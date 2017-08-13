6 Dividend Increases: August 7-11, 2017

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. In the last week, 6 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, STI is a diversified financial services holding company in the United States. Its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. STI's other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 53.85% to 40¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31. The ex-dividend date will be August 29.

• Brinker International (EAT)

Founded in 1975 and based in Dallas, Texas, EAT owns, develops, operates, and franchises the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. EAT has more than 1,600 company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States, and 31 countries and two territories outside the United States.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 11.76% to 38¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 28 to shareholders of record on September 11. EAT will trade ex-dividend on September 7.

• Steris plc (STE)

STE develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. It operates a network of more than 50 facilities. STE was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 10.7% to 31¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 25, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on September 28.

• Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

BR provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Customers include banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. BR was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

The board of directors of BR has declared a quarterly dividend of 36.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 10.61% above the prior dividend of 33¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 18 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 3.

• Dover Corporation (DOV)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, DOV manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services in the United States and internationally. DOV operates through four business segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment.

On August 4, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.82%. The dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31. DOV will trade ex-dividend on August 29.

• Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, CSL operates as a diversified manufacturing company in the United States and internationally. CSL designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for various niche markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, and healthcare.

Recently, CSL increased its quarterly dividend by 5.71% to 37¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 16, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on September 1.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, STE, BR, and CSL.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

STE's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in STE in January 2007 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BR's price line is well above the stock's normal P/E ratio and well above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a significant premium to fair value. An investment in BR in April 2007 would have returned 14.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CSL's price line is above the primary valuation line and just above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a small premium to fair value. An investment in CSL in January 2007 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.