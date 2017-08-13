This Is Why I Made The Uncharacteristic Move To Buy Sanchez Stock

As I pointed out on many occasions, I tend to invest based on longer term fundamental considerations. In over a decade since I started investing, I never held a stock for less than a year. Yet a few days ago, I decided to break with my usual investment habit and I bought Sanchez Energy (SN) stock. It is not based on longer term fundamentals, aside from my view of oil market trends going forward, nor do I intend to hold the stock for a year or more, as I usually do. I made a relatively small bet, just before it released its second quarter results, and I expect I will sell within months, not years. It might be the case that I will end up holding for perhaps a little bit over a year, depending on oil price trajectory trends, as well as perhaps a number of other factors, but not much longer than that. The factors which convinced me to do it are a combination of my belief that we are about to see a significant increase in oil prices in the second half of this year, as well as the fact that DUC completions that Sanchez inherited from the Comanche acquisition from Anadarko (APC) will produce significantly improved operating results for the next few quarters. The second quarter results show that I probably made the right call on this account. If the oil price increase will also materialize, I believe that my decision to make an exception to my usual trading strategy will pay off.

The acquired production & DUC effect

With the Comanche acquisition, Sanchez and its partner Blackstone Energy Partners gained 155,000 net acres, 67,000 boe/d, as well as 132 Gross DUC's. The total cost of the transaction was $2.3 billion. The immediate benefit of the acquired production in place is obvious. It represents extra revenue, which did not require much spending, aside from having to service the financial obligation incurred as a result of having to come up with the money for the deal. $744 million in non-convertible perpetual preferred equity, with a 10% annual cash dividend was issued by Sanchez, through a subsidiary in order to finance the deal. That in effect means that it is on the hook for $74.4 million in dividend payments every year, which in my view will be a net burden for the longer term, but in the shorter term, the production gain, as well as the value of the DUC's which Sanchez is currently busy bringing on line, outweigh the costs of servicing the preferred equity it sold.

The second quarter results that Sanchez just released this week show exactly how much of a short-term boost this has been to its bottom line. It reported net income from operations of $24.2 million, on revenue of $176 million. It is true that a derivatives gain of almost $60 million helped a great deal with achieving a net profit. But even if we look at revenue versus total operating costs of $154.2 million, we see something that Sanchez has not had a lot of history achieving, namely more revenue than operating costs. For instance, in the same quarter from last year, operating costs were almost twice as much as revenue. The fact that it brought 42 DUC's on-line at the newly acquired Comanche play played a significant role in achieving this. Sanchez is committed to bringing all 132 DUC's within a year of signing the Comanche agreement, which means that it might be worth keeping in mind as an investment timeline guide. I for one would prefer to be out before they complete all the DUC's.

Aside from the profitability factor, there is the production growth story which comes into play with the Comanche acquisition. growth company status is a much-coveted title that shale companies crave, because it tends to be well-rewarded by investors. In this regard Sanchez energy is looking good thanks to the addition of Comanche production as well as DUC's it is able to bring on-line with relative financial ease. Production is up 31% compared with the same quarter from last year. Given that compared with the first quarter of 2017 production is up 43%, it underscores just what a difference Comanche made in this regard. Production is expected to reach as high as 100,000 boe/d by the same time next year, from current production levels of 73,000 boe/d.

My oil price bet

Between the production increase and the lower costs of completing DUC's which is leading to improved operating results, this is already a compelling shorter term investment story, which is something I pointed out in a previous article recently. The Comanche acreage may be mediocre, as is the Catarina play, but the shorter term growth in production, as well as the improvement in its operating results, due to the gain in production and DUC's that Anadarko already spent money in building up in its Comanche play should be a shorter-term boost for Sanchez. I also happen to think that the timing of this deal is rather convenient, because I do believe that we will see another leg up in oil prices in coming months, which I also expressed recently in an article pointing out why we can expect to see $60/barrel oil rather soon.

I don't wish to provide a full presentation in regards to my reasons to believe that we are headed for $60/barrel oil soon, given that I just recently presented my arguments in support of my views in this regard. I recommend people read my article on the subject, because I believe anyone who is invested in oil stocks or looking to invest should try to gather as many perspectives as possible in regards to the oil market, and I believe my view of it is important, given current market sentiment, which runs contrary to my own view. I just want to point out in this article the fact that at this point, total liquids stocks including SPR, as reported by the EIA, are down by 3.7% compared with last year and I expect the trend of decline will continue for the rest of the year, and it will be reflected in overall OECD stock data as well. When looking at crude only, it is down by 2.8% when including SPR and 3.6% without factoring in SPR. It is true that we are talking within the context of very high inventories, but the trend is now definitely one of inventories draw-down. The fact that the market is still not reacting to this is more of a reflection of entrenched sentiment, rather than fact-based. Same thing happened in 2013-2014, when there was a very delayed reaction to inventories building up.

It may take a little while longer for the market to pick up on the fundamentals and slowly let go of the entrenched sentiment, expecting lower oil prices for the foreseeable future, but in the end the facts will prevail. Investors were more in tune to the second quarter results that Sanchez presented this week, rewarding the numbers presented with a big one-day rally in its stock. But it lost all of those gains since then, in large part because the sector has been moving lower, due to declining oil prices. It goes without saying that Sanchez still needs the overall market to go higher in the next few months in order to see its improved operating results reflected in its stock price. But given its much-improved prospects for increasing production and operating profitability for the next few quarters, it is likely that within the context of oil prices moving higher in the next few months, its stock will outperform that of its peer average, at least for the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.