I've been blocked on ideas for No Mercy all week. But swimming in a 68-degree ocean today with my boys (and four beers) has been prunes through my brain. So, apologies in advance for the ADD post - there's been some interesting events this past week, and I sense you feel me. Anyway.

Turn of the Worm

It's dangerous to speculate about the direction of the market, as one of the many awesome things about markets is nobody really has any idea what's going to happen.

Like. That. Is. Going. To. Stop. Me.

We've been running down an up escalator, and every fall has been masked by upward momentum. Our citizenry and media have found cold comfort in the consensual hallucination between the market and investors that the presidency doesn't impact markets, and that the president has people around him to hold his hair back as he pukes each day. No mas. The "fire and fury" comment outed the leader of the free world, when in a room with Kim Jong-un, as the irrational one.

Oh sh**," said the markets.

We know markets are cyclical and that, on average, every seven years they will correct. But it's more difficult to identify the spark that ignites the fires of correction - tech, housing, tulips, Snap (NYSE:SNAP)? The tinder nest, stick, and notch of ignorance? Macho tweets or poor grammar (unforgivable) may render that "real dump" on Pennsylvania Avenue the fire starter.

Reminiscing about five days ago

Ahh, "investing in Snap is like driving drunk"; "Wayfair (NYSE:W), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), and Snap are overvalued and have unsustainable business models." Good times. So, in the five trading days after I threw shade at these firms, they declined 13%, 19%, and 12%. I. Rock. By the way, my predictions panning out means ignore everything I say for a while. Regression to the mean is the most powerful force in the universe - I get it wrong all the time.

Fire his a**

Big news that Google was dragged into the culture wars - shocked anybody is shocked by this. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are the corporatization of god, love, consumption, sex, reassembled as private companies. These firms are pillars of our society, and any internal border skirmish / clash of cultures escalates to multi-theater war. Looking at these firms is our society looking into an (un-)flattering mirror. The engineer who wrote the manifesto did have a point: We do lack diversity of ideology at tech firms. The political leanings in tech are 50 shades of the same color.

So, what's a search engine to do? Fire. His. A**. Specifically:

- Anybody who puts the CEO of a firm responsible for the livelihoods of tens of thousands of families, in an impossible position, as Damore did, runs the risk of being fired.

- If you're seeking justice, much less an open debate on highly sensitive issues, you're not going to find it in the corporate world. Sure, universities have a responsibility to pursue the truth and need more ideological diversity. But corporations aren't arbiters of genetic heritability - instead, they are places that should encourage open minds, unburdened by conscious or subconscious bias.

- Google's job isn't to promote an internal dialog on sensitive issues of the day, but to sell keywords to Mazda. It so happens that the VP of e-commerce is a woman who has a college degree and will be less likely to increase her spend on a platform that thinks people with outdoor plumbing are less neurotic.

- Tech firms, likely found in NYC or SF, are smart to present a progressive image (take sides, gently) as it's good for shareholder value. In the eighties, the smart strategy was for firms to portray a conservative demeanor, as eighties conservatives were viewed as responsible, measured, and less prone to hyperbole on economic issues. But things have changed, dramatically. Progressives are seen as nice but weak and are less likely to invite regulatory scrutiny. The progressive values emanating from the leadership of tech firms is an illusionist trick. They "lean in" and invite you to look over here vs. over there (how many jobs they are destroying).

In addition, whom will you not find at a Trump rally? A mobile app developer. Progressives are powering the innovation economy, and conservatives are the ones getting screwed by it. The increasingly female EE grads from top schools have two things in common: the competition for them is intense, and they are progressives. Seventy percent of high school valedictorians are female, and Google and other tech firms need to send a clear signal: You are welcome and supported here, full stop.

- At the New York Times, we needed a policy for journalists re their social media presence. By default, they represent the brand, and we wanted them active on social platforms, without the drawback or benefit of editors. The official policy: "Use your common sense." The Google engineer who put out a manifesto claiming women are, no joke, more "neurotic" than men, lacks common sense. Really dude … really?

This was Sundar Pichai's first big test, and he nailed it. Decisive, crisp, and right … a good cocktail.

Content is king / prince / pauper

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is pulling its movies from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in 2019. This is the right move, but may be too late. Disney is a great firm, with incredible assets, and has one of the best CEOs in business. I believe being the best quarterback in football (Steve Young), and having to sit on the bench waiting for the other guy (Joe Montana) to retire, builds a key attribute of effective leaders: humility. Mr. Iger has this humility, as he had to wait for Eisner to (finally) leave the building.

The threat to this pivot is incrementalism. The announcement began sounding wishy-washy as they explained they might include some but not all stuff on their streaming service. Disney should partner with other content providers and offer the mother of all bundles that includes privileged access to parks, ESPN, movies, animation, and meet and greets with Phil from Modern Family - just have a feeling we'd become fast friends (Phil, call me). Trying to maintain profits (fly the plane) while fixing an engine means the strategy can get sucked into the engine. Similar to Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) genius / ballsy move to switch to a monthly recurring revenue model, Disney has the opportunity to command the space they occupy.

They would be the first media company in a long time to do so. The tension between platforms snapped ten years ago, and the rope decapitated content. There are no CEOs of content companies launching rockets (billions to spare in the ultimate space / phallic race). AMC developed genius content including Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and Breaking Bad and registered $840M in EBITDA last year. However, six-year-old video messaging platform Snap, who lost $500M last year, is worth 4x AMC.

Content companies need to lock hands and carry a much bigger stick with the platforms. Otherwise, the rockets to Mars and efforts to cure malaria will be the domain of the guys excited to meet you and provide greater exposure to your content. Bob Iger has the content and the smarts. Does his board have the stones to accept the 2-3-year decrease in profitability required to move to a recurring revenue business and push back on platforms? I wonder what board member Sheryl Sandberg is telling him to do?