The Guns Of August: A Replay Of 1914 Could Shock The Markets

“I claim not to have controlled events, but confess plainly that events have controlled me.” - Abraham Lincoln, 1864

Well-known historical writer Barbara W. Tuchman wrote a famous, Pulitzer Prize-winning book on the beginning of World War I, called The Guns of August (1962; 1994; Ballantine Books, New York, 511p). She partially explained in her narrative how a variety of factors might have caused a completely unexpected and devastating world war that almost nobody wanted. Tuchman focused on the short-term causes of the war, especially the events leading up to it in the summer of 1914. Many other books and articles have been written about the longer term political origins of World War I, and these are nicely summarized in the Wikipedia entry on this subject (Wikipedia, 2017). Although the proximate cause of the war was clearly the assassination (by a Serbian) of the Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Hohenberg, in late June of that year, there were other political events that were major contributing factors. It is of some concern that the current troubles with North Korea appear to have a fair amount in common with the apparent causes of World War I.

It is not unreasonable to think that another great, accidental war could happen, as has already been suggested by others (Margaret MacMillan, quoted by Ian Johnston, 2014) with reference to the Middle East. However, in this scenario the conflict might begin in Asia, and given the flow of events and the unpredictable nature of war and politics, the current political shouting match between the US, North Korea, and China could become a serious military confrontation. We should take note of the fact that as of this writing, there is little sign that the US is on a war alert, as the dispositions of ships, planes, and troops would suggest “business as usual” for the US defense system (Nafeesa Syeed & Bill Faries, 2017). Still, no less a world intelligence expert than George Friedman stated last May that he thought war was inevitable in the Asia-Pacific region, and possibly fairly soon (George Friedman, 2017). The impact on the markets from such an unplanned, even accidental slide into war might be fairly significant at this particular point in time.

There appear to be five major contributing factors that led to the start of World War I. These include: 1) militarism on the part of Germany, Great Britain, and France; 2) alliances that were interlocking amongst eight major powers, and which involved military commitments; 3) nationalism in Germany, Austria-Hungary, Italy, France, and Serbia; 4) imperialism in Great Britain, France, and Germany; and 5) the assassination (of Archduke Ferdinand) with political motives that triggered nationalist, militarist, and imperialist responses and dragged in the various alliances as a result (H.W. Crocker III, 2014). Other contributing factors might include mis-perceptions of intent, fatalism about the inevitability of war, and the speed at which events changed the situation on the ground.

Some of the more pertinent events in the lead-up to war included: 1) the worsening relations between Russia-Serbia and Austria-Hungary regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina, from 1908 onwards; 2) the tension between France, Germany, and Great Britain in the competition for control of Morocco, culminating in the Agadir Crisis of 1911; 3) the Italo-Turkish War of 1911-12, which cost the Ottoman Empire a large territory in what is now Libya, and appears to have triggered the Balkan Wars; 4) further attacks on the Ottoman Empire during the Balkan Wars of 1912-13, resulting in major losses for the Ottomans in Europe, major gains for the Serbians, and increasing tensions between Russia and Austria-Hungary; 5) strengthening of the Franco-Russian alliance in 1911-13; and 6) the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand of Austria by a Serbian national on June 28, 1914. A counter-current in the march to war was the apparent end to the long term naval arms race between Great Britain and Germany under the Anglo-German Détente of 1912-14. So it would seem that war was not perceived by all parties as inevitable; yet it still happened.

If we now turn to an examination of the parallels between 1914 and 2017, several potential lines of evidence seem relevant. First, militarism similar in some respects to that before World War I is presently raising its ugly head in North Korea and China, and there is already the potential for conflicts over several regional problems. North Korea has been threatening South Korea, the US, and Japan. China has challenged India over Bhutan (Kanwal Sibal, 2017), and is also challenging Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, and the US, respectively, over the recent Chinese militarization of the South China Sea (Panos Mourdoukoutas, 2017) and to some extent the East China Sea. Alliances of the US with Australia, India, Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines, and of China with North Korea, Iran, and Russia, have the potential to greatly expand any conflict in a hurry, just as in World War I.

Nationalism is a rising concern in many countries, including the US, China, North Korea, Russia, Iran, India, Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Nationalism has in fact helped put in place much of the current leadership (e.g., President Donald Trump, President Xi Jinping, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe) in these countries, plus others. Imperialism may also be present as a subtext underlying China’s claims of ever-more territory along its borders and in the seas surrounding, although their probable motivation may be simply to defend against American hegemony in the Pacific, based on their own perceptions of their strategic geographic position and certain constraints placed on them by the map (George Friedman, 2016). Nevertheless, other countries in Asia or with Asian interests seem to feel quite threatened by China and many are actively seeking or strengthening alliances.

