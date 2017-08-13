DryShips Inc:  George Economou Hoses Shareholders Again

The stock had a great run this week and likely will trade at levels higher than Friday's close of $3.10 next week, but it will remain volatile.

Given the ongoing nefarious dealings of George Economou and the possibility that he will regain voting control over DryShips, the stock will struggle to trade near NAV.

Perfidy

Treachery, duplicity, deceit, deceitfulness, disloyalty, infidelity, faithlessness, unfaithfulness, betrayal, treason, double-dealing, untrustworthiness, breach of trust. Does this sound like anyone we know? George Economou (GE) was up to his usual tricks today as DryShips Inc. (DRYS) filed a 6-K August 11th announcing a Private Equity transaction with entities controlled by GE. The stock closed up 51% on the day and it was up more than 100% in the pre-market and early minutes of the trading session, but this price jump came at the bitter cost of a large portion of the future upside in the stock. Shareholders were once again hosed by GE. The stock price increase on the day just made it palatable.

The etymology of the phrase getting hosed is in dispute, but my preferred origin story is the process of being beaten with a rubber hose while in custody in the bad old days before Miranda rights, civilian oversight boards, body cams, and laws that forbid such activity. Let's be clear. GE was swinging the rubber hose hard against his shareholders Friday.

GE's motivation for the transaction and the reason he is willing to risk additional lawsuits against this ridiculously one sided transaction is clear: money! GE massively diluted shareholders during the last six months through continuous equity offerings and reverse stock splits. Then, after dramatically expanding the DRYS fleet while relentlessly trashing the stock price to a level well below theoretical book value, he took advantage of the beaten down stock price by swapping $27 million of structurally subordinate debt for an equity stake that likely will be worth $150 to $175 million dollars. Yes there were other "assets" or rights that he so graciously tossed in to "sweeten" the deal but these were "assets" or rights that he had previously gouged from shareholders or that are of questionable value.

Private Placement

Here are the terms of the Private Placement. Each one is addressed below.

The consideration for the Company's common shares in the Private Placement will be: (i) the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Shipping Pool Investors Inc., which directly holds a 49% interest in Heidmar Holdings LLC, a global tanker operator, from SPII Holdings Inc., an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou; (ii) the termination of the participation rights set forth in the Deed of Participation dated May 23, 2017 by and between the Company and Mountain Investment Inc., an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou; (III) forfeiture by Sifnos Shareholders Inc., an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou, of all outstanding Series D preferred shares (which carry 100,000 votes per share) of the Company that it currently holds; and (iv) the repayment of $27 million under the Company's unsecured credit facility, as amended (the "Sierra Credit Facility") with Sierra. The Company will not receive any cash proceeds from the Private Placement.

(i) 49% interest in Heidmar Holdings LLC. Heidmar manages 98 tanker vessels divided through five asset pools organized by tanker size.

Heidmar Tanker Pools Vessel Size Est Tonnage Spot Rates DWT (000s) DWT (000s) VLCC 10 290 2900 27,500 Suezmax 22 155 3410 17,000 LR2 49 110 5390 15,500 LR1, Panamax 9 73 657 13,750 Handysize 7 42 294 13,500

Please note that Heidmar does not own these vessels. It manages and operates the vessels for a fee. As discussed in this article, Heidmar was owned 49% by Morgan Stanley, 49% by George Economou, and 2% by employees. Both MS and GE have been trying to sell their stakes and a transaction with FDX Capital fell through in early 2017. MS has owned Heidmar since 2006 and it is unlikely they would have owned a company that was losing money for that long a period, so there is at least some value to the ownership interest.

There is some concern that the profitability of Heidmar has been impaired recently by the decline in tanker rates, mostly in the VLCC and Suezmax categories, since a portion of the management fees may be variable and tied to rates. This is difficult to verify since Heidmar is privately held and there is no information available regarding its financials. As this chart on the Lloyds List website indicates, Clean (product tankers) and Dirty (crude tankers) Indexes are actually up on a year over year basis. The Clean and Dirty indexes are a mix of vessel sizes and routes, but the Heidmar vessel pools are much more weighted to the smaller vessel sizes where rates have been more stable.

The failed sale process may have been the result of too high price expectations (MS are rumored to have overpaid in 2006), but there is likely some value to the business. If Heidmar was to net $200 per day on the 98 vessels it manages, it would yield pre-tax profits of $7.15 million. At a 7x multiple, that would value Heidmar at $50 million. 49% would equal about $24.5 million. Let's be conservative and estimate a value between $10 million and $15 million for the stake.

(ii) Termination of Participation Rights. I believe these are the participation rights that were conceded to SIFNOS for the $200 million loan during Q1 2017. Please note that this is a guess. GE was entitled to 30% of the profits on the sale of the 13 vessels (Panamaxes) owned by DRYS at the date of the loan. Dry Bulk vessel values have increased since Q1 2017 as Dry Bulk rates have steadily increased. For every $1 million increase in value for the vessel, GE would be entitled to $300k IF THE VESSEL WAS SOLD BY DRYS. This was an outrageous term then and basically GE is selling this right, which he should not have received in the first place, back to DRYS. The audit committee could make the case that the vessels increased in value between $1 and $2 million and that GE was theoretically entitled to between $3.9 million and $7.8 million.

