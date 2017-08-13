Duke Energy: Smarter And Brighter

Investment Thesis

I'm long Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) because it is a large, diversified utility that is both stable and forward-looking. Its service area is experiencing economic growth. The company has paid a dividend for 91 years and has raised the dividend for 13 consecutive years. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 2.5%. On July 17, the company announced a 4.1% increase in the dividend payable in September, from $.855 per quarter to $.89, or $3.42 annually to $3.56. In the 2017 Q2 earnings call on August 3, Chief Executive Officer Lynn Good said Duke's policy is "to grow dividends consistent with our long-term growth in earnings." The current yield is 4.15%.

The company expects 2017 adjusted diluted earnings to be between $4.50 to $4.70 per share. Finviz expects earnings per share will grow by about 5% in 2018 to $4.84. The management team is moving the company away from its earlier negative image as a coal ash polluter by embracing a sustainable environment and renewable energy sources. I became interested in purchasing shares of DUK when the company announced its intent to acquire Piedmont Natural Gas. This 2016 acquisition is an important element of Duke's future growth. I made an initial investment in DUK in April 2016 at $78.30. I sold half the position in July 2016 at $86.58, and began to rebuild the position in November 2016 at $74.40. In a November 4, 2016 article, I said Duke was a utility in transition. Now, the question is whether its earlier transitional steps will facilitate earnings growth. The current cost basis is $77.75 and DUK represents 1.98% of the portfolio. My target for adding more shares is $77.68.

Duke Energy, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the second largest energy holding company in the United States by market value. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States. Total U.S. generating capacity: 49,300 megawatts. By whatever measure of size, DUK is at or near the top of the list of U.S. and world utilities.

Here is a graph of the seven largest U.S. electric and gas utilities by market value as of April 2017. Duke Energy ranked second, at about $57.6 billion.





The Catawba Power Company was founded in 1900 by two Wylie brothers to provide electricity for textile mills near Rock Hill, S.C. Their power station on the Catawba River was completed in 1904, which was then bought by brothers James Buchanan Duke and Benjamin N. Duke, who were involved in the tobacco and textile industries. The Dukes established the Southern Power Company in 1905, which was renamed Duke Power Company in 1924.

Another Duke-related institution saw a name change in 1924. The Dukes' father Washington Duke and Trinity College trustee Benjamin Duke helped the school relocate to Durham, N.C., in the 1890s. It was re-chartered as Duke University in 1924. It became the major beneficiary of the Duke Endowment.

The Dukes built coal-burning steam plants in Greenville, S.C., and Greensboro, N.C., in 1911 to supplement hydroelectric stations. Steam stations gained dominance over hydroelectric generation. Duke Power built the Oconee (1973), McGuire (1981), and Catawba (1985) nuclear stations.

The Duke Energy Corporation was formed in 1997 when Duke Power and PanEnergy Corporation created the first merger between an electric utility and a gas pipeline company. In 1999, DUK purchased Union Pacific Resources Group, making the company one of the largest natural gas gatherers and distributors in the world. In 1994, the Cincinnati Gas & Electric Co. and PSI Energy Inc. merged to form Cinergy Corp., serving 1.5 million electric customers and about 500,000 gas customers in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. In 2006, DUK acquired Cinergy Corp. merged. In 2012, DUK acquired Progress Energy, expanding DUK's services to Florida and forming the largest electric utility in the U.S. In 2016, DUK acquired Piedmont Natural Gas. Now Duke Energy serves more than 7.4 million electric customers and more than 1.5 million natural gas customers.

A smarter and brighter Duke

A December 2014 CBS News 60 Minutes segment about Duke Energy, "The Spill at Dan River," was a strong indictment against the company as a polluter. The segment did not inspire me to study DUK, but I took another look after DUK announced its intent to acquire Piedmont, which was a Dividend Champion with 38 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Lynn Good, 57, became President and Chief Executive Officer in 2013 and Chairman in 2016. She was Chief Financial Officer from 2009-2013. She was with Arthur Andersen prior to joining Cincinnati-based Cinergy, which merged with Duke in 2006. When the 60 Minutes segment aired, Ms. Good had been CEO for 18 months. She put the company's best foot forward, but she was in an awkward position in the hands of the investigative journalists.

When I studied DUK about 12-15 months later, it was clear to me that the company was moving fast to create a corporate culture environmental stewardship, sustainability and renewable energy. This statement on DUK's website captures the CEO's effort.

Ms. Good's letter in the 2016 Annual Report highlights management's 2016 efforts to move toward a "smarter, brighter" future:

"... we completed our multiyear portfolio transition.... We sold our assets in Latin America and completed our acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas, a premier natural gas company ... Duke Energy now operates almost exclusively in stable, predictable regulated businesses. "... we improved our industry-leading safety performance. We responsibly managed costs out of the business .... and continued to pay our dividend, now going on 91 consecutive years. "... Duke Energy now stands as a leading, regulated electric and natural gas infrastructure business. ... "... we have an ambitious, achievable strategy focused on modernizing our energy grid, generating cleaner energy and building our natural gas infrastructure – all while providing customers with the service they value."

The course that has been charted by CEO Lynn Good is consistent with a 2017 "State of the Electric Utility" survey of 600 electric utility executives:

"In recent years, a new energy transition has taken hold as public sentiment, scientific research and government policy have driven electric utilities to add a new element to their mandate: sustainability."

Utility executives in the survey expressed fewer worries with power mix issues in 2017. They ranked generation retirements and fuel policies as the least of their concerns. This may be the result of loosening environmental regulations by the Trump administration, but the industry "has been on the same trajectory to transform its fuel mix for nearly a decade."

