UPS In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of United Parcel Service (UPS) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I’ll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe UPS will see continued dividend growth near its recent averages.

UPS is what I call a green bean stock in my Garden Portfolio. When I plant green beans in my garden, I know I can expect moderate harvests on a consistent basis. They are the most reliable crop I grow, even if they never exceed my expectations. For this reason, I label an investment a green bean with a yield between 2.5% and 4% with 1- to 10-year DGRs ranging from 5% to 10%. UPS is a Dividend Challenger and reached its 8th consecutive year of dividend raises in March. The current yield is 2.98%.

UPS has DGRs of 6.8% 1 year, 8.0% 3 year, 8.4% 5 year, and 7.5% 10 year. I use these to check for any drastic changes between the DGRs. With the ratio of the 5- to 10-year DGR being 1.12, the dividend growth has accelerated over the last 5 years compared to the 10-year average. There is a bit of deceleration when considering the 1/10 year DGR ratio which sits at 0.91. Overall, the raises are in a fairly tight range in the high single digits with no dramatic drop off since the streak began.

As a quick measure of valuation, I compare the current yield to the 5-year historical yield of a stock. As mentioned above, UPS has a current yield of 2.98% and its 5-year average yield is 2.78%. For the yield to fall to its recent average, the share price would have to climb to over $119 for a 7% gain. By this metric, UPS appears slightly undervalued.

Another metric I compare to its own historical average is the payout ratio because a ratio that looks high may be normal for that specific company and vice versa. UPS has an EPS payout ratio of 81.2% with its 5-year average ratio at 109%. This is skewed higher by a 2012 payout ratio of 275%, but if that is removed as an outlier, the average comes down to 68%. There is no real pattern or trend I can see from the payout ratio, so it would just be something to keep tabs on going forward.

One aspect driving the high payout ratio looks to be the discrepancy between the last 5 years of earnings growth and dividend growth. Earnings grew at only 0.2% over the previous 5 years, while the 5-year DGR is over 40 times that at 8.4%. However, earnings are expected to turn around with a projected growth of 8.3% over the coming 5 years. If those estimates are realized, the dividend would have room to continue to grow near its recent DGRs without driving the payout ratio higher.

One last thing I check before I determine my dividend growth projection is the debt to equity ratio. In the case of UPS, it is 0.00, meaning there is no debt and no worries about a high debt level influencing future raises. All of these metrics considered brings me to anticipate a DGR of 6.5% over the next 5 years. This would result in a total payment of $19.28 over the next 5 years for a payback of 17.3%. With dividends reinvested, each 6 shares held today would acquire an additional share through August 2022.

UPS provides a solid current yield with dividend growth in the mid- to high single digits to fall into my green bean stock category. Together with FedEx (FDX), UPS stands to continue to benefit from the shift to online shopping. Earnings are expected to grow nicely and the company's debt level is exceptional. UPS currently trades near the middle of its 52-week range, although based on its yield, it appears a bit undervalued. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, T, O, JNJ, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.