There have been no significant assassinations directly affecting the politics of North Korea, China, or their adversaries in recent years. However, the fall from power and subsequent deaths of dictators Saddam Hussein of Iraq in 2006, and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya in 2011 may have a strong, indirect influence on current events. This may be the case because North Korea now appears to have changed its posture from “ferocious, weak, and crazy,” which it used as a means to win concessions in negotiations, to something much more threatening: It actually seems to want nuclear weapons and ICBMs in order for the ruling hierarchy to avoid sharing the fate of Hussain and Gaddafi (George Friedman, 2017). It doesn’t seem to matter that the US doesn’t care much about North Korea and would be willing to leave it more or less alone in the absence of nuclear weapons and ICBMs. Kim Jong-un appears to fear a violent regime change more than he fears the consequences of a nuclear confrontation. However, the US cannot possibly stand by and let its interests and allies be threatened with nuclear weapons at the whim of a guy who’s gone out of his way to demonstrate how crazy he is. Furthermore, other countries and groups with more or less terrible reputations, like Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and ISIS are watching very closely and will see an opportunity if the US backs down.

Naturally, it is unlikely that events in such complex circumstances can be predicted, but the recipe for catastrophe has been stirred into the pot and it is now on the slow boil. How might this affect the markets, if contrary to expectations, it actually comes to military action and large scale casualties? Chart 1 shows the history of the US market during all of the major wars of the 135 years ending in 2006. As can be seen, World War I was marked by a precipitous drop in the real price of the market (32.9% for the inflation-adjusted Dow Industrials; Macrotrends blog, 2017), in part caused by the nominal market response to war, and in part caused by a huge spike in inflation associated with the war. Chart 2 indicates the nominal price activity of the market for the period from 1900 to 2015. World War I shows up as a sharp decline embedded within a moderately volatile 15-year period with no particular trend. The market then soared after the war ended. Moving on to World War II, Chart 1 again indicates a fairly steep (-42.8%) market drop in real terms from 1939 to 1942, and Chart 2 shows a 12.8% nominal price drop for the year 1941 alone (i.e., the year of the Pearl Harbor attack); but then 1942 enjoyed a 19.2% rally based on the good news (for the Allies) of the Battle of Midway that year, and the market continued to rally to the end of the war.

Interestingly, the markets went up mildly in both nominal and real terms during the Korean War (1950-53). During the Vietnam War (1965-75), markets were generally down in nominal terms, and down 42.2% in real terms, due in part (once again) to high inflation during the war. Remarkably, the Gulf War of 1991 made barely a blip on either Charts 1 or 2. Finally, after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the markets dropped sharply over a few weeks, losing about 8.9% in real terms, but there was a very rapid recovery until the cumulative effects of the Dotcom meltdown and the Enron and other accounting scandals resulted in a selloff a few months later. Overall then, the impact of major wars and terrorist shocks on the markets has been quite variable in nominal terms, ranging from quick declines of 9-13% or more, to actual increases in some cases (i.e., Korea). However, in real terms, the response of the markets has often been sharply negative (drops of 30%-40% or so) due to the combined effects of short term war panic and sharply rising inflation associated with major wars.

Chart 1: Real Market Response to Wars, 1871-2006

Chart 2: Nominal Market Response to Wars, 1900-2015

A very alarming aspect of the market response to wars has been the common occurrence of P/E compression (Chart 3). Major P/E compression occurred directly in response to World War I, the early part of World War II (1939-42), the Vietnam War, and in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks. Notably, this did not occur during the Korean War nor during the Gulf War of 1991. Examination of the inflation data in Chart 4 provides the explanation. Major inflationary cycles coincided with all of the wars except Korea and the Gulf War, and so with the associated P/E compression episodes. This is not unexpected but it provides sobering evidence as to what might occur at this point in the cycle if a protracted war begins. Interest rates are now near the all-time lows in US (and human) history (Chart 5), and there have long been prognostications that a great bond selloff is imminent as the Fed tightens policy. I have rejected that argument based on the huge debt pile accumulated in the US and around the world, and on the generally disinflationary or deflationary economic trends now in place. However, one thing that could radically change the outlook would be a protracted war with an associated inflationary spike. This is a distinct possibility if 1914 is replayed in 2017, and it is a major threat to our presently richly valued markets.

Chart 3: Market P/E Changes in Response to Wars, 1910-2010

Chart 4: Official Inflation Data, 1872-2012

Chart 5: US Treasury Bond Rates, 1900-2012

In the event of war, or if it appears imminent, I would cut stock allocations, and raise bond and cash allocations. Investing in a gold fund like I-Shares Gold Trust (IAU) may be in order for all investors. Also, for those discounting a possible P/E compression episode, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX), the AQR Long/Short Equity Fund (QLENX), and the AQR Managed Futures Fund (AQMNX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a market dip associated with war panic and P/E compression. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected market dip should probably also hold some intermediate to long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: the Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund (WHOSX), the I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), the Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Fund (BIV), the PIMCO Total Return Active ETF (BOND), and the DoubleLine SPDR Total Return Tactical Bond Fund (TOTL) are likely candidates in that event. Later on in a protracted war, bonds should instead be sold if it appears inflation is kicking in to a higher gear.