"Despite Trump’s election, utility executives expect that transition to continue. Renewable energy is now cost-competitive with gas generation and cheaper than coal-fired plants across much of the nation, and utility executives are most confident about the growth of utility-scale solar, distributed energy resources, and wind over the next ten years. ... "Utility executives were most confident about the growth of utility-scale solar and distributed generation in their service areas, followed by distributed and grid-scale storage, wind and natural gas. They were most pessimistic about coal, oil and nuclear."

Is Duke positioned to grow?

The F.A.S.T. Graph below shows slight upward movement in recent years. Though DUK has paid a dividend for 91 years and has increased the dividend for 13 consecutive years, the stock has demonstrated slow earnings growth. The stock has traded in a relatively narrow range for the past 4 years.

F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates a "fair value" (orange) line at a Price/Earnings ratio of 15. From 2007-2012, the stock traded below that line and it has traded above the line since 2013, testing that support level in 2013 and 2015. DUK's $85.70 price as of August 11, 2017 is just 2.3% below its 52-week high price of $87.75 and 18.5% above its 52-week low price of $72.34.

The table to the right of the graph indicates the Standard & Poor's credit rating of A-. Debt is 48% of capitalization. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates 2017 earnings to be $4.60, which is the mid-point of the company's forecast.

The table below is from Better Investing's Company Research Report for DUK. The current P/E ratio of 21.8 is 5.3% higher than the 5-year average P/E of 20.7. The high yield for the past 5 years was 4.7% to 5.1%. The current yield is 4.15%. Does this relatively low yield (compared with DUK's recent past) reflect investors' belief that DUK will begin to grow its earnings? Or, is it just a product of the "yield compression" in the broad market? Though a 4.15% yield is low relative to DUK's past, it is high relative to many of its utility peers. The high payout ratio is concerning, ranging from 80.6% to 100.7%. The dividend now represents 90% of earnings per share. Until DUK begins to grow earnings, dividend growth will be muted.

Simply Safe Dividends rates the relative safety of a company's dividend, as well as the dividend's growth and yield. DUK's dividend is rated as safer than 87% of the companies in the Simply Safe Dividend universe. A score of 50 is average. DUK's dividend growth rate is below average at 39. The 4.15% yield, however, is higher than 78% of companies.

Since the growth score is low, let's consult David Fish, who includes DUK among the Dividend Contenders, companies whose dividend has been increased for at least 10 consecutive years. DUK has raised the dividend for 13 consecutive years. David's monthly update is available for download from his DRiP Investing Resource Center.

Here's a table showing DUK's dividend growth rates from David Fish's spreadsheet. The "1-Year" growth rate indicates the 2016 increase over 2015. The most recent increase (which covers the second half of 2017 and the first half of 2018) was 4.1%, from $3.42 to $3.56 annually:

Most Recent 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 4.1% 3.7% 2.8% 2.5%eg 4.3%

In a July 31, 2017 article, SA contributor Bull's Run compares DUK with Southern Company (SO), concluding that DUK is a better option in spite of its higher valuation and lower yield. He sees continuing trouble for Southern related to its Kemper and Vogtle projects.

Bruce Miller's July 21, 2017 SA article analyzes DUK's cash flow. Bruce arrived at the same conclusion reached above: Until Duke begins to grow, dividend growth will be muted. Bruce wrote:

"The dividend is still well covered with net operational cash, but at some point, DUK’s Revenues and CFFO per share are going to have to improve, or the trend in dividend coverage will continue to grow until the dividend is at risk of being cut."

A July 18, 2017 SA article by PendragonY uses a dividend discount model to analyze DUK's cash flow. He liked DUK under $84.

A July 12, 2017 SA article by Jonathan Wheeler concludes: "Although the company is making the right moves, its lowest ROIC among peers and slight overvaluation suggest underperformance going forward."

Why I've included Duke Energy in the portfolio

Lynn Good is beginning her fifth year as CEO. She brought with her an interest in renewable energy and she was presented with the immediate challenge of addressing the Dan River coal ash spill. She inherited a delicate challenge to move past DUK's environmental mistakes, while negotiating cleanup costs with regulators. DUK has speedily embraced sustainable, renewable energy sources and has made environmental stewardship a corporate priority. When Ms. Good assumed leadership, DUK had just begun to digest the 2012 acquisition of Progress Energy. DUK then began preparing for the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas, which was accomplished in 2016. It divested its disappointing Latin American investments. I believe the company has the potential to be more profitable in the next 5 years than in the previous 5 years.

One of the positive aspects of DUK is its ability to execute effective acquisitions. In the 2017 Q2 earnings call, in addressing a questions about administrative savings in the Piedmont acquisition, CEO Lynn Good said:

"I think the integration of Piedmont has really been a textbook integration. Very smooth, the business continues to run very well. And given our track record here of a number of mergers over time, we've developed a playbook that we've effectively executed here. So I'm really pleased with where we are in the integration."

DUK is 1.98% of the portfolio's market value and contributes 2.2% of portfolio income. The current price of $85.70 is near the high end of the 52-week price range of $72.34 to $87.75. My target price to add more shares is $77.68. I use Custom Stock Alerts to notify me when a holding nears my target.

Conclusion and a Caveat Emptor reminder

I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. Your responses enrich our discussion. What's your opinion of, or experience with, Duke Energy Corporation?

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. In addition to the normal "caveat emptor" reminders, I would add two issues that should be of concern to investors today:

While we continue to benefit from the moderating impact of sector rotations, the broad market is expensive by several measurements such as price/earnings ratios. Several political, social and economic concerns could rattle the market at any time: a terrorist attack, an escalation of conflicts in places like Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Venezuela or North Korea, cyber security risks, political polarization in the U.S., and legislative uncertainty regarding healthcare, tax reform, repatriation of offshore funds and decaying infrastructure.

I offer articles to provide ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

