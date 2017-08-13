Vaalco Energy - 2Q'17 Results: Don't Fear The Sell-Off

I recommend to accumulate the stock at or under 0.78, using an accumulation strategy, with a potential bottom around 0.70-0.68?

The balance sheet is solid and the company is making a good margin per barrel produced even at $40 a barrel.

Vaalco released its 2Q'17 results on August 8, 2017. Second quarter oil sales totaled 414k net barrels compared with 436k net barrels in the same period a year ago.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY)

VAALCO Energy was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company has 111 full-time employees (59 in Gabon).

Investment thesis:

Vaalco Inc., is a small American company focusing essentially on West Africa (Offshore Gabon primarily).

The main and only producing field is called the Etame Marine Permit, offshore Gabon. Vaalco is the operator with a 31.1% working interest, with currently nine producing wells producing 4,363 net BOPD. The prospect had 4.0 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2016.

The Etame Marine presents significant development opportunities

• Development opportunities identified that would extend the economic life • Over 65 MMBO of gross unrisked recoverable contingent resources • Operating infrastructure in place to support development Etame License Extension • Current license terminates in 2021; currently in positive discussions with government • License extension would enhance the economics of new development wells

Vaalco is an interesting play that delivers both real opportunities and unique risks due to the specific character of its business model, which is based on only one producing field, offshore Gabon.

Furthermore, revenues are totally dependent on the price of oil, which produces a lot of volatility. M. Philip Patman said in the conference call:

In order to limit VAALCO's commodity price risk, in 2016, the company hedged its oil sales by purchasing oil puts. As of June 30, 2017, VAALCO had unexpired crude oil put contracts covering 360,000 barrels of anticipated sales volumes for the period from July 2017 through December 31, 2017 at a weighted average price of $50.

The stock price has sunk regularly since the last earnings results, which were not that bad (with a small profit), and I believe EGY is now trading at a discount to fair value which should justify a cautious accumulation. Perhaps, the recurring ESP problem and the maintenance that will affect results in 3Q'17 are the reason for this sell off?

On July 18, the electric submersible pump or ESP in the South Tchibala 2-H well on the Avouma platform failed, resulting in the well being temporarily shut-in. The well was producing approximately 1,300 barrels of oil per day gross or 350 barrels of oil per day net to the company prior to being shut-in. VAALCO is mobilizing a hydraulic workover unit in the third quarter to move onto the Avouma platform and replace the ESP system in the well, which is expected to be back on production by fourth quarter 2017. The company successfully utilized a hydraulic workover unit to replace the ESP in the same well late last year at a significantly lower cost rather than mobilizing a jackup rig.

Q2 2017 Results Snapshot (7 consecutive quarters).

2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 Q4'15 Revenues In $ million 20.43 21.27 15.33 14.64 18.85 10.98 17.52 Operating costs and expenses In $ million 9.87 7.95 11.83 7.36 7.34 11.25 13.46 Net income In $ million 2.28 4.26 (3.64) (15.60) (8.14) (8.06) (80.78) EPS in $ Adjusted EPS in $ 0.04 0.07 (0.06) (0.27) (0.01) (0.14) (1.38) G&A In $ million 3.05 3.13 1.72 1.61 4.00 2.98 2.92 Cash on hand In $ million 20.64 24.25 20.47 26.88 16.68 24.16 25.36 Adjusted EBITDAX In $ million 8.577 10.411 2.151 4.239 7.698 (10.71) 3.304 Basic share Outstanding In million 58.658 58.567 58.554 58.708 58.464 58.513 58.47

Production Table:

2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 2Q'15 1Q'15 Net oil Mbls 397 416 335 348 430 405 442 397 457 380 Net Gas MMCF 0 0 25 32 35 32 33 53 46 47 Net oil + Gas MBOE 397 416 339 353 435 411 449 406 465 388 Average daily BOEPD 4,363 4,622 3,682 3,836 4,796 4,516 4,876 4,796 4,002 4,309 Oil price $ 46,83 51,99 41,88 42,31 42,13 27,07 39,18 43,97 59,16 48,65

Note: 3Q'17 production estimated will be 3,500 - 3,800 Net BOE/d. M. Cary Bounds, CEO, said in the conference call:

Given the strong production, we had in the first half of 2017 and taking into account the planned turnaround and ESP downtime, we are updating our full year 2017 guidance to 3,900 to 4,200 barrels of oil per day.

Note: Beginning with our third quarter 2016 earnings, the operating results of our Angola segment, have been classified as discontinued operations in EGY financial statements.

Graphs: Quarterly Production in MMBOE trend since 2Q'14 and Revenues trend.

EGY has no net debt.

Commentary:

Vaalco released its second-quarter results on August 8, 2017. Second quarter oil sales totaled 414k net barrels compared with 436k net barrels in the same period a year ago and 394k net barrels in the first quarter of 2017.

Honestly, I do not see why the company has been punished so harshly lately? Yes, it is perhaps due to the recurring ESP issues and/or the planned maintenance that will affect the third quarter production and revenues, but the extent of the sell off seems not adequate, in my opinion. The balance sheet is solid and the company is making a good margin per barrel produced even at $40 a barrel as the graph below is showing:

Courtesy: EGY

Is it because 3Q'17 production will be low or about 325K net barrels per day? Hard to tell.

EGY is forming a descending triangle pattern, which is usually bearish and often ends with a negative breakout. This is what happened recently and I expect that the selling pressure will continue until 0.70. I recommend accumulating the stock at or under 0.78, using an accumulation strategy, with a potential bottom around 0.70-0.68?

