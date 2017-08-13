Cracker Barrel: Gotta Love Those Special Dividends

Cracker Barrel (NYSE:CBRL) is my favorite restaurant stock due to its long-term consistency and generous shareholder returns. The company has traded back down to around fair value and is a solid addition to a long-term dividend growth portfolio despite recent headwinds.

The company sets itself apart by design, with a retail store connected to the restaurant itself. The average store drives around $4.6 million in revenue, with 80% coming from the main restaurant and 20% coming from the retail store that customers have to walk through to get into their tables. When I go to a casual dining restaurant now that isn't CBRL, it seems like such a waste to have customers on a wait not shopping in a little store in the front.

With margins around 50%, sales in the store are an integral part of the overall sales picture despite only accounting for 20% of the total. The model has worked well for the company, with sales growing strongly over the long term.

The company operates 644 locations across 44 states, but continues to have plenty of room for growth before saturating the market. Sales have grown well both on a same-store basis and through store expansion over the last 6 years, well outpacing the industry.

However, on the most recent quarterly report, retail same-store sales in particular took a nose-dive, which is somewhat concerning for potential investors. The restaurant industry as a whole has faced headwinds to its sales, and CBRL hasn't been entirely shielded from it. However, the restaurant side of the business losing 0.4% is not nearly as serious as the nearly 5% drop in retail. CEO Sandra Cochran had this to say on the earnings call:

We continue to compete in a highly promotional retail environment and our third quarter results were below our expectations, driven by less traffic and fewer guests making new retail purchase. In this environment where the consumer is becoming more accustomed to heavy markdown activity, we have had to be more promotional in our offering and have modified our retail signage to highlight value on the merchandise floor. In the fourth quarter, we anticipate a continuation of the challenged retail environment but believe our new summer merchandise will resonate with our guests across all generations and we will continue to offer quality products with our operations and field leadership team focused on conversion driving initiatives.

Earnings will be released for the 4th quarter and full year 2017 at the end of this month, which will be interesting to see if the promotional shift is able to halt the pain in retail. It is important to note that nearly all of the damage happened in March, with an 11% drop in that month turning around to a 3.5% growth in April. This leads me to believe it could have been an aberration, which will be borne out based on the upcoming results.

Full-year results are expected to come out with earnings up 5% to 6% YOY on revenues of $2.95 billion. This reflects the opening of 6 new CBRL stores and three of the new format Holler and Dash stores. Same-store sales are expected to come in flat to slightly positive for the restaurant, and to finish down 3.5% on the retail side. Although I am not overly concerned about one bad report for same-store sales, it is important to watch this to make sure it doesn't turn into a trend.

The company's cost-cutting efforts have yielded good results, with significant margin expansion over the last several years. I see this as a strong indicator of good management, especially when revenues continue rising accompanied by same-store sales growth.

One of the perks of investing in CBRL is its dividend, which has grown at an excellent pace over the last 7 years. Tack on to that 3 consecutive special dividends, and the yield has been nearly double the advertised yield on financial sites over the last 3 years. There is no guarantee that these special dividends will continue into perpetuity, but at $8.15, the massive dividend this last year was still covered by earnings (if barely), and came in just under total free cash flow, as well. The most recent dividend increase was 4.3%, with the payout ratio standing at 54.90%. This gives the company plenty of breathing room to continue growing the regular dividend, regardless of any special dividends. Long-term debt is well within reason at $400M, and it is on a downtrend, which is uncommon to see these days.

Looking at the long-term valuation graph, CBRL looks to be trading back at its average. Its P/E ratio of 18X doesn't scream value, and neither does its EV/EBITDA of 10.4. However, its yield today at 3.15% is slightly higher than its average of 2.96%.

Based on relatively stable valuations and analyst estimates for growth, an investment in CBRL today would return 10% annualized. CBRL combines retail and casual dining well, despite its retail results hitting a speed bump. Its management is focused on shareholder returns, and the dividend history proves it. Although the company isn't a screaming bargain, I plan on adding slowly to my position here as it is the cheapest it has been since the middle of last year.

