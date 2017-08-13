Macy's - Not Much News, Sticking To A Long Thesis

At current levels I am sticking and adding to Macy's despite secular headwinds on the back of solid earnings power thanks to its real estate and monetization potential.

Macy's (M) continues to be hit by a very harsh retail environment as the latest earnings report again sent shares to fresh lows. While the secular headwinds are very substantial, the situation remains far from hopeless in my opinion.

This results in part thanks to the hidden real estate value, but also because Macy's is still solidly profitable, (in part thanks to the real estate assets) while the company has a reasonable online business. The biggest beneficiary in my eyes could be a bankruptcy of potentially Sears or J.C. Penney ahead of the time at which Macy's might run into financial troubles, potentially weeding out some large brick-and-mortar competition.

On the back of these developments and the low expectations & value I am sticking and adding to a current long position.

The Latest Report

Macy's second quarter was not very good as could have been expected as the only bright spot is perhaps the reiteration of the full year guidance. Second quarter revenues were down by 5.4% to $5.55 billion driven by store closures and a 2.8% decline in comparable sales on an owned basis. Disappointing is the 9% decline in international tourist sales but given the recent dollar weakening, that might change in the second half of the year as the key holiday season is upon us. Encouraging is the fact that management sounds upbeat on its off-price Backstage offering, although an average 6% sales contribution to the 38 stores in which it operates makes it still very small.

While these results are not good, the good news is that it marked an improvement from the very difficult first quarter in which comparables were down by much greater percentages. So far this year comparables are down 4.0%, which is in the seasonally softer first half of the year. In that light it is comforting to see the guidance being reiterated, which calls for a 2.2-3.3% decline in full year comps, indicating that comparable sales are expected to flatten out quite a bit towards the end of the year.

The company continues to guide for adjusted earnings of $3.37-$3.62 per share. Excluding the gains on the sale of the Union Square Building in San Francisco and other charges, earnings are seen at $2.90-$3.15 per share. This is somewhat disappointing as the company is anticipating greater gains on real estate being sold other than the Union Square Building. These real estate gains are seen roughly $100 million higher than previously has been anticipated, which bodes well for monetization of real estate.

The fact that the guidance is not updated, does not provide a lot of good news for margins. If expectations have really not shifted, the additional gains implies that operating margins are expected to narrow by roughly another 60 basis points. The good news is that the company is very active on monetizing some key real estate, including a review of State Street in Chicago and the key Herald Square building in NY.

The company posted earnings of $116 million this quarter, equivalent to $0.38 per share. If the impact of store closures and costs related to pension costs are excluded, an adjusted profit number of $0.48 shows up, six cents less than the same quarter last year. So far this year adjusted earnings run at $0.71 per share, which compares to reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the first half of last year. To deliver on the adjusted earnings number of around $3 per share, it is certain that a good holiday season performance is needed.

Capital Allocation Is Wise

Instead of continuing its serial share repurchase program, under which Macy's has bought back a ton of stock at much higher prices in the previous years, the company is now diverting reduced cash flows to reduce debt. While investors are still receiving a 7% dividend yield at this level, the company has to reduce leverage to reflect for the reduced footprint, sales and profitability of the overall business.

The company ended the quarter with $6.32 billion in debt which is down substantially from the $7.63 billion debt load this time last year. Cash holdings have come down from a billion to $783 million, reducing net debt to $5.54 billion. This seems like a lot for a struggling retailer, but in essence Macy's remains a real estate business in disguise.

If the company meets its $3 per share guidance, that more or less works out to a 7.5% margin on $24 billion in sales, for EBIT of $1.8 billion. After accounting for $320 million in annualized interest expenses and a 35% tax rate, net earnings are seen around a billion, equivalent to the roughly $3 in projected earnings. With EBIT of $1.8 billion and depreciation charges running at another billion a year, net leverage ratios appear to be reasonable around 2 times EBITDA.

Despite the big yield, which represents a roughly 50% payout ratio based on adjusted earnings, Macy's is able to deleverage on the back of current earnings and sales of real estate. Further deleveraging could come from the close of the sale of additional real estate as well as a reasonable holiday season of course.

What Now?

Macy's is trying to de-risk, yet it is facing very strong secular headwinds. The company is taking the right measures, but the question is if the company has it in its ¨DNA¨ to fully compete. If you believe there is still a substantial place for physical retail, Macy's has a real shot as it is de-risking through reducing debt and closing unprofitable stores.

The other good news is that comparables are improving and that other retailers will go bankrupt much sooner, but the real upside still has to come from continued operational focus, improvements and the unlocking of value through its real estate. The little over 300 million shares outstanding value equity at just $6 billion at these levels, with net debt standing at close to $5.5 billion, for a $11.5 billion enterprise valuation.

The key has to come from real estate monetization and that is where the legacy counts, in combination with flawed accounting rules. After all the Union Square Building in San Francisco was valued at just $15 million on the books before being sold for $250 million. That building was just 250,000 square feet and we have to take into account that State Street in Chicago and Herald Square in NY each compass over 2 million square feet, as similar valuation multiples would result in a real estate value of $4 billion!

Until the real estate monetization happens at larger scale, Macy benefits from owning undervalued real estate which gives it a major advantage versus physical players which do have to pay market rent, as seen in the income statement differential. That is Macy's is still solidly profitable as it receives a major subsidy in terms of owning a lot of real estate with very low mortgages on them.

As such, there are still many levers to pull for the company, and while I have been an early buying the $30s, I am adding to a full position as of now. Prudent leverage management, continued profitability and openness to real estate monetization makes the risk-reward appealing for me from here onward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.