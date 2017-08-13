V For Victory In Target Date Fund Glidepaths

Retirement savers need to understand sequence of return risk or they will be blindsided by it.

There is one glidepath that does protect and it is V-shaped.

Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future. -John F. Kennedy

Target date funds (TDFs) have grown from almost nothing 10 years ago to more than $1.5 trillion today, yet no one has questioned the shape of glidepaths that decrease in equity exposure through time, ultimately leveling off at or near the target date. There is a better glidepath and it is V-shaped, a big departure from current practices.

A better glidepath for retirees

To see this better design, start with what is best for people in retirement as explained by Dr Wade Pfau and Michael Kitces’ Reducing Retirement Risk with a Rising Equity Glide Path. In the conclusion to this very thoughtful and rigorous study, the author’s state: the results reveal that rising glidepaths are even more effective, especially when they start off conservatively. The most favorable (i.e., least adverse) shortfall actually occurs with a glidepath that starts at only 10% in equities and rises to “only” 50% in equities.

The better glidepath for retirees is increasing in equity exposure rather than flat, and it starts at a very low 10% in equities. This low equity allocation is designed to protect against Sequence of Return Risk: losses in early years of retirement can be devastating because account balances are at their highest.

A better glidepath for working people

Working backwards from retirement, the glide path for working people should end at 10% in equities. This makes perfect sense because there is a Risk Zone spanning the 5 years before and after retirement during which lifestyles are at stake. So the shape for working people is the same as it has been from the beginning, but the end point is much lower. The typical TDF currently ends at about 55% in equities. This needs to be reduced significantly.

The complete V-shaped glidepath

The better glidepath looks like this:

This glidepath defends against sequence of return risk by being very safe in the Risk Zone. It’s also important that all asset classes are well diversified. Equities are global stocks plus real estate. Bonds are global bonds, and Cash is Treasury bills and short-intermediate TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities).

Coming soon

There is only one V-shaped glidepath currently in existence. The industry should follow, but all change is slow and complicated. Good chance the industry will wake up in the next crash.

In the meantime, we’re working on an investment portfolio construction service for advisors and investors that protects investors in the Risk Zone by using this glidepath. Most importantly it goes beyond simple risk-based models by integrating age into the risk equation. Risk has different meanings for people of different ages. Please follow me for updates.

