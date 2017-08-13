Identifying A New 'Fear Gauge'

And while we're at it, let's identify the market's new "fear gauge."

Ok, let's talk some more about the fact that global stocks forgot about the rule that says they can't go down last week.

Ok, well I'm going to try and write another article about last week.

Of course, global equities were down and that's something that everyone would like to pretend didn't actually happen.

Retail investors have circled the wagons. The chickens are restless. The hornets have closed ranks to protect the nest.

So if you're going to poke at the wasps by mentioning that risk assets fell, you've got to do it quick and then beat a hasty retreat for the screened-in porch, because they're going to swarm.

Well, sorry to be the bearer of bad news but Chinese risk wasn't immune last week either. In fact, the SHCOMP had its worst day since December 12 on Thursday:

And guess what? "There's an ETF for that."

Which means some of the retail crowd had a rough day. Specifically, implied volatility on the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) spiked the most since January 2016 on Thursday:

How's that for "big league"?

And here's something notable about that: the 12-month forward P/E on the MSCI China is back where it was when Chinese stocks collapsed in spectacular fashion during the summer of 2015:

Also worth noting is that short interest on FXI was sitting at its lowest since that same 2015 collapse heading into last week, which certainly seems to suggest there's room for bearish sentiment to mount:

But far more interesting to me, is the juxtaposition between the yuan and the won - so, CNY/KRW or, the "yuan-won."

Friday's sharp correction notwithstanding, the yuan (CYB) has been a one-way ticket against the beleaguered dollar YTD, hitting a one-year high against the greenback following trade data which showed a still-sizable surplus. Indeed, the rally was pushing the limits, as you can see from the following chart (this excludes Friday's selloff in CNY):

Meanwhile, the Korean won is a completely different story. There are now serious questions about whether Korean risk assets are long overdue for a correction and the Kospi is in a tailspin.

That, combined with jitters about the North Korea situation, has put all kinds of pressure on the currency.

This has led directly to a convergence of CDS spreads between China and South Korea:

Here's the fun part: have a look at what happens when you plot CNY/KRW against the Nasdaq "VIX":

Were you looking for a new "fear gauge"? Well, there's one - at least until the current dynamic in the region changes.

In any event, watch Chinese equities this week. One critical thing to remember is that it was less than a month ago when Chinese small caps suffered a veritable "Black Monday" that saw some 2,800 stocks fall across Chinese markets and almost 500 trade limit-down.

So this is a market that's vulnerable in a pinch.

And as you're probably aware, "as China goes, so goes the world" has become a common refrain among professional traders.

