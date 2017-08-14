Cliffs - Buy, Buy, Buy

Cliffs will be the biggest winner from a move to scrap and electric arc furnaces in China.

I've covered Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) from a few angles over the past few weeks to establish a solid bull case based on a few big pillars. Those pillars can be seen below. - Feel free to click on the links to read my articles if you have not done so already.

In this article, I will cover the fifth point and explain why Cliffs is benefiting not only from cyclical factors but also from secular changes in the world's biggest steel country.

Let's start with a very interesting article from mining.com which caught my eye last week because it contained very important information and added info on a second topic I am going to discuss in this article.

China's Supply Crunch

The core of the article is that China is increasingly starting to worry about pollution and finally taking serious steps to reduce it. Steel supply could get hit in case of a 50% output reduction during winter months. On top of that, we are looking at a strict deadline on the first of September which puts more regulation on Chinese steelmakers. Everyone who ignores or misses the deadline will be shut down. This already led to a 120 million tonnes reduction of low-quality steel in the first half of this year.

This is the low-quality steel produced in China's sinter plants and used to product construction growth and to flood foreign markets with cheap steel.

Iron ore prices have rallied indeed, even though I believe that most of the rally is supported by economic growth.

Anyhow, this trend should not be ignored. We are looking at one of the biggest opportunities for Cliffs. I will continue by discussing the strategy and outlook from Cliffs as explained in a presentation by Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

Even though the presentation was given in June of 2016 it could not be more up-to-date. I also need to give a big shout-out to Jon Kirkpatrick (Twitter: @JonKirkpatrick) who brought this to my attention a few weeks ago.

China's Environmental Problems

Lourenco Goncalves explained the environmental trend in China in great detail and provided information about the impact on Cliffs.

The most important point to make is the heavy pollution in China. Living in the manufacturing hotspots equals smoking 30 cigarettes a day as you can see in the map below.

One of the reasons is the poor quality of the steel production in China. Sinter feed is the main source for sinter plants that produce large quantities of low quality steel at very low prices. In other words, this is the heart of the steel dumping machinery causing trouble all over the world.

These environmental changes have caused an effects that has to be solved since it is causing serious health problems in the biggest metropolitan areas.

China's government is seeking a 45% reduction of energy intensity by 2020. This is currently being executed and has to deliver results as soon as possible.

How Is This Going To Be Achieved?

China has two solutions to solve this problem in the steel industry. They can change their production methods by...

... using iron ore pellets or by

switching to electric arc furnaces (EAF)

The first thing is going to be a massive tailwind for Cliffs US activities because the production of iron ore pellets needs water. This is why Australian producers in the Pilbara region won't be able to provide these pellets since there is simply not enough supply of water. Add to that the importance of Australian exports to China provided by companies like Fortescue, Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP). This will benefit Cliffs since it has perfect production circumstances in Minnesota.

Electronic arc furnaces on the other hand need scrap metal.

China's shift to EAF

The shift towards electronic arc furnaces has three main outcomes.

Demand for Australian and Brazilian steel will be reduced

China's scrap demand will increase

China's scrap market is not developed and unable to handle demand

Especially the second and third point provide a ton of opportunity for Cliffs. Why? Simply because China is going to import scrap from the US to satisfy domestic demand. This will squeeze the US scrap market which will dramatically increase prices.

This will lead to the need for substitutes in the US market. And guess who is going to provide these.

How Cliffs Is Going To Win

These scrap substitutes will be

DRI - direct reduced iron

HBI - hot briquetted iron

Pig iron

Cliffs is the main and core producer of all of them and is currently specializing in the production of HBI. Something that is currently a big trend in the steel industry since it improves steel quality and reduces transportation costs and optimizes order sizes for companies that used to import iron ore.

The next graph is a screenshot from the YouTube video I discussed so far. My apologies for the bad quality which was unavoidable.

What we see is a clear pattern:

China begins a crackdown on pollution -> EAFs are starting to gain importance and market share -> the scrap market tightens and pushes prices up -> US steelmakers are seeking alternative iron units -> Cliffs provides alternative solutions -> Cliffs becomes the "go-to" supplier in North America.

Conclusion

After discussing growth acceleration and secular changes in the US in previous articles, we see that Chinese efforts to reduce pollution are finally hitting the steel and iron ore industry. These trends could not be more favorable for Cliffs since it is the number one producer in the US and main benefiter of a tight scrap market.

Trends like these are the reason that Cliffs is strong as a rock while many steel producers like AK Steel (AKS) and US Steel (X) seem to struggle. At least in terms of stock price returns.

I am further shifting money from my basic material trades into Cliffs because I believe that there are not many companies with a stronger bull case in this sector. What we see is that we are having a bull case for the short term (growth acceleration) and a long term secular trend which will turn the company into a global leader of high quality iron ore products.

