YogaWorks Aims Lower During 2nd IPO

The yoga company would be the first in its industry to go public, but has consistently been losing customers over the past few quarters.

The company has suffered net losses for two years in a row and showed further signs of slowed growth in recent filings.

YOGA's second IPO is smaller than its prior one by nearly a third, cutting its valuation from $70 million to $40 million.

After calling off its original IPO a few weeks ago due to "market conditions," YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) scaled back its ambitions before its second foray into the marketplace. The California-based yoga company slashed the size of its IPO by nearly a third and hopes to raise roughly $44 million by offering 7.3 million shares at $5.50 to $6.50.

A struggling company

YogaWorks' revamped filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows just how big a hit the company took by delaying its original IPO; the company originally aimed to sell shares at a price of $12-14 and initially hoped for a market value of $60 to $70 million.

While the Dow recently jumped to record highs, many ambitious IPOs haven't felt the love; Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), and Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNTR), a software company, recently slashed the price ranges of their IPOs as well.

While YogaWorks operates 50 studios across the US, often in major metropolitan areas, the company has struggled to dazzle investors. YogaWorks' filing with the SEC highlights a grim future; the company has gradually been losing customers and expects a mere 700,000-720,000 visits in its second quarter, down from more than 750,000 it was enjoying at the same time in 2016.

YogaWorks has also posted net losses for two years in a row, and most investors remain unconvinced that the company will be profitable anytime soon. This and its declining customer base may be a result of the company’s exuberant fees; YogaWorks charges $20 for individual visits, meaning many yogis may opt to instead stay home and rely on free tutorials rather than heading to a pricey studio.

While YogaWorks enjoyed some impressive growth in its past, rocketing from 24 locations to over 45 from 2012 to 2016, the firm will need to show it’s capable of bringing in money as it expands if it hopes to remain viable well into the future.

Building a yoga brand

Should it follow through with its second IPO, YogaWorks will become the first yoga studio to get public in the entire U.S., meaning it could try and establish itself as the leader of the industry. The American participation in yoga has been steadily growing in recent years, with one report claiming that the U.S. gained nearly 16 million more yoga practitioners from 2012 to 2016.

YogaWorks' inability to woe those yogis in and sell them services at a reasonable price, however, could render the recent boost of popularity irrelevant. With its second IPO drastically cutting back on the amount the company would raise, too, YogaWorks may struggle to pony up sufficient capital to deal with its most pressing issues.

YOGA's lack of competition would seem to be a buoy for the company as it struggles, but it could in fact be an indicator that the market for a professional yoga studio company just isn’t there. While fitness chains have enjoyed a slew of investor interest in recent years, yoga studios themselves simply don’t seem to be that profitable.

This is likely a result of the internet; aspiring yogis and professional athletes alike hoping to enjoy a legitimate yoga experience aren’t likely to turn to a corporate brand in order to do so, and can find plenty of resources for free on the web or at local, smaller and cheaper studios.

Given that it posted $9.2 million in losses in 2015 and an even worse $9.4 million in losses in 2016, YogaWorks' strategy of offering class packages rather than smaller subscriptions could also stand to be the culprit of its malaise.

The question of whether YogaWorks sinks or swims could come down to how it uses its revenue during the remainder of 2017 to innovate. By using the capital from its second IPO, it could usher in serious changes that end up retaining more customers. The company most recently booked $54 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017.

The simple, inconvenient truth, however, is that YogaWorks has a long way to go before it can win back investors’ confidence and make a name for itself on the market. While the company is far from dead in the water, its inability to drive sustained interest in its studios and its curious decision to bail from its original IPO could end up haunting it for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.