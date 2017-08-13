The Market Will Correct

As the stock market continues to reach new heights, investors have become worried about what is driving the increase, in case the fundamentals don’t justify such high valuations. One concern is the S&P 500 P/E ratio, which has steadily climbed above historical trends.

Source: Multpl.com

To see whether the market is indeed overpriced, let’s see why this change is occurring by digging into some arithmetic. Since P/E Ratio = (Share Price)/(Earnings per Share) and Earnings per Share = Earnings/(Outstanding Shares), P/E ratio depends on both a company’s earnings and the number of shares it has outstanding. In recent times, share prices have risen even while earnings per share have only increased marginally since the recession.

Source: Multpl.com

Worse, the reason for the increase in EPS is not an increase in corporate earnings, as we would like. Instead, the rise is largely because the number of outstanding shares is falling.

The primary driver of this decline appears to be an increase in share buybacks after the recession. As the market panicked and over-corrected during the Great Recession, companies saw a great opportunity to buy back their stocks cheaply while also boosting their then-undervalued stocks.

We can already see the volume of share buybacks receding, a development only likely to accelerate as the increased buybacks post-Recession was hardly sustainable. Why is this relevant? Well, the story this data portrays is that companies’ earnings have not increased so much as to warrant the increases in share price the market has seen. The prices have been fueled by a lack of outstanding shares, not an improvement in the fundamentals of large-cap corporations. To look at it from an economics perspective, the supply of shares has fallen causing the value of each share to increase beyond its EPS would suggest. That is, it takes more money to purchase $1 of EPS since the total amount of earnings available for the public to buy is now lower.

If the stock market has been fueled by a scarcity of outstanding shares, what happens when those shares come back on the market? As companies stop their buyback programs or worse, sell their Treasury shares, the market will see a decline in prices and a correction of the P/E ratio.

As always, there is an alternative hypothesis. Looking at the low forward P/E ratio, it is clear that analysts expect earnings to rise over the next year, which would explain why they have been willing to purchase stocks at higher prices than their EPS. As technology stocks increasingly proliferate the S&P 500, investors will still invest in a company with low past earnings if they believe massive future earnings are just around the corner. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are often cited as exemplars of this mentality.

The numbers don’t really bear this view out, though. Among the 60 technology stocks in the S&P 500, the P/E ratio is 24.9, barely above the index’s 24.3. And the 12-month forward P/E ratio of 18.2 is actually a touch above the 17.8 of the entire index. This makes sense since most of these companies are well-established at this point with stable earnings growth.

That is not to say that investing for future earnings is not contributing to the increase in P/E ratio among the S&P 500 index. However, it cannot fully explain the market’s overpricing. Both of the above factors are working in tandem to increase the market’s P/E ratio, although I believe this trend is mostly caused by the diminishing number of outstanding shares, which would mean that a downturn is around the corner. Fortunately, this is unlikely to affect the macro-economy, so any correction will be restricted to the equities market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.