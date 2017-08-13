Weekly Housing And Real Estate News 8-12-2017 (Video)

|
Includes: CLAW, DRA, DRN, DRV, FREL, FRI, FTY, HOML, IARAX, ICF, ITB, IYR, JRS, KBWY, LRET, NAIL, NRO, PKB, PSR, REK, RFI, RIF, RIT, RNP, RORE, RQI, RWR, SCHH, SRS, URE, USRT, VNQ, WREI, XHB, XLRE
by: EconMatters

We discuss housing econ data in mortgage applications, cover some interesting apartment rents research, and close out with some MBS and bond market data for the week.

It is a good time to lock in a low mortgage rate with the recent drop in bond market yields. With the rising geopolitical concerns and the market selloff in equities, global bond markets had a nice bid this week with yields falling and bond prices rising in a flight to safety trade. Consumers in the market for a home mortgage benefited from this geopolitical risk spike, and can lock in mortgage rates at some of the lowest rates of 2017.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here