(iii) Forfeiture of Series D Preferred Stock. Series D Preferred gave GE voting control of DRYS through the 100,000 per share supervoting rights. The Series D were subject to the same reductions resulting from reverse stock splits announced during Q1 and Q2 as the common stock. GE had already lost majority outright voting control of DRYS prior to the Private Placement and Rights Offering announcements. With the Private Placement and Rights Offering, GE will likely regain majority control of DRYS (see below), which is why he was willing to surrender the Series D and use it as part of the "value" he was paying for the common stock. I would surmise the Audit Committee argued that he still had control of DRYS through the Series D even if he did not have an outright majority of votes and it would have assigned a control premium to the surrender of the Series D. Assuming the EMV of DRYS was north of $70 million on Thursday August 10th, a 25% control premium would have been worth $17 to $18 million.

(iv) $27 million credit facility repayment. At last! A portion of this deal where the value is not in dispute. This is a $27 million reduction (or payment) on the SIFNOS loan (now called the Sierra Credit Facility apparently).

In summary, an argument could be made that there was between $37 million and $42 million (the SIFNOS loan payment and Heidmar stake) of actual value exchanged by GE for the $100 million in shares. The rest of the swap "assets" were garbage and of no questionable value.

Dilution and Valuation

GE received 36.36 million shares based on the $2.75 per share valuation assumed in the Private Placement. DRYS did not file a 6-K at the close on Friday August 11th providing an update on the Kalani issuance, which was halted as a part of this deal, so the shares outstanding prior to the Private Placement are unknown. Here is the table estimating shares outstanding from an article I wrote Thursday night.

DryShips Inc. Equity Issuance Estimate (millions) Shares Traded August 7th -August 11th 89.345 Estimate of VWAP $1.77 Issuance Discount to VWAP 6% Assumed Average Issuance Price 1.6638 Percentage of Volume Issued 5% 6% 7% Estimated Equity Issuance 7.43 8.92 10.41 Remaining Equity Issuance August 4th 32.9 Estimated Remaining Equity Issuance @ August 11th 25.47 23.98 22.49 August 11th Close $2.05 Estimated Shares O/S @ August 11th 36.01 36.91 37.80 Estimated EMV @ August 10th $73.82 $75.66 $77.49 Remaining Equity Issuance as % of EMV 34.5% 31.7% 29.0%

Assuming 36 million shares outstanding prior to the Private Placement, GE would own a bit more than 50% of DRYS. DRYS has estimated in the past that the EBITDA run rate of the fleet based on existing TC rates (mostly the VLGCs) and spot rates (at that point in time) equaled approximately $77 million. Dry Bulk rates, particularly Capesize and by extension Newcastlemax, have rallied quite a bit lately. Let's assume that the revised EBITDA run rate equals $85 million, including Heidmar. Let's assign an 8x multiple. This yields an enterprise value of $680 million. Subtract the VLGC debt of $150mm and SIFNOS debt of $173 mm for an equity value of $357 million. Let's add about $20 million of the $40 million of spare cash on the balance sheet to the equity value. This yields an equity value of $377 million. 50% of this value would be $188.5 million. Therefore, GE swapped about $40 million worth of value for approximately $188.5 million, a nice 4.5x multiple.

There are other means of valuing DRYS that would result in higher values. The point of this example is to illustrate the magnitude of this asymmetric transaction based on Company forecasts and a reasonable valuation of the assets involved. It is patently unfair to shareholders.

Rights Offering

The Rights Offering is a mechanism designed to pay down the SIFNOS loan ("Sierra Credit Facility"). This may be cynical, but I do not believe the language about buying other assets. The Rights Offering will result in the issuance of an additional 36.36 million shares resulting in total estimated shares outstanding equaling approximately 108.72 million. Assuming the $377 million equity value above and the pay down of $100 million in SIFNOS debt with the proceeds, the equity value would increase to $477 million (though there is an argument that the EBITDA multiple should increase due to the deleveraging). Per share equity value would therefore be approximately $4.38. Again, there are other valuation methodologies that would result in a higher valuation, but this is a reasonable figure.

Let's assume that the worst case scenario for GE occurs and he has to backstop the entire Rights Offering. What is the impact on him? He would inject $100 million in capital which then would be immediately returned to him in the form of a SIFNOS debt repayment. He would therefore be out of pocket $0 in the near term but would forego $100 million in debt repayments at the maturity of the SIFNOS loan in six years. Effectively, he would have converted another $100 million of SIFNOS debt into equity at $2.75 per share. He would own approximately 66.88% of DRYS equal to $319 million of equity value. He would also control DRYS.

What if the other extreme occurred and GE did not have to backstop any of the Rights Offering? He would receive a $100 million repayment of his SIFNOS loan and retain a 33.44% ownership interest in DRYS, equal to a $159.50 million. Probably enough of a stake to win a shareholder vote since many shareholders do not participate. This would still be 4x multiple of the assets he put into the Company and he would have freed up $100 million in cash.

Lawsuits

Shareholders have shown a willingness to sue GE recently over the issuance of stock through Kalani. I think they would have a much better case over the Private Placement if they have standing (i.e. they owned stock at the announcement of the Private Placement.) Remember that DRYS has repeatedly put out press releases touting the NAV of the Company at levels much higher than the EMV or the implied EMV at a $2.75 per share valuation. How could an "independent" audit committee ignore these prior press releases in ratifying the fairness of this transaction? It may be possible to hoist them by their own petard. This is a transaction that could be prevented from proceeding through a lawsuit, theoretically, so I would not be surprised to see one filed. At some point, the Marshall Islands has to stand up and enforce a reasonable set of security laws. They should start with this transaction.

Conclusion

There is not going to be any short squeeze. The heavy volume on Thursday and Friday took care of that. The upper boundary of the trading range for DRYS is somewhere above $4 and the lower boundary will probably be somewhere in the mid to high $2s due to the management perfidy discount. If there is a lawsuit filed against the transaction, it has the potential to be a mild positive prior to a ruling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.