Macy's: Worst Yet To Come

Macy’s (NYSE:M), down 11% in the last week, can’t catch a break. To the value investor, it’s trading at 7.5x next year’s earnings estimates and pays a 7.3% dividend yield. To the skeptic, it’s that dividend will likely get cut within the next few quarters and it’s still trading at a near 300% premium to its 2008 lows. There’s still plenty of downside for Macy’s. Comparable store sales that the company reported this week fell another 2.8% year over year - which includes online sales.

The hedge fund, Starboard Value, couldn’t convince the company to spin off its real estate nor could it convince Macy’s to get itself sold. Now, investors will likely continue to suffer in the interim. Even with the proverbial bar set so low, Macy’s is still struggling to show meaningful revenue and profit numbers. Earnings at Macy’s have fallen 38% this year and expected to fall another 17% next year. Meanwhile, its major peers aren’t doing "quite" as bad.



Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), which is also facing hedge fund pressure to sell off its real estate, is expected to see earnings fall by just 2% next year. Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) expects flat earnings growth next year, and even the "worst" retailer Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) only expects a 6% fall in earnings next year. Macy’s can’t seem to figure it out, even after selling off some real estate and monetizing other properties. The one bright spot is that it has a new CEO - Jeff Gennette - after Terry Lundgren stepped down.



The thing is, Macy’s has been aggressive with store closings while other players are keeping their store count relatively high. Fewer locations sounds like a "better" plan, but it hasn’t translated yet. Kohl’s is keeping its store count high and it’s still posting earnings growth. Macy’s wants to compete on the beauty side, buying and trying to scale Bluemercury. But, again, it’s hitting a wall as Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA) already dominates this space with a ton of stores - nearly 1,000.



In thinking about it, Macy’s moves to cut stores, cut employees and cut costs will likely help it survive. However, how low can it go before enough of the industry is right sized? That’s the big question, but I still feel there’s too much store excess across the industry, which will ultimately continue to put downward pressure on Macy’s.



Instead of trying to pick up these proverbial pennies by buying Macy’s shares, investors can do much better investing in the best and brightest retail players. One such company being TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), which did well in the last recession. TJX operates in the off-price retail space, a part of the market that continues to do well.



Even Macy’s off-price attempt is falling flat. The company claims its Backstage offering as off-price, but in reality, these are just areas in its existing stores. And it is easily confused with Macy’s already large clearance area, dubbed Last Act.



TJX doesn’t appear cheap at 20x earnings, but it’s expected to grow earnings at 9% next year while nearly every other retailer expects a decline. As well, TJX has a return on invested capital that’s triple Macy’s. Embrace the growth players in retail when you find it - instead of trying to sort through who will survive.

