Weekly Housing And Real Estate News 8-12-2017 (Video)

We discuss housing econ data in mortgage applications, cover some interesting apartment rents research, and close out with some MBS and bond market data for the week.

It is a good time to lock in a low mortgage rate with the recent drop in bond market yields. With the rising geopolitical concerns and the market selloff in equities, global bond markets had a nice bid this week with yields falling and bond prices rising in a flight to safety trade. Consumers in the market for a home mortgage benefited from this geopolitical risk spike, and can lock in mortgage rates at some of the lowest rates of 2017.