2 ~$3 Biotech Stocks To Buy Here

In today's post we review second quarter earnings results from two ~$3 biopharma companies whose stocks have gone in opposite directions in recent months. One concern continues to stage a successful turnaround story while the other is struggling a bit with the impacts from the rollout of its first approved drug. Both stocks have favorable risk/reward profiles at these levels for longer term investors.

Let's start with the turnaround story. BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI), a stock I tagged earlier this year at $2.00 a share as a turnaround stock to watch in 2017, continues to show good progress on many fronts. It delivered a solid quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. Let's take a look.

The key earnings highlight is the fact Belbuca net sales came in at $6.6 million. This is up 74% from the same period a year ago and more impressively up 44% sequentially from the first quarter. Not only has the company transitioned marketing and distribution responsibilities from Endo International (ENDP) seamlessly, but sales growth is accelerating at more than a solid clip. Gross profit margins remain the ~80% range.

BUNAVAIL sales came in at $3.2 million in the first quarter included $1.7 million in sales shipped to wholesalers prior to January 1, 2017. This is the equivalent level as this quarter as the company recognized these sales during the first quarter as BioDelivery has now adopted the sell-in method, which records sales based on product sold to wholesalers, versus the previously utilized sell-through method

Balance Sheet:

The company ended the quarter with $27.5 million in cash on hand after burning through just over $7.5 million in the second quarter. Based on cash burn and sales growth, management believes this will fund all operations until the second half of 2018. This does not include "the company's ability to access up to an additional $30 million from their current CRG loan, the availability of which is dependent upon BDSI achieving certain funding conditions"

Possible Catalysts:

Sales of Belbuca in Canada should start to kick in during the first quarter of 2018 under a recently signed marketing and distribution deal with Purdue Pharma.

The company is pursuing other such types of commercialization agreements outside the United States to boost sales.

More focus on the opioid epidemic in this country by new leadership at the FDA and by the president declaring the crisis an 'national emergency' this week should continue to produce favorable tailwinds for BioDelivery

Verdict:

The company's turnaround remains right on track in my opinion. H.C. Wainwright upped their price target to $5.00 on BDSI from $4.00 previously today. If the company continues to show this sort of progress over the next two quarterly earnings reports; I think the shares could attain this level in early 2018.

Next up is Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP). This company is doing a good job rolling out its recently approved drug Trulance, but the shares have been under pressure since the compound was approved in January of this year. Investors concerns center around cash burn and the usual 'hiccups' that occur when a 'Tier4' stock transitions into a 'Tier3' equity in this space.



Some anxiety is understandable as the stock has not performed as expected However, second quarter results Wednesday show the company is making progress. I will go into some key takeaways from the quarter and discuss why 2018 should be an inflection point for revenue growth below.

The company posted a loss of 33 cents a share, 8 cents a share above the 'consensus'.

Revenue was $2.3 million which was just over $300,000 above expectations

Trulance monthly sales have increased on average at a 182% clip since it hit the market in March. For those that want to track weekly script growth, just click HERE and bookmark the page.

and bookmark the page. So far, Trulance has racked up some 12,600 total scripts. It is seeing a good mix of customers. 50% previously were not on a branded medicine for CIC, another 45% came from other medication.

61% of adult CIC patients with commercial insurance now have unrestricted access to TRULANCE for 2017 based on the top 20 pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and payers.

As many heard, Trulance was not in 2018 National Preferred Formulary List for Express Scripts. This represented 22 million lives for non-custom clients. However, according to the company "TRULANCE will remain available to ESI lives covered under the National Preferred Formulary via the "Non-Formulary Exception Request" prior authorization process, for which we currently have a support program in place to ensure patient access. ESI also manages a larger book of business with its Custom Clients, representing approximately 49 million lives"

2018 Catalysts:

Growth should pick up markedly for Trulance in 2018 for the following reasons:

This GI compound should be approved for the IBS-C indication on January 24th. This will increase Trulance potential customer base by approximately 35%.

Medicare Part D and Medicaid discussions are ongoing and the company expects several major accounts to include TRULANCE on formulary in 2018.

The company has secured a 2018 managed care contract with CVS Caremark, which manages approximately 50 million commercial lives in the U.S. This will place TRULANCE on formulary without restriction for its Commercial Template Clients or Employer Groups, representing approximately 24 million lives. Synergy remains in contract discussions with CVS Caremark for the remaining commercial lives.

Verdict:

Trulance is a growing market as can be seen above. It has two important advantages over market leading Linzess as well. It can be taken at any time of the day where Linzess has to be taken before the first meal of the day. In addition, Trulance has fewer side effects particularly ~one third the incidence of diarrhea.

The company has several key revenue growth drivers upcoming in 2018 as outlined above. Synergy continues to enjoy strong analyst support as well. Last week Cantor Fitzgerald ($11 PT), Oppenheimer ($9 PT) and H.C. Wainwright ($15 PT) have all reiterated Buy ratings. Oppenheimer's analyst provided the following color:

SGYP reported 2Q17 Trulance (chronic idiopathic constipation) sales of ~$2.3M (though total demand sales including deferred revenue were ~$3.5M) beating consensus of ~$2.0M. After our follow-up with management, we continue to be encouraged on the Trulance launch, particularly the work SGYP has done on the managed care front this early in launch which should benefit them in 2018. Additionally, we believe the fact ~50% of patients on Trulance are new to branded treatment means Trulance's differentiation is resonating with physicians and they are choosing Trulance over other brands. While the stock is likely to be volatile due to SGYP's capital overhang, we would be buyers on any weakness around a share offering or post financing."

The big caveat around Synergy is its current cash burn rate. The company as just over $80 million of cash on hand and will probably burn in the neighborhood of ~$15 million a month in third quarter. It is highly likely the company does a ~$100 million to $150 million capital raise in the near future. Another possibility is a distribution and marketing deal for non-U.S. rights. The company is having a much anticipated conference call on September 7th to discuss its business going forward.

However, given the shares have been more than cut in half since Trulance was approved; that seems likely already priced fully into the stock. Given upcoming growth catalysts; I continue to feel long term shareholders will be rewarded for their patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI, SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.