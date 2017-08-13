Watch what they do, learn from the observations, and then wince at what they say. - The Wizard

I do not suggest buying European bank bonds. I don't buy securities that cannot be trusted and that can be manipulated, will be manipulated, if it suits those in power. When due process and the Rule of Law are subjugated to political manipulation; I am OUT!

This is exactly the case, exactly what happened, in the reorganizations of Banco Popular in Spain and in the case of the two regional Italian banks and of one of the major Italian banks, Monte dei Paschi. Bonds bought by local investors were "mis-sold," we are told. There is one great big fat lie. The subordinated debt was not "mis-sold" at all. The EU and the ECB and the government of Italy and Spain just did not want the backlash from the local citizens to influence the politics in their countries and so the locals were paid back all of their money while the institutional investors were quashed.

They obviously think we are fools. I contend that we are smarter than that.

Oh yes, they hailed and praised each other and they put out countless statements about how the banks in Europe were growing stronger as a result of their re-organizations and it is all a Grimm's Brothers fairy-tale story of make-believe. The Europeans, in fact, ignored the European Stability Mechanism, which they had long touted as the law in the European Union, and substituted local law, and then appended the "mis-sold" claims, adding financial injury to the insult of our intelligence.

The EU and the ECB voided the bond indentures by their actions and created a new class of bond owners, the locals, who now obviously take precedence over institutional investors. Consequently, with the voiding of the bank bond indentures and the voiding of the ESM, as collateral damage, I want nothing to do with European bank bonds.

The rot also spreads horizontally and vertically. If the Europeans can do this with subordinated debt then they can surely do the same things with CoCo bonds or even senior debt. Nothing, obviously, stands in their way, from voiding the restrictions of other classes of debt. I would also state that if they can do this with bank bonds then they can surely do it with other securities such as investment grade Corporates or high yield Corporates or ABS securities or any other bonds that might influence their politics.

The system is undoubtedly rigged!

I can report, accurately, that many money managers are furious about what has happened. They are, however, in a quagmire. If they raise the flag then the Europeans will push back and take away the European money that they are managing so they sit in the corner, silently, and wince along with me. They can't do much else, I suppose.

I can, however. I can raise the flag. I can call out the charlatans for what they are and point at the crime. I recall the famous words of Gilbert and Sullivan, "Let the punishment fit the crime," and that is exactly what will be happening as time takes its toll on the Europeans. Nothing may be publically said, but the institutional buyers will disappear, as a result of their criminal beating. You will see, the State will lose, in the end.

State is the name of the coldest of all cold monsters. Coldly it lies; and this lie slips from its mouth: I, the State, am the people. - Friedrich Nietzsche

If this indecency wasn't enough for us to suffer, we are now faced with something far worse, which is the possibility of some kind of military action. I am well aware that the word is "War," but I am loathe to use it. CNN states this morning that, "North Korean military figures are putting the final touches on a plan to fire four missiles into the waters around the US territory of Guam, to be presented to leader Kim Jong Un within days."

Perhaps no one has told them yet? Donald Trump is now the President of the United States. This fellow, erratic as he sometimes is, has a backbone, and America is likely to respond and respond in a quite serious manner. They may not believe this. They may be in for the surprise of their lives.

None of us, of course, know what might happen. Risk, however, is clearly on the table and the ten year Treasury could be through 2.00% in no time at all. If any actual military action begins then consequences will dance on the heads of pins. The Angels will have retreated from their posts.

My best forecast, if something happens, is Treasuries into the wild blue yonder, equities under assault, risk assets widening out sharply, oil spiking resolutely and the "Game of Thrones" will have nothing on this show. It will be a blockbuster performance.

If you are long Chinese assets, or other Asian assets, I would be hunkering down for some serious discussions. How much exposure do you want here if the North Koreans engage in "End-Game?" Not too much, I would think.