward: It's not tough to see where PHMMF is taking this idea. The agents used in this combination are all early-line therapies, and if plitidepsin can be shown safe when added to the triplet, that provides the necessary inroad to attack first-line multiple myeloma. This kind of subversion would be a huge coup for PHMMF, which do not yet have any treatment options in the space at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.