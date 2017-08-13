AltaGas And Its WGL Acquisition

Share price of AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) [TSX:ALA] has been trending downward since the announcement of its acquisition of WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL). The acquisition appears to bring near-term uncertainties as it becomes difficult for investors to assess the company’s valuation.

Following AltaGas’ release of its strong Q2 earnings report, its share price continues its downward trend and has reached its 52-week low almost on a daily basis at least in the last week. What is going on? Is there anything wrong? We will discuss several factors that we believe might affect AltaGas’ share price lately.

WGL Acquisition

History tells us that acquisitions tend to bring uncertainties. For some companies, acquisitions and mergers help to bring synergies and strengthen their competitive position, while for others, it may be a bit more difficult to assess. AltaGas’ acquisition of WGL belongs to the latter. Synergies achieved in this acquisition are difficult to assess, as both companies generally do not overlap in their region of operation. While the WGL acquisition is accretive and its future growth potential can be great, many investors believe that AltaGas paid a premium for it. In addition, the acquisition is not something investors can bite and eat right away. It appears that the easiest route for most investors is to seek other investment opportunities instead of placing money in AltaGas. As numerous comments by the SA community iterated, money left in AltaGas now is dead money until the acquisition goes through. I believe many investors are simply waiting for the events to unfold to decide whether to add to their position or not.

Rising Interest Rates

Another factor that impacts AltaGas lately may be the rising interest rate environment. Do not underestimate the effect the current rising interest rate environment has on power and utilities stocks as these stocks tend to pay a decent dividend yield and are perceived as bond-like stocks. In the past 8-9 years, the low interest rate environment has attracted many conservative income investors to invest in bond-like stocks such as telecom companies, power and utility companies, and REITs. Since early and mid-June, Canada’s central bank switched to a more hawkish tone on interest rate hikes and hiked its interest rates on July 15 for the first time in five years. Although the interest rate is still low when compared to the historical average, with another rate hike expected towards the end of the year, it is not hard to imagine many of the companies’ stock prices are impacted.

My guess is that as long as the 10-year Canadian bond yield stays around 2%, its impact will likely not be humongous. However, companies with lower growth rates, higher debt leverage, and higher payout ratios will likely be hit the most in a rising interest rate environment. Fortunately, none of the three applies to AltaGas. AltaGas’ payout ratio remains sustainable and its debt leverage is reasonably low. Its growth prospect can be great if the WGL acquisition goes through. However, temporary uncertainty surrounding the acquisition makes it harder for investors to assess its growth potential.

To finance the acquisition, AltaGas raised C$2.5 billion through its issuance of subscription receipts with interest payment equivalent to the dividend payment of the common shares in February 2017. The idea was that once the acquisition goes through, each subscription receipt will be converted to one common share of AltaGas. There is nothing wrong with it except AltaGas is paying C$14.1 million per month on the interest payment for these subscription receipts every month. Until the acquisition goes through, many investors would consider the C$2.5 billion subscription receipt as debt-like burdens. This is another reason why its stock price trended down.

AltaGas is Selling its Non-Core Assets

Following AltaGas’ Q2 earnings release, the company also announced that it plans to begin its first phase of asset disposition process. This will include large-scale, gas-fired power generation assets in California, together with non-core assets. Although management raised its 2017 EBITDA guidance, the disposition of its assets will definitely impact the company’s EBITDA in Q3 and Q4. By exactly how much is difficult to say as it depends on the closing date of the disposition and the number of assets to be sold. In addition, how much the company would receive from the sale of these assets remains difficult to assess, not to mention that there is going to be a second phase in early 2018. Finally, what if the WGL acquisition is denied by the government? The company will be unlikely to buy back its assets sold. It may have to seek other investment opportunities to recover the loss of recurring revenues. Like any investments, this will take time.

What Will Happen in Q3 and Q4?

While investors are concerned about many factors heading into Q3 and Q4, there are also positive news. The company raised its 2017 guidance towards low-double-digit EBITDA growth or high-single-digit FFO growth. The commercial operational date (COD) of its Townsend IIa project is expected to be in October. In addition, its North Pine link will likely reach COD by December instead of the original scheduled Q1 2018. As CEO David Harris expressed during the Q2 conference call, management is confident that there will not be a cut on its dividend as many have speculated, but instead a raise will be in place due to many of its core projects reaching COD by the end of the year.

Since management expects to hike its dividend by 8-10% through 2021 and the capital required to complete its WGL acquisition, the increase may be on the low end of the guidance. Exactly how much its dividend will increase remains to be seen.

Investor Takeaway

The company's acquisition of WGL has created uncertainties for it in the near-term. The selling of its California gas-fired power generation assets and non-core assets in the second half of 2017 appears to be a concern for many investors as it will impact its EBITDA. However, both AltaGas and WGL are great companies, each reporting strong results in their past quarter. AltaGas even raised its 2017 guidance on EBITDA growth. With its Townsend IIa project and North Pine link expected to reach COD by October and December respectively, AltaGas' Q3 and Q4 do not look gloomy. In fact, management expects a dividend increase before the end of the year.

The recent decline in its share price makes AltaGas an attractive investment with a 7.5% dividend yield. For patient investors, this may be a great entry point to add more shares. However, any investment comes with risks. Near-term declines in its share price may continue for a while. Investors should exercise caution. Overall, we believe AltaGas’ acquisition will be accretive and return value to investors in the long term.

Do you see any other factors that might have contributed to the recent decline in AltaGas' share price? Please share your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.