General Electric: How Low Can It Go?

An investment in GE comes with a 3.8 dividend yield, and the ‘yield on cost’ will most likely rise going forward.

General Electric's shares (GE) shares are languishing. In my opinion, the current sell-off is a good opportunity for contrarian-minded dividend investors to gobble up GE for a high-quality income portfolio. General Electric's shares are widely oversold, and the industrial company will continue to reward shareholders with a growing dividend over time. The reward-to-risk ratio is appealing, and the risk of investing in General Electric is not as great as investors might think.

General Electric's share chart looks frightening…there is just no other way to put it. The industrial company has not exactly been an investors' favorite this year, and the performance numbers speak for themselves: If you invested some money in General Electric at the beginning of the year, the value of your holding has decreased 20.25 percent (though you have received a little extra cash as dividends). Nonetheless, an investment in GE has not paid off at all for investors in 2017.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

Time To Pick General Electric Out Of The Bargain Bin...The Market Is Irrational

With General Electric's shares dropping to new 52-week lows this year, few investors had the guts to buy into an oversold GE. On the other hand, contrarian-minded investors looking for a good deal might want to think twice about buying into the current weakness. General Electric's share price might bounce around a bit over the short haul, depending on what geopolitical or economic events make it to the front page, but the industrial company will continue to pay shareholders a growing dividend over time…and that's where the real value for income investors is.

Much More Rational Valuation

The good thing about the drop in GE's share price is that the company's valuation has also become much more rational. General Electric's shares change hands for ~14.9x 2018e profits, which is sensible considering that investors get access to a high-quality dividend stream, and to a dividend yield that is approaching 4 percent.

How Much Downside Does General Electric Have?

General Electric's shares fell to a new 52-week low (@$25.19) on Friday, and sentiment is bearish…so there is no reason why GE could not drop another 5-10 percent, especially if the stock market remains weak, and investors continue to display a desire to take profits.

That said, though, I like to think that General Electric's dividend limits the downside since GE has paid investors a good dividend for a very long time…and will likely continue to do so. An investment in General Electric at today's price point comes with a 3.8 percent dividend yield, and the yield on cost will only go up long term.

Your Takeaway

Investors are bearish about General Electric right now, and I could see shares dropping another 5-10 percent if the U.S.-North Korea stand-off intensifies. General Electric's shares have already slumped 20 percent since January, and they marked a new 52-week low last Friday.

On the other hand, I think those circumstances make an investment in GE even more interesting: General Electric is widely oversold, and the valuation today is much more rational with shares selling for less than 15x next year's estimated earnings. In addition, I think General Electric's high-quality dividend limits investors' downside. The entry yield currently sits at 3.8 percent, which is very attractive, especially if you consider buying GE for a DGI portfolio. Buy for income and long term capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.